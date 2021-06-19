Baseball
(KMAland) -- With the baseball and softball seasons entering the downhill stretch, it's time to take a look at some of the KMAland statewide leaders. 

Those included are the top five in many team and individual statistics. Check out the full list below. 

DISCLAIMER: These stats were compiled directly from Varsity Bound and only include up to June 17th. 

SOFTBALL

ALL CLASSES — INDIVIDUAL

RBI: 4. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (40)

Wins: 3. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (17)

Strikeouts: 1. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (202); 5. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (167)

Runs Scored: 2. Skylar Hempey, Sioux City East (44), 3. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (39)

Triples: 2. Haley Bach, Lewis Central (7)

Hit By Pitch: 1. Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln (14)

Sacrifice Bunts: 2. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (10); 4. Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8)

Walks Allowed (Minimum of 24 innings): 1. Kailey Jones, AHSTW (1)

WHIP: 3. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (0.44)

ALL CLASSES — TEAM

Batting Average: 5. Southeast Warren (.408),

RBI: 4. Twin Cedars (183)

Stolen Bases: 9. Woodbine (99)

ERA (Minimum 99 innings): 1. Woodbine (0.82), 2. Lenox (0.99)

Strikeouts: 2. Lenox (204), 4. Harlan (197), 5. Atlantic (194)

Batting Average Against: 3. Woodbine (.136),

Runs Scored: 2. Twin Cedars (220)

Run Difference: 2. Twin Cedars (182)

Hits: 5. Bishop Heelan (247)

Singles: 5. Bishop Heelan (187)

Hit By Pitch: 4. Abraham Lincoln (30), 5. Sioux City East (29)

Sacrifice Bunts: 4. East Union (27), 4. Harlan (27)

Sacrifice Flys: 3. Sidney (11)

Hits Allowed: 1. Woodbine (58)

Walks Allowed: 3. Twin Cedars (13), 4. Woodbine (16)

WHIP: 1. Woodbine (0.72), 5. Lenox (0.81)

CLASS 1A — INDIVIDUAL

Batting Average: 3. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (.582)

Home Runs: 4. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (6)

RBI: 2. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (40); 4. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (35)

Stolen Bases: 3. Noelle McKnight, East Union (24); 3. Elly Henderson, Riverside (24)

ERA: 4. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (0.85); 5. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (0.89)

Wins: 1. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (17); 3. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (16); 5. Macy Emgarten, Exira-EHK (14); 5. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (14)

Strikeouts: 1. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (202); 4. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (167); 5. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (159)

Batting Average Against: 3. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (.067); 5. Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia (.134)

Singles: 4. Elly Henderson, Riverside (27)

Doubles: 2. Makayla Ruble, Southeast Warren (12)

Total Bases: 2. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (65); BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (54)

On-Base Percentage: 3. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (.667)

Slugging Percentage: 4. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (.964)

Hit By Pitch: Marissa Spieker, CAM (9); 3. Karah Kirkland, East Union (9); 4. Meredith Rich, CAM (8)

Sacrifice Bunts: 1. Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8); 1. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (8)

Sacrifice Flys: 2. Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (3); 2. Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union (3); 2. Emily Hutt, Sidney (3); 2. McKenna Laumann, Sidney (3)

Fewest Hits Allowed: 3. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (19)

Fewest Walks Allowed: 1. Ali Mockenhaupt, Twin Cedars (3); 2. Hadley Pearson, Martensdale-St. Marys (4); 3. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (5)

WHIP: 2. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (0.44); 4. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (0.65)

CLASS 1A — TEAM

Batting Average: 1. Southeast Warren (.408); 3. Twin Cedars (.384)

Home Runs: 3. Melcher-Dallas (12), 3. St. Albert (12)

RBI: 3. Twin Cedars (183), 4. Melcher-Dallas (154)

Stolen Bases: 4. Woodbine (99)

ERA (Minimum 92 innings): 2. Woodbine (0.82), 4. Lenox (0.99)

Strikeouts: 1. Lenox (204), 5. Wayne (171)

Batting Average Against: 2. Woodbine (.136), 3. Lenox (.151)

Fielding Percentage: 3. Martensdale-St. Marys (.956), 5. Twin Cedars (.950)

Runs Scored: 1. Twin Cedars (220)

Run Difference: 1. Twin Cedars (182), 3. Southeast Warren (149),

Hits: 1. Twin Cedars (244)

Singles: 2. Twin Cedars (176)

Doubles: 2. Southeast Warren (50), 2. Twin Cedars (50)

Total Bases: 1. Twin Cedars 9339)

On-Base Percentage: 2. Twin Cedars (.464), 4. Southeast Warren (.462)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Southeast Warren (.585), 4. Twin Cedars (.533)

Hit By Pitch: 1. CAM (28), 23. Woodbine (24), 5. East Union (22)

Sacrifice Bunts: 1. East Union (27)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Sidney (11)

Strikeouts: 2. Southeast Warren (47)

Hits Allowed: 2. Woodbine (58), 3. Southeast Warren (61)

Walks Allowed: 1. Twin Cedars (13), 3. Woodbine (16), 4. Southeast Warren (17)

WHIP: 2. Woodbine (0.72), 3. Lenox (0.81), 5. Southeast Warren (0.85)

CLASS 2A — INDIVIDUAL

On-Base Percentage: 5. Allie Robertson, Underwood (.651)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr (1.086); 3. Ady Reynolds, Mount Ayr (1.075)

Hit By Pitch: 3. Erin Rhoads, Nodaway Valley (8)

Fewest Walks Allowed: 1. Kailey Jones, AHSTW (1)

CLASS 2A — TEAM

Hit By Pitch: 2. IKM-Manning (23)

CLASS 3A — INDIVIDUAL

RBI: 5. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (34)

Strikeouts: 3. Olivia Engler, Atlantic (158)

Runs Scored: 1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (39)

Doubles: 4. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (11)

Triples: 1. Sidda Rodewald, Shenandoah (5); 1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (5); 3. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (4)

Total Bases: 3. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (65); 5. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (62)

Walks Allowed: 1. Kennedy Goergen, Atlantic (3)

CLASS 3A — TEAM

RBI: 3. Bishop Heelan (169), 5. Atlantic (165)

Stolen Bases: 2. Atlantic (97), 4. Bishop Heelan (80)

Strikeouts: 2. Atlantic (194)

Runs Scored: 1. Bishop Heelan (210), 2. Atlantic (200)

Run Difference: 5. Atlantic (142)

Runs: 1. Bishop Heelan (210), 2. Atlantic (200)

Hits: 2. Bishop Heelan (247)

Singles: 2. Bishop Heelan (187)

Doubles: 5. Atlantic (40)

Triples: 2. Atlantic (8), 2. Bishop Heelan (8)

Total Bases: 3. Bishop Heelan (341)

Walks Drawn: 5. Atlantic (73)

CLASS 4A — INDIVIDUAL

RBI: 3. Elise Evans-McMurphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38)

ERA: 2. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (1.17); 5. Emily Brouse, Harlan (1.57)

Wins: 2. Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (13)

Strikeouts: 2. Emily Brouse, Harlan (133)

Batting Average Against: 4. Emily Brouse, Harlan (.156)

Doubles: Maggie Allen, LeMars (10); 4. Libby Leraas, LeMars (10)

Triples: 1. Haley Bach, Lewis Central (7)

Walks Drawn: 4. Haley Bach, Lewis Central (16)

Hit By Pitch: 3. Taylor Elam, Lewis Central (7)

Sacrifice Bunts: 1. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (10)

Sacrifice Flys: 2. Libby Leras, LeMars (4)

Walks Allowed: 3. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (7)

WHIP: 2. Emily Brouse, Harlan (0.82)

CLASS 4A — TEAM

ERA: 1. Harlan (1.42)

Strikeouts: 1. Harlan (197)

Batting Average Against: 3. Harlan (.173), 5. LeMars (.218)

Runs Scored: 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (165), 5. LeMars (163)

Run Difference: 5. LeMars (93)

Singles: 4. LeMars (152)

Doubles: 5. LeMars (41)

Triples: 2. Lewis Central (10)

Walks Drawn: 3. LeMars (82), 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (73)

Hit By Pitch: 3. Lewis Central (22), 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17)

Sacrifice Bunts: 1. Harlan (27)

Sacrifice Flys: 3. LeMars (7)

Fewest Strikeouts: 2. Harlan (71)

Hits Allowed: 3. Harlan (86)

WHIP: 1. Harlan (0.86)

CLASS 5A — INDIVIDUAL

Strikeouts: 1. Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln (121)

Batting Average Against: 2. Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln (.126)

Runs Scored: 1. Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (44)

Triples: 3. Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson (5)

Walks Drawn: 2. Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson (14); 2. Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (14); 2. Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (14); 2. Kilie Junck, Sioux City East (14)

Hit By Pitch: 1. Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln (14), 2. Kylie Junck, Sioux City East (9)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Evie Larson, Sioux City East (3)

CLASS 5A — TEAM

Stolen Bases: 1. Sioux City East (79)

Strikeouts: 4. Abraham Lincoln

BASEBALL

ALL CLASSES —INDIVIDUAL

Batting Average: 4. Colby Rich, CAM (.614)

Home Runs: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (8)

RBI: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (46); 3. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (43); 4. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (36)

ERA (Minimum of 8 innings): 1. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (0.00); 1. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (0.00)’ 1. Brayden Olson, Lamoni (0.00)

Wins: 2. Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5); 2. Matt Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys (5)

Strikeouts: 4. Joe Kaufmann, CAM (56)

Runs Scored: 1. Lane Spieker, CAM (40); 3. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (38); 4. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (37)

Hits: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (35); 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (35)

Triples: 3. Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (5); 3. Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (5); 3. Mason Boothby, Underwood (5)

Total Bases: 2. Colby Rich, CAM (65)

On-Base Percentage: 4. Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (.708)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (1.400); 4. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (1.195); 5. Brycen Wookey, Murray (1.192)

Hit By Pitch: 3. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (12)

Sacrifice Bunts: 4. Tyler Mahoney, Ankeny Christian (6)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (6); Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan (4)

ALL CLASSES — TEAM

Batting Average: 1. Tri-Center (.487), 3. St. Albert (.386)

Home Runs: 4. CAM (13)

RBI: 1. St. Albert (195), 2. Tri-Center (188), 5. CAM (167)

Stolen Bases: 2. Twin Cedars (113), 3. Stanton (197). 4. West Harrison (99)

Strikeouts: 3. CAM (172)

Batting Average Against: 5. CAM (.152)

Runs Scored: 1. St. Albert (249), 3. CAM (220)

Run Difference: 2. Tri-Center (173), 5. CAM (138)

Hits: 1. St. Albert (236)

Singles: 1. St. Albert (180)

Total Bases: 1. St. Albert (314), 5. Tri-Center (279)

On-Base Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.612)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.715)

Hit By Pitch: 3. Missouri Valley (51)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Coon Rapids Bayard (18), 2. St. Albert (17)

Fewest Offensive Strikeouts: 5. Underwood (58)

Hits Allowed: 4. Ankeny Christian (64)

WHIP: 3. Ankeny Christian (0.98)

CLASS 1A — INDIVIDUAL

Batting Average: 2. Colby Rich, CAM (.614); 3. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (.610)

Home Runs: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (8); 2. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (6); 3. Brycen Wookey, Murray (5); 4. Lane Spieker, CAM (4)

RBI: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (46); 2. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (43); 3. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (36); 4. Lane Spieker, CAM (28); 5. Tre Melby (27)

Stolen Bases: 3. Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (26)

ERA (Minimum of 8 innings): 1. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (0.00); 1. Brayden Olson, Lamoni (0.00)

Wins: 1. Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5); 1. Matt Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys (5);

Strikouts: 4. Joe Kaufman, CAM (56), 5. Devin Arkema, Twin Cedars (55)

Batting Average Against: 4. Keenan Jacobs, Ankeny Christian (.068); 5. Garett Phillips, Sidney (.071)

Runs Scored: 1. Lane Spieker, CAM (40); 2. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (38); 4. Cy Patterson (37)

Hits: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (35); 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (35); 3. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (34)

Singles: 3. Joe Kaufmann, CAM (24)

Doubles: 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (10)

Triples: 2. Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (5); 2. Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (5)

Total Bases: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (65); 2. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (57); 3. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (56); 5. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (49)

On-Base Percentage: 2. Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (.708); 4. Colby Rich, CAM (.699); 5. Brett McGee, Tri-Center (.696)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (1.195); 2. Brycen Wookey, Murray (1.192); 3. Colby Rich, CAM (1.140)

Walks Drawn: 2. Lane Spieker, CAM (21)

Hit By Pitch: 2. Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11); 3. Jesse Soma, Boyer Valley (10); 3. Kyler Williams, East Mills (10); 3. Grady Jeppesen, Riverside (10); 3. Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (10)

Sacrifice Bunts: 4. Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (5)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (6); 2. Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (4); 2. Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (4)

Fewest Hits Allowed: 2. Matthew Seals, Moravia (2); 2. Blake Micetich, Twin Cedars (2)

WHIP: 3. Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian (0.52); 5. Ethan Olberding, Glidden-Ralston (0.55)

CLASS 1A — TEAM

Batting Average: 1. Tri-Center (.487), 4. St. Albert (.386)

Home Runs: 1. CAM (13), 2. Tri-Center (12), 4. Mount Ayr (9)

RBI: 1. St. Albert (195), 2. Tri-Center (188), 3. CAM (167)

Stolen Bases: 2. Twin Cedars (113), 3. Stanton (107), 4. West Harrison (99), 5. CAM (95)

ERA: 3. Ankeny Christian (1.37), 5. Mount Ayr (1.81)

Strikeouts: 1. CAM (172), 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (158)

Batting Average Against: 3. Ankeny Christian (.150), 4. CAM (.152)

Fielding Percentage: 2. Tri-Center (.956)

Runs Scored: 1. St. Albert (249), 2. CAM (220), 4. Tri-Center (206)

Run Difference: 2. Tri-Center (173), 4. CAM (138)

Hits: 1. St. Albert (236), 3. Tri-Center (190), 4. CAM (179)

Singles: 1. St. Albert (180), 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (136)

Doubles: 1. St. Albert (42), 2. Tri-Center (35), 4. Martensdale-St. Marys (34)

Total Bases: 1. St. Albert (314), 2. Tri-Center (279), 3. CAM (263)

On-Base Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.612), 4. Lamoni (.510)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.715), 4. CAM (.524), 5. St. Albert (.514)

Walks Drawn: 2. CAM (104), 5. Melcher-Dallas (100)

Hit By Pitch: 2. Southwest Valley (47), 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (46), 5. Lenox (37)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18), 2. St. Albert (17)

Hits Allowed: 2. Mount Ayr (48)

Walks Allowed: 4. Woodbine (34)

WHIP: 2. Ankeny Christian (0.98), 4. Mount Ayr (1.06)

CLASS 2A — INDIVIDUAL

Batting Average: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.600)

Home Runs: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.600)

RBI: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (27)

Stolen Bases: 2. Tyke Hullinger, Central Decatur (23); 2. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah (23); 4. Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (22)

ERA: 1. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (0.00)

Strikeouts: Alec Fichter, Missouri Valley (50)

Runs Scored: 2. Mason Boothby, Underwood (28)

Triples: 1. Mason Boothby, Underwood (5)

Total Bases: 3. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (56)

On-Base Percentage: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.685)

Slugging Percentage: 1. Jaxon Schumacher (1.400)

Hit By Pitch: 1. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (12); 1. Blake Hall, Underwood (11); 5. Payton Chapman, Treynor (11)

Sacrifice Flys: 2. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda (4)

Hits Allowed: 1. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (1)

WHIP: 3. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (0.46)

CLASS 2A — TEAM

RBI: 3. Underwood (126)

Stolen Bases: 2. Missouri Valley (92), 4. Treynor (88)

Strikeouts: 4. Missouri Valley (139)

Batting Average Against: 2. Underwood (.157)

Runs Scored: 3. Underwood (164)

Run Difference: 2. Underwood (101)

Hits: 5. Missouri Valley (161)

Singles: 3. Missouri Valley (141)

Doubles: 4. Underwood (33)

Triples: 2. Underwood (9)

On-Base Percentage: 2. Treynor (.482), 5. Central Decatur (.462)

Slugging Percentage: 4. Underwood (.471)

Hit By Pitch: 1. Missouri Valley (51)

Sacrifice Flys: 3. Treynor (9), 5. Clarinda (8)

Fewest Offensive Strikeouts: 1. Underwood (58)

Hits Allowed: 3. Underwood (69)

CLASS 3A — INDIVIDUAL

Batting Average: 5. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (.532)

Home Runs: 2. Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig (5)

RBI: 3. Carter Arens, LeMars (30)

Sacrifice Bunts: 3. Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig (5); 5. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan (4)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan (4); 1. Carter Arens, LeMars 94)

CLASS 3A — TEAM

Batting Average: 5. LeMars (.345)

Home Runs: 3. Denison-Schleswig (12)

ERA: 3. LeMars (1.91)

Run Difference: 5. LeMars (91)

Singles: 5. LeMars (134)

Hits Allowed: 5. LeMars (96)

Runs Allowed: 5. LeMars (59)

CLASS 4A — INDIVIDUAL

Unfortunately, Varsity Bound is not displaying sortable 4A individual stats at this moment. 

CLASS 4A — TEAM

Batting Average: 2. Sioux City East (.360)

RBI: 3. Sioux City East (155)

Runs Scored: 2. Sioux City East (192)

Run Difference: 2. Sioux City East (131)

Total Bases: 5. Sioux City East (266)

On-Base Percentage: 2. Sioux City East (.476)

Slugging Percentage: 3. Sioux City East (.523)

Batting Average Against: 2. Abraham Lincoln (.151)

Runs Scored: 4. Sioux City East (190)

Doubles: 5. Sioux City East (46)

On-Base Percentage: 5. Sioux City East (.438)

Walks Drawn: 1. Sioux City East (79)

Hit By Pitch: 1. Abraham Lincoln (30), 2. Sioux City East (29), 3. Thomas Jefferson (23)

Sacrifice Flys: 1. Sioux City East (10)

