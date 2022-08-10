(KMAland) -- KMA Sports' high school football coverage begins in eight days.
With the season looming, many things intrigue me about the upcoming season.
So let's look at 12 things I'll be keeping an eye on during the 2022 KMAland football season.
1. Fremont-Mills begins a new era
The legendary reign of Jeremy Christiansen has ended. There can't be enough said about what Coach Christiansen did to turn Fremont-Mills into a perennial 8-player power. But now he's gone from the program, and long-time assistant Greg Ernster is in charge.
There might be some tweaks to the style in Tabor, but I can't imagine much will change, such as the winning.
Coach Ernster seemed like the obvious choice for this position. He knows the kids and culture at Fremont-Mills as well as anyone. Plus, they have some darn good talent, too. I think the Knights will be fine, but I'm curious to see it play out.
2. Who fills the voids for CAM, Lewis Central and Harlan?
Three KMAland teams enter the year as defending state champions: CAM, Lewis Central and Harlan.
They're the champions until they're not. CAM probably has the most voids to fill as they lose 8-player's most explosive athlete (Lane Spieker) and some pretty dang good pieces such as Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich and Joe Kauffman. CAM always seems to be a contender, and they've had athletes for as long as I can remember, but we don't know their names yet.
As for Lewis Central, they still have a Division I quarterback (Braylon Kammrad), a D1 running back recruit (Johnathan Humpal) and one of my favorite players to watch, Luciano Fidone. Their questions come with the big guys blocking for them and on the defensive side. Hunter Deyo, Wyatt Hatcher and Nick Miller were beasts. Who fills their voids? We'll find out.
Harlan also has a good core returning on their repeat quest with reigning KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year Teagon Kasperbauer and Iowa commit Aidan Hall. They did lose one of the state's top receivers (Connor Frame) and some muscle on the defense (Jameson Bieker & Will McLaughlin), but I think they will be fine.
3. How many teams from the "KMAland Triangle" make the playoffs?
Time for a geography and geometry lesson. As you'll see below, Shenandoah, Red Oak and Clarinda on a map make a triangle, hence the name "KMAland Triangle."
I think there's a lot to be excited about with football in the Triangle this year. Clarinda has become a consistent program under Collin Bevins. Red Oak had a pleasantly surprising first year under Michael Nordeen, and Shenandoah has some talent, led by Kansas commit Blake Herold.
Those three are in the same district, along with Greene County, Clarke and Des Moines Christian (these 2A districts never cease to amaze me).
Four of the six teams in this district are guaranteed to make the playoffs, so at least one team from the KMAland Triangle is assured a playoff spot. I feel pretty confident two can make it, and I wouldn't be surprised to see all three. That would be neat.
4. Who joins Alex Ravlin in the backfield at Underwood?
Outside of Lewis Central, I feel Underwood had the most balanced offense in KMAland last year. Harlan's was the most explosive, but they leaned more on the pass, whereas Lewis Central and Underwood could go by air or ground.
Alex Ravlin accounted for 31 touchdowns last year (27 passing, 4 rushing) en route to KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year honors. His backfield mate, Joey Anderson, had just as good of a case with 1,767 yards and 32 touchdowns. Anderson has since graduated, so somebody needs to fill that void.
Aside from Ravlin, Maddox Nelson is their top returning rusher with 217 yards and three scores. Of course, Underwood never has a shortage of athletes they can put in the backfield if they wish.
5. How does Audubon replace Gavin Smith?
Gavin Smith was the straw that stirred the drink for Audubon the past two years. He was a beast last year with 3,069 total yards and 56 touchdowns. But now he's gone, and the Wheelers will have a new quarterback.
Aaron Olsen and Evan Alt each took a few snaps last year, so maybe one of them will take over.
Whoever gets the reins is inheriting what I feel is one of the most intriguing offensives in KMAland. Sean Birks is as crafty of a play-caller as there is, and he always builds his teams around their current talent.
Audubon has gone from Tyler Riebhoff to Skyler Schultes to Gavin Smith with little trouble, so there's reason to expect the same this time.
6. Who is the team to beat in Missouri 8-Player?
This is my annual question to my friend and Missouri 8-Player expert Devin Albertson. State-wide, Drexel is the defending state champion and returns the state's best player, Jacob Coffey. The expectation will be for them to repeat.
Platte Valley's rise was a feel-good story last year, and they might have been a year away. Coach Johnnie Silkett's squad figures to be really salty again while North Andrew was incredibly young and showed promise.
Of course, East Atchison, Stanberry, Rock Port, Worth County and South Holt could have a say, too.
7. Curiosity about life after Bob Dzuris and Christian Meneses in Plattsmouth
Bob Dzuris -- long-time Plattsmouth coach and one of my favorite interviews -- has retired while reigning KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Christian Meneses graduated. The Blue Devils tabbed trusted assistant Curtis Larsen as their new head coach.
But like with F-M, the Blue Devils stayed in-house for their new head coach, so there likely won't be much change. It's just a matter of who steps up.
Sometimes success breeds more success. We'll see if that's the case in Plattsmouth.
8. A wide-open 8-Player District 10
Heads up, the proper term is 8-Player, by the way.
This district consists of Audubon, CAM, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Audubon and CAM are the perennial powers that always stick out, but as I mentioned earlier, they have some holes. Exira-EHK and West Harrison return the most production after riding some ups and downs last year.
This district is always a gauntlet. Three teams will automatically qualify, and a fourth might get in if they doesn't beat each other up too much.
Who is my district championship pick? My heart says West Harrison or Exira-EHK, but my brain says Audubon. I could be wrong, though.
9. Who triumphs in 8-Player District 9?
This district has Fremont-Mills, Stanton, Lenox, East Mills, Bedford, Griswold and East Union.
The obvious favorites are Lenox and Fremont-Mills. Both programs have the tradition and talent returning. They played a doozy in last year's season finale with a district title at stake, and I wouldn't be surprised to see another.
However, East Mills has some athletes returning, and Bedford returns a lot of talented and experienced pieces.
I look for East Mills and Bedford to vie for that coveted third playoff spot while Stanton might have a say.
Some telling matchups include Lenox/East Mills in Week 2, Bedford/Lenox in Week 3, Fremont-Mills/East Mills in Week 5, Bedford/East Mills in Week 6 and Fremont-Mills/Lenox in Week 8.
10. What teams might turn some heads this year?
In the past I've tried to focus on one or two-win teams. This year's list centers around non-playoff teams.
Bedford (4-5): I promise I'm not trying to earn brownie points with my wife's lovely family. There's some talent in Taylor County. Tristen Cummings did some nice things at quarterback, and Silas Walston is a load in the backfield. They also return their top two receivers, Asher Weed and Shay Purdy. Bedford started hot last year but ran into some untimely injuries as they hit a daunting part of their schedule. If they stay healthy, I think they'll be in the mix. But I guess you could say that about every team in the state.
West Harrison (4-4): They went 4-4 last year and only lost one senior. It was a dream year for West Harrison boys basketball, and the baseball squad turned some heads with a deep postseason run. Can that magic carry into football?
Murray (3-5): The Mustangs raced to a 3-0 start but then suffered five straight losses to end the season. However, they are nine points away from being 6-2. I like what Zack Belden brings to the table. The district (8-Player District 8) doesn't appear to have a clear front-runner, so the opportunity is there.
Glenwood (4-5): The Rams had five losses last year. Two of those were to eventual state champions (Harlan and Lewis Central and one at the hands of a state semifinalist (Winterset). They had another to a state quarterfinalist (Indianola). It's now Kayden Anderson's offense while Tate Mayberry should be their featured back, with a hefty dose of CJ Carter. And Cody Krause returns after catching 29 balls for 516 yards. I expect the Rams to be in the thick of the playoff picture.
Riverside (5-3):A 5-3 team is on this list? The Bulldogs were most people's pick to win their district (A-7) last year but suffered some untimely losses and missed out on the playoffs via tiebreaker. They lost one of the program's best quarterbacks (Austin Kremkoski) and a brute of a running back (Rhett Bentley), but the amount of talent they return elsewhere is sneaky. Can that parlay into success? I wouldn't be surprised.
11. KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Watch List
Who doesn't love a good preseason watch list? Here are five likely candidates for the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
8-PLAYER
Zack Belden, Senior, Murray: Belden's strength came on the ground last year, where he rushed for 762 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers were similar with his sophomore season (724 yards and 17 scores). He was a more efficient passer in his sophomore season. He'll be a contender if that presence returns.
Braxton Blackburn, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Blackburn became the latest bellcow in Fremont-Mills' run-first offense. He busted out for 1,064 yards and 14 scores, and caught my eye with 268 yards and five touchdowns in F-M's postseason win over Baxter.
Isaac Grundman, Senior, Lenox: perhaps the most explosive KMAland running back not named Lane Spieker, Grundman rushed for 1,669 yards and 32 scores last season. He's a shifty back with a nice burst. He did lose the beasts that blocked up front for him, though.
Ty Hysell, Junior, Mormon Trail: Hysell pioneered Mormon Trail's turnaround last year with 2,027 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He loses his top receiver but brings back the next three in terms of yards.
Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira-EHK: Petersen is the top returning signal-caller in KMAland 8-Player. He spun the pigskin for 1,843 yards and 22 touchdowns last year and was nifty with the feet en route to 13 touchdowns. He has weapons returning on the offensive side, including three of his top four receivers from last year.
Three More to Watch: Tristen Cummings (Bedford), Walker Rife (West Harrison), Drew Volkmann (Boyer Valley)
CLASS A/1A/2A
Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda: Brown is the top returning rusher in his district (2A-8). He posted 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. I think the Cardinals can contend for a district title, and their success revolves heavily around Brown.
Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr: I have a hunch Frost is about to have an all-around memorable senior sports campaign. The Iowa baseball commit flourished in the first year under Coach Ryan Victor with 1,181 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 711 yards and 10 scores.
Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood: The reigning recipient of this award played a hand in 31 touchdowns last year. He made massive strides from his sophomore to his junior year. The sky's the limit for this kid in 2022.
Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW: Sternberg settled in as a passer last year and was the reason the Vikings made a run to the playoffs. He tossed the pumpkin for 1,308 yards and 10 scores with only two interceptions. Sternberg also produced 252 yards and seven touchdowns with his legs. He lost his top running back (Denver Pauley) and receiver (Raydden Grobe), so it's on him this season.
Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center: I'm high on this kid heading into 2022. Turner had some big games late in the season for Tri-Center and finished the year with 1,063 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. I think Tri-Center has a chance to post a really good season. It starts with Turner.
Three More to Watch: Blake Herold (Shenandoah), Alexis Manzo (Missouri Valley), Brendan Monahan (St. Albert)
3A/4A/5A
Luciano Fidone, Senior, Lewis Central: Fidone led LC with 11 touchdowns last year, and the Titans don't win a state title without him. He'll be their top target this year, and I can't wait to see it.
Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan: The future Hawkeye was Harlan's primary ball-carrier with 777 yards and 17 scores on 94 totes. He also caught 32 passes for 755 yards and seven scores. Harlan doesn't have Connor Frame to take the top off defenses this year. That could lead to Hall getting more touches. Get your popcorn ready if he does.
Jonathan Humpal, Senior, Lewis Central: Humpal carried the rock for 1,432 yards and 24 touchdowns last year and was the goal-line presence the Titans needed during their postseason run. There's a reason he's garnering Division I interest from Iowa State and Kansas.
Braylon Kammrad, Senior, Lewis Central: The Northern Iowa commit matured as the season went on last year, throwing for 2,506 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also notched 11 rushing touchdowns.
Teagon Kasperbauer, Senior, Harlan: The reigning winner of this award, Kasperbauer was a cerebral assassin in the pocket last year with 3,307 yards and 46 touchdowns. It won't be easy to replicate those numbers, but I wouldn't rule it out.
Three More to Watch: Jacob Birch (Harlan), Brennan Hayes (Creston), Tate Mayberry (Glenwood)
12. KMAland Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
8-PLAYER
Braxton Blackburn, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Blackburn made life miserable for opposing offenses last year with 70 tackles, 22 tackles loss and 10 sacks.
Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison: When he's not busy roasting dudes with his nasty hook shot and mad rebounding skills on the basketball court, Evans carries that gritty style onto the gridiron. He had 96.5 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 2021.
Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM: CAM's remarkable senior class grabbed the headlines, but Follmann fit right in last season with 80.5 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Cooper Nielsen, Senior, Audubon: Nielsen recorded 38.5 tackles, 15.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2021. I think he and Gavin Larsen could wreak havoc on offenses this year.
Paxten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills: The linebacker with perhaps the best hair in the KMAland football world also has some nifty skills on defense. Van Houten was all over the place with 82.5 tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in 2021. He also recovered one fumble and grabbed two interceptions.
Three More to Watch: Gavin Kelley (Woodbine), Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren), Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills)
A/1A/2A
Evan Adams, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: There's a chance Kuemper is tough to beat this year. If that's the case, Adams will be a factor. He had 61 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks last year.
Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah: The future Kansas Jayhawk had 73 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last year. He also had one pick and a fumble recovery in 2021. He played linebacker last year but projects as a defensive lineman in college. It will be interesting to see his role in Shenandoah's defense this year.
Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr: Knight totaled 61.5 tackles, 12 for loss and 5.5 sacks last year. He also scooped up three fumbles and scored once.
Aidan Martin, Senior, AHSTW: He strongly represented the Martin name last year with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Eighty-eight of his tackles were solo, by the way.
Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Wallis led Class A in interceptions last year with eight. He also recovered a pair of fumbles and registered 21 tackles.
Three More to Watch: Nick Denning (AHSTW), Boston DeVault (Nodaway Valley), Jase Wilmes (Clarinda)
3A/4A/5A
Garrett Assman, Senior, Harlan: Assman had 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks last year. He did so while lining up next to Iowa State commit Will McLaughlin. It looks like Assman is the statistical leader of the defense now.
Zane Bendorf, Senior, Harlan: Bendorf's physicality on the wrestling mat translates to the gridiron nicely. He had 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2021.
Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan: Hall is playing on the defensive side of the ball at Iowa for a reason. Exactly where he will play in Iowa City remains in question, but he shined in Harlan's secondary in 2021. Hall had 29 tackles and three picks last year, including pick-sixes in the state semifinal and state championship game.
Payton Ludington, Senior, Lewis Central: One of the heroes in Lewis Central's championship-clinching goal-line stand, Ludington recorded 47 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pick. He didn't grab the notoriety the way Hunter Deyo, Nick Miller and Wyatt Hatcher did, but it's his turn now.
Chase Wallace, Senior, Lewis Central: Like Ludington, Wallace got overlooked on a stacked LC defense. He had 41.5 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and one interception in 2021.
Three More to Watch: Logyn Eckheart (Glenwood), Parker Matiyow (Lewis Central), Steven Smith (Abraham Lincoln)
That was fun. I can't wait for this season to begin.