(KMAland) – The 2023 football season begins in 13 days.
This has become a time-honored tradition in years past, and we don’t want to break tradition. Without further ado, here are 13 thoughts I have in the 13 days leading into the season
1. Can SW Valley continue its 1-0 ways?
It’s a new era for the Timberwolves. I don’t think what Anthony Donahoo did with that program can be overlooked, The Timberwolves were 2-16 in the two years prior to his arrival. They didn’t reach their 16th loss under Donahoo until his fifth season.
Keegan Longabaugh, a Southwest Valley alum, is now the head coach. He’s had a chance to learn from some pretty darn good coaches, and I know he knows a thing or two about football. Can the Timberwolves continue to go 1-0 each week? Well, the fact they have quite a bit of returning production will certainly help that mission.
2. New QBs at Harlan & LC
KMAland was spoiled with the brilliance of Braylon Kammrad (LC) and Teagon Kasperbauer (Harlan) the last three years. Well, a combined 14,683 yards, 181 touchdowns, five state title games and three state championships later, those two have graduated. Now, both Lewis Central and Harlan are tasked with replacing them. It certainly won’t be easy, but I think it’s safe to say both programs are more than capable.
Lewis Central is no stranger to replacing incredibly talented quarterbacks. They did it with Austin Simmons and Max Duggan, so I believe they can do it again. And as Derek Daniel Martin once said, Harlan is Harlan. They always have athletes + Mark Kohorst and Todd Bladt are offensive wizards. Asking whoever takes the QB1 spot (PS: I have no idea who will play QB for these teams) to put up the gaudy numbers Kasperbauer or Kammrad did would be unfair, but I’m guessing Harlan and LC will continue their winning ways.
3. A breakout year for Gabe Funk?
I think this question could be asked for all sports. Funk had quite the year in football, basketball, track & field and baseball. I wouldn’t expect 2023 to be any different. Funk’s maturation at the quarterback spot was evident last year as he led Lenox to the UNI-Dome.
Their offense relied more on the pass game as Funk threw for 15 touchdowns while also rushing for nine scores. He had some beastly running backs, linemen and receivers around him last year to help him. This year, Funk is one of the Tigers' few returnees with quality playing time. It’s on his shoulders this year and I’m excited to see how he responds to that. Dude’s a gamer.
4. Who is the team to beat in Missouri 8-Player?
This is my annual question to Missouri 8-Player expert Devin Albertson. North Andrew was really, really dominant last season en route to the state title. They return a 1,000-yard rusher (Braxon Linville), but have to replace the KMAland Missouri Player of the Year (Hayden Ecker) and last year's head coach (Dwyane Williams). However, given Coach Williams’ son, Dustin, is the head coach, I don’t think there will be that much change for the Cardinals and they should contend.
The consensus I’m hearing is that Archie and Worth County will likely be the teams to beat across the state while the rest of the serious contenders are a question mark.
As for the 275 Conference, East Atchison, Platte Valley & South Holt will likely be at the top of the conference in some order, although the first two have plenty of production to replace such as Jarrett Spinnato (East Atchison) and Carter Luke (Platte Valley). I'm intrigued with how Rock Port and Mound City fit into the mix.
5. How many yards can Lo-Ma run for behind Grant Brix?
The easy/lazy answer to this is a bunch. But I don't want to be easy/lazy. Here’s the rushing yard totals for the Panthers in each of the last five seasons:
2022 – 1,923 (4.7 YPC)
2021 – 3,387 (6.5 YPC)
2020 – 2,241 (5.1 YPC)
2019 – 2,169 (4.4 YPC)
2018 – 1,752 (4.4 YPC)
As you can see, the Panthers haven’t had much issue pounding the rock under Matt Straight. Throw in the return of last year's top two rushers and the fact they’ll have 4-star super prospect Grant Brix paving the way, a lot of eyes will be on Lo-Ma’s ground attack.
6. What does Underwood look like without Alex Ravlin?
This will likely be the first time since 2017 that a Ravlin isn’t under center for the Eagles. Alex Ravlin had the unenviable task of replacing his older brother, Nick, but he did so successfully, compiling 8.236 yards and 99 touchdowns over the past three years. Now, the Eagles must replace another skilled Ravlin.
Iowa baseball commit Garrett Luett was their backup last year. Will he be the new QB1? I’m not privy to the information, but whoever does replace Ravlin has big shoes to fill. The good thing is they'll have talented skill players around them such as Graham Jensen, Mason Boothby, Jack Vanfossan and Josh Ravlin.
7. How does West Harrison replace their legendary 2023 class?
You could insert this question in basketball and baseball, too. West Harrison’s 2023 class epitomized small-school athletics: a bunch of small-town kids that grew up playing together captivating their community with deep postseason runs.
In football, the Hawkeyes won their district, posted an undefeated regular season and won their first-ever postseason game. Now, the KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year (Sage Evans) is gone, along with last year’s leading rusher (Walker Rife) and top receiver (Koleson Evans).
However, they do return last year's quarterback (Mason McIntosh). This is likely going to be a very young West Harrison squad tasked with filling the shoes of a legendary group. I don’t envy those young men.
8. The Donnie Woods Era at St. Albert
“Man, that’s a good hire.”
That's what Ryan Matheny and I said to each other when this was announced. For those of you unfamiliar with Coach Woods, he played college ball at Maryland before being a key part of the success both Iowa Western and Lewis Central have had within the last decade.
St. Albert is a proud program, and I think it’s safe to say the last few years haven’t gone the way they envisioned. I’m not saying that will change overnight, but Coach Woods seems like the right guy to turn things around. Plus, Tony Busch might be a breakout name. My eyes will be attentive on the Falcons this year.
9. Who comes out of 1A District 8?
This district has AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood in it.
AHSTW returns KMAland's top returning rusher Luke Sternberg, but lost several playmakers from last year's quarterfinal team. We've documented Underwood's voids and how they must replace Ravlin, Treynor and Red Oak also lost some important skills. Missouri Valley is hoping to get back in the win column after last year's 0-9 outing.
Shenandoah seems to have better depth and a talented freshman class that should help them make a step forward after last year's unfortunate season. The move down to 1A should help the Mustangs as they'll be with teams that fit them better (like maybe they should be in a conference with those teams?)
If I had to pick a favorite, I'd say probably Underwood with AHSTW close behind. However, Treynor will have something to say about it, Michael Nordeen has put energy into Red Oak football like I'm not sure they've seen in a while and Shenandoah and/or Missouri Valley would love to play spoiler.
What I'm getting at is, I have no clue how this district is going to shake out, I feel the Red Oak/Shenandoah Week 6 game will likely determine a playoff spot.
10. Who prevails in 8-Player District 10?
This district has CAM, East Mils, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney and Stanton in it.
I think it's safe to say CAM and Fremont-Mills enter as the top two favorites. The Cougars and Knights have proven themselves as consistent winners and they return some big pieces. Their Week 7 meeting very well could decide the district champion.
The rest of the district is up for grabs.
Stanton returns some skill players. East Mills returns starting quarterback Zach Thornburg but lost several skill players. Sidney should benefit from moving back down to 8-Player but how much remains to be seen, and Exira-EHK must replace Trey Petersen at quarterback. And I wouldn't be surprised to see Griswold be improved given how young they were last year.
If I had to pick the playoff teams in this district, I'd probably ride with Fremont-Mills, CAM and East Mills, but the battle for those three spots will be fun to watch throughout September and October.
11. 6 Intriguing Teams
This year’s list focuses on teams that intrigue me because they could bust out in a big way. Or maybe they won’t and I’ll look silly.
1. Audubon: The 2022 Wheelers played a tougher schedule than the 2015 Iowa Hawkeyes and came out of it with a playoff berth. Oh, and this team was pretty young, too. Keep an eye on junior Aaron Olsen. He threw for 600 yards, ran for 1,100 yards and accounted for 31 touchdowns last year. One thing I've learned is that Audubon quarterbacks typically take big leaps in their second year as a starter.
Skyler Schultes and Gavin Smith got the Wheelers to the dome in their second years as starters. I'm not saying Olsen will do that because it would be unfair, but I think the Wheelers will make some big strides and be pretty salty this season.
2. Clarinda: This team was going to be on the list before the events that have transpired in the last few weeks. Replacing a multi-year starting quarterback and an every-down back like Tadyn Brown is naturally going to pique my interest.
It sounds like Noah Harris is likely to be the new quarterback for the Cardinals while Karson Downey will probably be their new workhorse in the backfield. I'm also intrigued to see what the coaching duo of Conner Hanafan & Roger Williams can put together.
One thing going against the Cardinals, though, is their tough district. Van Meter will probably be a state title contender, Clarke should be pretty good and Chariton returns quite a bit from a team that flirted with a playoff berth last year.
3. Creston: If there were a team that could top Harlan in 3A District 6, it's the Panthers. They return a bundle of talent, highlighted by senior running back Brennan Hayes. Hayes rushed for over 1,300 yards and 11 scores last year. In fact, the Panthers were the district favorite in Derek's fool-proof preseason prognostication formula.
The big question for the Panthers, though, is who will assume the quarterback position after the graduation of last year's starter, Kyle Strider. I fully believe the Panthers will be a playoff team. A few things go their way and they could be more than that.
4. Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils intrigue me for two reasons: 1. They were young last year. 2. This is their first year as an 11-man team since 2019.
Martensdale-St. Marys' move down to 8-Player came at the perfect time as they had a talented core come through during that time. Now, we'll see if the move up -- which is usually not easy -- can produce the same success.
Like I said, it won't be easy, but they do return last year's 1,000-yard passer (Cooper Oberbroeckling), a 1,200-yard rusher (Kade Mullins) and their top two receivers (Riley Nichols and William Denny).
Their district features Lynnville-Sully, who might be one of the best teams in the state, as well as Central Decatur, Mount Ayr and Madrid teams that either bring plenty of production back or are coming off playoff appearances.
5. Stanton: The Vikings' presence on this list is not driven by my alleged (and false) Stanton bias. The Vikings were 4-4 last year.
They had playmakers, but lacked size with only two players on their roster over 180. They'll once again have playmakers with Nolan Grebin returning to the quarterback spot. However, they have to replace some of last year's skill players and who knows if their front line got any bigger?
There were only four seniors on the roster last year, which means many underclassmen saw plenty of playing time. Now, we just need to see if that translates over to more success this season.
6. Woodbine: Brodyn Pryor threw for a lot of yards (2,327) and a lot of touchdowns (30) as a freshman. He’s only going to get better, but he does have to do without last year’s top rusher and the top two receivers from a year ago.
I think Woodbine has enough weapons to be a playoff team. Unfortunately, they are in a district with Remsen, St. Mary’s and Newell-Fonda – potentially two of the top teams in the state.
12. KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Watch List
Who doesn't love a good watch list? Here are five players from each award category that I feel could contend for the coveted KMAland awards (Editor's Note: The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year has been on the list in each of the six possible times over the last two years.)
8-PLAYER
Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills: You know Fremont-Mills is going to pound the rock early and often. Blackburn posted nearly nine yards a tote last year to the tune of 1,035 yards and 17 scores.
Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox: Again, we don't know the weapons Funk will have at his disposal. However, if he makes a leap from his sophomore to junior year like he did from his freshman to sophomore year, he'll be in contention for this award.
Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia: This kid can sling it. He did so frequently last year, throwing for 2400 yards and 39 scores and just four picks. However, his top two receivers from last year are gone.
Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine: As I mentioned earlier, Pryor lost plenty of talent around him, but you don't put up those numbers as a freshman and it solely be because of the talent around you. Pryor also has some pretty good speed, so the Tigers could utilize that this year.
Chase Spieker, JR, CAM: The younger brother of 2-time KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Lane Spieker threw for 1.652 yards and 26 touchdowns this year. He told me he wants to be more of a threat with his legs this year. I'll be interested to see if that works the way he hopes.
Five More to Watch: Trey Fisher (Southeast Warren), Aaron Olsen (Audubon), Zach Thornburg (East Mills), Silas Walston (Bedford), Austin Williams (CAM)
A/1A/2A
Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood: Boothby was the Eagles' top pass catcher last year, hauling in 40 balls for 936 yards and 11 scores. He has insane speed, so it will be interesting to see how they utilize him while working with a new quarterback.
Maddox Nelson, SR, Underwood: Nelson pounded the rock for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns at 7.5 yards per carry last year. He also caught three touchdown passes. Like Boothby, how the Eagles utilize Nelson's versatility will be fun to watch.
Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW: The top returning rusher in KMAlander, Sternberg rushed for 1,791 yards and 25 touchdowns. A lot of the playmakers that surrounded him have graduated. Sternberg hinted to me there will be some changes to AHSTW's offense. My guess is those revolve on capitalizing on his versatility.
Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley: Timmerman ran Southwest Valley's triple option offense to perfection last year with 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also threw for six touchdowns. The offense will likely look a bit different this year under Coach Keegan Longabaugh. Only time will tell what that change looks like.
DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic: The future Iowa tight end was the straw that stirred the drink for Kuemper last year. Vonnahme threw for 1,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while also running for 380 yards and nine touchdowns.
Five More to Watch: Sam Boothe (Central Decatur), Karson Elwood (Treynor), Grady Jeppesen (Riverside), Kade Mullins (Martensdale-St. Marys), Evan Roden (Logan-Magnolia)
3A/4A/5A
Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood: The Nebraska baseball commit was one of the top quarterbacks in Class 4A last year. Anderson threw for 2,272 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for three scores. Anderson lost two of his top three rushers and two of his top three receivers last year, so we'll have to see how that impacts him or if it does at all.
Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston: Hayes might be the preseason favorite for this award. He rushed for 1,338 yards and 11 touchdowns last year while posting 7.3 yards per carry. Any success Creston has this year likely rides heavily on Hayes.
Colton Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic: Rasmussen caught 38 balls for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago. However, that was with Caden Anderson at quarterback. Anderson has graduated, so Rasmussen will have a new signal-caller throwing him the ball.
Cade Sears, SR, Harlan: Harlan's state championship game hero caught 46 passes for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. Like Rasmussen, his success will have to come with a new quarterback, though.
Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central: Another star receiver fixing to catch balls from a new quarterback. The Wayne State commit hauled in 51 passes for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Five More to Watch: Ettienne Higgins (Abraham Lincoln), Dante Hedrington (Atlantic), Payton Longmeyer (Glenwood), Noah Schmitz (Harlan), Cael Turner (Creston)
13. KMAland Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
You know the drill. Five of the top returning defenders in KMAland & five more to watch. Four of the six winners in the past two years were on this list.
8-PLAYER
Nolan Birdsall, JR, West Harrison: Birdsall had 47.5 tackles and 17.5(!) sacks last year. West Harrison took a huge blow this year with the graduation of 2022 KMAland Defensive Player of the Year Sage Evans, so Birdsall could see a leap in production.
Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills: Blackburn is the top returning tackler for the Knights. He recorded 49 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Blackburn also had a fumble recovery.
Jackson Embree, JR, East Mills: Embree might have flown a bit under the radar last year because of the awesomeness of Ryan Stortenbecker and Mason Crouse. Those two have graduated, so it's on Embree now. He had 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and five interceptions in 2022.
Jack Follmann, SR, CAM: Follmann posted 89 tackles last year. He also had a fumble recovery and two interceptions. Follmann is the top-returning tackler in KMAland 8-Player:
Dalton Kitzman, SR, Lenox: Kitzman was a vital piece in Lenox's nasty defense. He had 82.5 tackles, including 13.5 for loss. He also had two interceptions.
Five More To Watch: Landon Fitchhorn (Woodbine), Gavin Ford (Stanton) Jackson McDanel (Moravia), Ambrose Savage (Lamoni), Austin Williams (CAM)
A/1A/2A
Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak: Baier had a breakthrough last year alongside KMAland A/1A/2A Defensive Player of the Year Dawson Bond. Baier posted 84 tackles, 50 solo stops, 12 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception last year.
Tony Busch, SR, St. Albert: Unfortunately, St. Albert didn't put any defensive stats in Bound last year, so I can't tell you about Busch's junior season. However, I do know he's garnering interest from FCS schools and could be one of KMAland's top defenders this year.
Nick Denning, SR, AHSTW: Denning was a beast last year. He recorded 112.5 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss while also snagging five interceptions. By the way, 104 of those tackles were solos.
Evan Adams, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Adams is the Knights' top returning tackler. He posted 39.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks last year. Adams also scooped up two fumbles.
Graham Jensen, SR, Underwood: Jensen was the top tackler for Underwood last year, compiling 79 tackles, including 13 for loss. Jensen also had two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Five More to Watch: Kayden Baxter (AHSTW), Mason Boothby (Underwood), Kale Rockhold (Central Decatur), Jack Vanfossan (Underwood), Jase Wilmes (Clarinda)
3A/4A/5A
Trent Patton, SR, Glenwood: The Wayne State commit had 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks a year ago in a breakout campaign. Look for him to up those numbers in 2023.
Franz Reisz, SR, Harlan: A potential Division I or Division II prospect, Reisz could be in store for a breakout year after the graduation of several key Harlan defenders. Reisz had 23.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss last year.
Matthew Sorfonden, SR, Harlan: Sorfonden was the top tackler on Harlan's state championship defense last year. He posted 70.5 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Owen Thomas, SR, Lewis Central: This award could be named the Lewis Central Defensive Player of the Year Award since a Titan has won this award each of the last four years. Thomas had 67 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception last year. Another year like that would be big for him and his team.
Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central: Witte was a ballhawk last year with eight interceptions. He also recorded 29 tackles.
Five More to Watch: Austin Evans (Creston), Gaven Goldsberry (Abraham Lincoln), Caleb Moore (Lewis Central), Nash Paulson (Lewis Central), Kellen Scott (Glenwood)