(Des Moines) -- The beautiful organized chaos that is the State Wrestling Tournament begins in 27 hours.
This year's state tournament is going to be different from those in recent memory because of 24-man brackets and a four-day format. There are some things about this new-look tournament that I'm skeptical of (such as the likelihood of wrestlers only wrestling one match per day and nobody getting eliminated after the first day), but that can't damper my excitement. This is my favorite week of the year.
I don't want to brag (or maybe I do), but I take a ton of pride in KMA Sports' state wrestling coverage. I truly believe our coverage is the best in the state and you can bet your house that we are going to do everything in our power to make you believe that this week.
Now, let's get to the nitty gritty.
THE NUMBERS
The addition of 336 wrestlers to the tournament field means 47 more KMAland wrestlers than last year. This year's tournament has 136 KMAland grapplers. Last year's "only" had 89.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton paces the field with nine qualifiers while Creston, Glenwood and Logan-Magnolia bring eight apiece. Atlantic totes seven qualifiers, and LeMars, Treynor and Underwood have six.
Lewis Central brings five and nine schools have four qualifiers: Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Martensdale-St. Marys, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Riverside and Southwest Valley.
Five teams have three, seven tout two and eight have one. Thirty-eight KMAland schools have at least one state qualifier. Only seven KMAland wrestling programs do not have a state qualifier. That's pretty good.
By Conference: Hawkeye Ten -- 46, WIC-- 32, Missouri River Conference -- 24, Pride of Iowa -- 23, Bluegrass -- 4 (counting Clarke/Murray), Corner -- 4, Rolling Valley -- 3
By Classification: Class 1A -- 68, Class 2A -- 51, Class 3A -- 17
By Grade: Freshmen -- 17, Sophomores -- 35, Juniors -- 47, Seniors -- 37
WELCOME BACK!
My favorite part of this annual blog is recognizing the programs that have a state qualifier after not having one last year. East Union, Shenandoah, Southeast Warren, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold and Wayne are back in Des Moines. Shenandoah and Griswold are breaking five and eight-year droughts.
It's also worth noting CAM and Lenox broke away from their respective sharing agreements with Atlantic and Bedford this year. Lenox has three qualifiers and CAM has two.
RETURNING MEDALISTS
There are 20 returning state medalists, three state champions and three runners-up returning. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) and Gable Porter (Underwood) are former state champions. Porter and Reisz hope to end their prep careers with their third titles while Becerra is chasing a second in his junior outing.
Matt Beem (Glenwood), CJ Carter (Glenwood) and Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) were runners-up last year.
Porter and Reisz can become four-time medalists. Becerra, Beem, DeLeon and Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) have each medaled twice and can make it three this week.
Blake Allen (Underwood), Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Dawson Bond (Red Oak), Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood), Aiden Smith (Atlantic), Zane Bendorf (Harlan), Dalton Ervin (Moravia), Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan), Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley), David Helton (St. Albert) and Daniel Gregory (Treynor) each have one medal to their name.
MEDAL COUNT BY YEAR SINCE 2016
I started covering state wrestling for KMA. Here's how many medals KMAland has collected each year since.
2016 -- 45
2017 -- 41
2018 -- 39
2019 -- 37
2020 -- 40
2021 -- 30
2022 -- 39
That's an average of 38.7 per year. I'm taking the over this year. Life's too short to bet the under, kids.
MEDAL COUNT BY PLACE SINCE 2016
This is another chance for me to show off my fancy State Wrestling Database. There have been 271 KMAland medalists since 2016. Let's break them down by medal.
1st -- 25
2nd -- 45
3rd -- 31
4th -- 40
5th -- 28
6th -- 23
7th -- 31
8th -- 48
MEDAL COUNT BY SCHOOL SINCE 2016
I'm really proud of this file. Here are the top KMAland schools in that category
1. Underwood -- 30
2. Logan-Magnolia -- 24
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- 21
4. Glenwood -- 20
5. Atlantic & Missouri Valley -- 19
7. Creston -- 14
8. Martensdale-St. Marys -- 10
9. Red Oak -- 9
10. Mount Ayr, Bishop Heelan & AHSTW -- 8
KMALAND VS. KMALAND FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS
Only one more KMAland vs. KMAland matchup than last year despite a significantly larger total amount of matches.
3A-120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) vs. Brock Hessenius (LeMars)
Two MRAC foes collide in the first round. Ryan recently bumped down from 126, so these two have not wrestled this year.
2A-126: Lincoln Keeler (Creston) vs. Briten Maxwell (Glenwood)
These two have met twice this year. Keeler won 6-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament semifinals and 5-1 at regional duals. Could this be another four-point Keeler win? I'll definitely have my eyes on this one.
1A-132: DJ Islas (East Union) vs. Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia)
You might not expect the communities of Logan and Afton to cross paths but these two did on Saturday at districts. Carritt won 10-0.
1A-138: Chase England (Lenox) vs. David Helton (St. Albert)
I thought these two may have crossed paths at some point, but guess not. They were at different weights last year and did not wrestle one another this season.
2A-152: Adam Baier (Red Oak) vs. Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah)
A KMAland Triangle showdown to start things! Too bad they can't just meet in a neutral site like Essex or something to duke it out. They've met three times this season. Laughlin beat Baier in a dual on January 5th, Baier won an overtime thriller in the John J. Harris semifinals and Laughlin won 3-1 on Saturday.
1A-170: Logan Wearmouth (Martensdale-St. Marys) vs. Will Healy (Kuemper Catholic)
These two battled at the I-35 Tournament on January 21st. Wearmouth won 5-4.
1A-182: Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) vs. Raiden Doty (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
No prior matchups between these two.
1A-220: Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley) vs. Henry Lund (AHSTW)
Lund pinned Inman in 3:43 back on January 10th.
1A-285: Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) vs. Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley)
These two heavyweights squared off early in the season -- on December 13th. Warner won by fall in the second period.
LIKELY CANDIDATES TO EARN THEIR FIRST MEDAL
Nine of the 12 on last year's list medaled. Over the past three years, 29 of the 40 to make this list (72.5%) collected hardware. Here are the 13 on this year's list. You're welcome in advance.
1. Davis Bramman (Riverside, 1A-106): I have been impressed with this young man all season. He has a good seed (the No. 2 seed) and should be in prime position to crack the medal stand. He reminds me an awful lot of a kid that just came through the Riverside program named Jace Rose. Rose put together a memorable state tournament run his sophomore year to start his string of three straight top-three finishes.
2. Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia, 1A-152): Doug Reisz expects big things from Brenden this week. Who am I to doubt Doug Reisz? Brenden has been a feel-good story with his impressive senior season after not wrestling the past three years. I think he makes some noise this week.
3. Karson Downey (Clarinda, 2A-182): Stupid of me to almost omit Downey from this list. He made the wise choice to move out of a loaded 195-pound bracket. He's Clarinda's only wrestler in Des Moines and I think he makes the fine folks supporting him stay awhile.
4. Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig, 3A-220): I put the beast affectionately known as J-Hilly on this list year and he narrowly missed. He's undefeated coming into the state tournament. Staying there will be a tough task when you're in the same bracket as Ben Kueter, but I think Hildebrand leaves Des Moines with a medal around his neck. He would be the Monarchs' since Jorge Patida finished eighth at 3A-113 in 2014.
5. Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central, 3A-170): He came one win shy last year. I think he gets it this year. I would also like to take this space to applaud a Division I quarterback for still wrestling in his senior season. We've seen wrestlers give up on wrestling because of college football -- and they have every right to -- so it's refreshing to see Kammrad do his thing.
6. Mason Koehler (Glenwood, 2A-220): This will be the first of four medals for Koehler. The freshman is pretty darn good. And he's only going to get better.
7. Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah, 2A-152): No pressure, Owen. I'm just projecting you to be Shenandoah's first medalist since Carroll Heitshusen in 2009. Laughlin has flown under the radar all season and has the 10 seed. That's not a bad draw. Getting past Baier in the first round won't be easy, though.
8. Maddox Nelson (Underwood, 1A-152): This dude has been impressive. His bracket is wide-open, so don't be surprised if Nelson turns some heads.
9. Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic, 1A-132): The first-round bye will certainly help Parkis on his mission to medal. His brother, Shea, did it last year. I think Riley follows in his footsteps this season.
10. Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr, 1A-106): Shaha only has two losses this year, and the No. 3 seed is a fantastic draw for him.
11. Dylan Stein (Lenox, 1A-132): Stein has put together a great season. That alone is enough to make me think he'll crack the medal stand. Then he told me is grandma will bake him cookies if he finishes in the top five. As someone whose grandma used to bribe him with pumpkin bars to get good grades, believe me when I say few things can motivate like a grandma's baking.
12. Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills, 1A-145): A legendary football coach once said you are what your record says you are. Well, Stortenbecker's record says he's 53-1. I expect him to become East Mills' first medalist since Josh Hopkins in 2015.
13. Kaden Street (Creston, 2A-170): I could have went with about five different Creston wrestlers here, but I'm going with Street. He has a really favorable first-round draw that should help spark a run to the medal stand.
EVERY KMALAND FIRST ROUND MATCHUP
I'm about to share my precious document with you. There apparently was a time when this was all done in notecards. I can't even imagine.
KMA'S COVERAGE
Wednesday: Updates at 9:15, 11:10, 12:18, 1:45, 3:33, 5:14, halftime of basketball (probably around 7:30) and after basketball (probably around 8:15)
Thursday: Updates at 9:15, 11:10, 12:18, 3:33, 5:14, halftime of basketball (probably around 7:30), after basketball (probably around 8:15) and 10:42
Friday: Updates at 11:10, 12:18, 1:45, 4:33, 5:14, halftime of basketball (probably around 7:30), after basketball (probably around 8:15) and 10:42.
Saturday: We're on the air all day. Ryan "The Mouth" Matheny breaks his "Don't drive further than 20 minutes from Glenwood Rule" to call the consolation semifinals and finals alongside Steve Baier. Then Ryan will mosey his way back to Glenwood and I'll take over for the finals. Nick Stavas will also be on hand to assist with interviews on Saturday.
Here's the schedule for this week's action.
My clock is showing 3:07 AM as I type this. Don't tell him, but I have a newfound respect for Derek Martin's ability to crank out tremendous blogs in the wee hours of the morning. Anywho, LET'S GO!