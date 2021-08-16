(KMAland) -- The football season is 11 days away, which means there's no better time than now to look at the 10 most-pressing questions I have coming into the 2021 season.
1. What will East Mills' offense look like?
This list is in no particular order, but this is one of my most curious questions for this season. Historically, East Mills likes to chuck the ball around the yard. They did with kids named Schafer and Duysen for almost a decade and had lots of success.
Last year, however, Coach Kevin Schafer's bunch leaned on Jackson Wray and a more balanced offensive attack. Wray graduated, so there will be a new signal-caller, but we don't know who. Will the new QB1 inherit a similar philosophy, or will the Wolverines return to the entertaining aerial ways? Coach Schafer has forgotten more about football than I know (some of you might not think that is much, but still), so I think the Wolverines will be fine, but it is intriguing.
2. Who plays QB for Glenwood?
Brock Sell looked to be the future for Glenwood last season after a stellar start to his 2020 season. Unfortunately, an injury against Harlan limited his production and forced Tate Mayberry to move from RB to QB. Both posted stout numbers under center.
Mayberry: 69/135, 974 YDs, 8 TDs, 5 INTs
Sell: 29/65, 454 YDs, 7 TDs, 0 INT
I'm not suggesting a quarterback controversy. But Coach Cory Faust has a problem that has to make other coaches jealous with two trusted arms. Does Sell take over and Mayberry move back to RB? Does Mayberry take over, and Sell's athleticism gets displayed elsewhere? Do they split the reps? I don't think there's a wrong answer, and I can't wait to find out.
3. Who steps up for Underwood?
I feel pretty confident Underwood has the pieces to make a deep postseason run. Alex Ravlin is back after a stout season, and Scott Pearson returns for what feels like his 27th year of football. But they have to replace Hayden Goehring, Brayden Wollan, Blake Hall and Quinn Kuck.
Joey Anderson split the carries with Goehring and Pearson last year, so I look for him to be the workhorse with Pearson rotating between running back and wide receiver. I also expect Collin Brandt to see more of a role in the receiving department as well.
This team is loaded. It's just a matter of putting the pieces together.
4. How does Woodbine replace The Beast?
How does one go about replacing someone named The Beast? Well, that's a question Coach Dustin Crooks has to figure out. Layne Pryor was all over the place for Woodbine on offense and defense last year. Unfortunately for the Tigers (and fortunately for their opponents), he is off to Northern Iowa.
Tasking a single person to replace Pryor is unfair. But Cory Bantam, Cameron Cline and Paul Freund complemented the Beast with stout seasons of their own last year.
5. Who wins 8-Man District 10?
Whoever wins this district will have earned it.
Five of the seven teams return their top passer from a year ago, so there won't be many growing pains.
I think it's safe to say CAM, Audubon and CRB are the favorites, but Woodbine returns some pieces. Exira-EHK returns quarterback Trey Petersen and West Harrison should lean on Gabe Gilgen more this year. The fifth or sixth-place team in this district would likely be a postseason qualifier elsewhere.
The Pick: CAM
I went back and forth on this one, and I'm not confident at all. Audubon has CAM's number in recent memory, but this feels like it could be the year for the Cougars. There's a good chance the Wheelers prove me wrong, though.
6. Who wins Class A District 7?
Another salty district. There are three postseason qualifiers, four district champions and a state semifinalist from a year ago.
St. Albert lost a lot from their dome team, but the quarterback -- Brendan Monahan -- returns. Plus, the program has tradition, so you know they aren't going down easy. Mount Ayr, Riverside, Southwest Valley and Earlham return playmaking quarterbacks. Sidney is a year older, and AHSTW has a standout athlete of their own (Raydden Grobe).
The Pick: Riverside
Mount Ayr, Earlham, Southwest Valley and St. Albert certainly have an argument. But Riverside returns what I feel is the district's best player, so they're the pick. Riverside at St. Albert in Week 2 and Mount Ayr at Riverside in Week 3 should go a long way in how this district shakes out.
7. The team to beat in Missouri 8-Man?
It's an annual question to my friend, Devin Albertson. Southwest Livingston won it all last year at the expense of North Andrew, but the Wildcats lost a bunch (including their coach). North Andrew is always a good pick to make a deep postseason run, especially with a fine young running back like Hayden Ecker.
But I think Stanberry might be the favorite, at least from the KMAland portion of the Show-Me-State. Tucker Schieber isn't easy to tackle, and he's a year older.
East Atchison should be stout again, and Mound City was derailed by injuries last year. Oh, and Worth County usually doesn't stay down for long. I would not be surprised by any of those teams either.
Outside of KMAland, Drexel and King City should be worth a watch. Jacob Coffey and Parker Muff are fun to watch run with the football.
8. Which team makes the most impressive turnaround?
I usually classify this as which team with two wins or less will turn some heads. I see four prime candidates this year.
Red Oak (0-8): The Tigers were incredibly young last year and had some tough Friday nights. They are a year older and a new head coach. Those types of things can be a perfect storm sometimes.
Central Decatur (2-6): Matthew Boothe is back with a year under his belt, and he has plenty of weapons coming back.
Tri-Center (2-5): Jaxon Johnson had some learning moments in 2020, but he's back and likely riding high from a brilliant baseball season. Three of their defeats came by less than one score, so they easily could have been 5-2.
Bedford (1-6): The Bulldogs played Fremont-Mills, CAM and Audubon last season, so a young squad like theirs was bound to take some lumps. It could pay off this year, though. They return 74% of their production, including Eli Morris, their leading rusher. They are still young, but their district doesn't look quite as daunting as it did last year. At least on paper.
9. Who will claim KMAland Offensive Player of the Year honors?
It's time for a preseason watch list.
CLASS 8-MAN
Lane Spieker, CAM: Last year's winner has to be the favorite, right? Spieker tallied 2,882 yards and scored 43 touchdowns as a junior. He transitioned to quarterback until late last year and is the guy until he isn't.
Gavin Smith, Audubon: Smith accounted for 47 offensive touchdowns and 2,359 yards as a dual-threat quarterback. He's going to be worth keeping an eye on this year, and it should be a treat when he clashes with Spieker on October 1st.
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni: The Bluegrass Conference Athlete of the Year found the end zone 34 times last year and did so in his first year, replacing the electric Patrick Savage. The sky's the limit for him heading into 2021.
Four More to Watch: Jake Malcom (Fremont-Mills), Will Ragaller (Ar-We-Va), Cory Bantam (Woodbine), Zack Belden (Murray)
CLASS A/1A/2A
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside: The reigning OPOTY is back. Kremkoski tossed for 1,575 yards and 10 scores while also rushing for 490 yards and eight scores.
Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia: The bellcow in Lo-Ma's run-heavy attack, Maguire churned for 1,111 yards and 20 scores at 5.4 yards per tote.
Alex Ravlin, Underwood: He tallied 27 touchdowns and 2,300 total yards last season. And he's only going to get better.
Four More to Watch: Scott Pearson (Underwood), Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Brendan Knapp (Southwest Valley), Jaxon Johnson (Tri-Center)
CLASS 3A/4A/5A
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan: He entered the year unsure if he would be QB1, became QB1 and led his team to the state title game while tossing for 2,553 yards and 23 scores. He's a year older, which means the decision-making in the pocket has probably gotten even better.
Connor Frame, Harlan: Kasperbauer's favorite target, hauled in 44 balls for 949 yards and 12 scores in 2020.
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central: The Division I prospect became the starter late in the season and threw for over 1,200 yards and 12 scores. Oh, and he throws one of the nicest footballs I've ever seen. I think big things are in store for him.
Four More to Watch: Aidan Hall (Harlan), Brayden Loftin (Lewis Central), Austin Schubert (Thomas Jefferson), Johnathan Humpal (Lewis Central)
10. Who will claim KMAland Defensive Player of the Year honors?
Another watch list.
CLASS 8-MAN
Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine: Hoefer recorded 48 tackles in eight games. His 15.5 sacks ranked second in Class 8-Man, and his 25.5 tackles for loss were third. Woodbine is going to need him now more than ever as they try to replace The Beast.
Joe Kauffman, CAM: Kaufmann's 88 tackles rank eighth in 8-Man and fourth among returners. He also tallied seven tackles for loss, scooped up four fumbles, picked off four passes and scored two defensive touchdowns.
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va: I'm a big Ragaller fan, and his numbers show why: 77.5 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and one score. Like Kauffman, he does a little bit of everything for his team.
Four More to Watch: Colby Rich (CAM), Jake Malcom (Fremont-Mills), Braxton Blackburn (Fremont-Mills), Will Amfahr (Martensdale-St. Marys)
CLASS A/1A/2A
Adam Ayase, Nodaway Valley: I think the Wolverines defense has a chance to be really darn good, and Ayase is a reason why. The senior had 54.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2020 and was the KMA Class A District 8 Junior of the Year.
Scott Pearson, Underwood: The Swiss-Army knife for the Eagles' defense totaled 57 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and a sack while also picking off two passes and recovering three fumbles. He's as dangerous on defense as he is on offense.
Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic: Mohr flew under the radar with a Class 1A District 8 best 70 tackles as a sophomore. He also accumulated 1.5 sacks.
Four More to Watch: Caelen DeVault (Nodaway Valley), Logan Green (Clarinda), Avery Phillipi (Nodaway Valley), Carter Davis (Underwood)
CLASS 3A/4A/5A
Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central: The Iowa State commit is looking to be a three-time winner of this award. Deyo earned it last year by posting 38 tackles, 22.5 for loss (1st in 3A) and 3.5 sacks.
Will McLaughlin, Harlan: Another ISU commit, McLaughlin had 70 tackles (9th in 3A), four sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He and Deyo could both put up gaudy numbers as they prepare to wreak havoc in Ames.
Nick Miller, Lewis Central: Complementing Deyo with an edge rusher like Deyo is terrifying for offensive linemen. The junior got to the quarterback 7.5 times (4th in 3A) and played a hand in 15 tackles for loss.
Four More to Watch: Aidan Hall (Harlan), Wyatt Hatcher (Lewis Central), Jameson Bieker (Harlan), Joseph Fah (Harlan)
