(KMAland) -- With the baseball and softball seasons entering the downhill stretch, it's time to take a look at some of the KMAland statewide leaders.
Those included are the top five in many team and individual statistics. Check out the full list below.
DISCLAIMER: These stats were compiled directly from Varsity Bound and only include up to June 17th.
SOFTBALL
ALL CLASSES — INDIVIDUAL
RBI: 4. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (40)
Wins: 3. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (17)
Strikeouts: 1. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (202); 5. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (167)
Runs Scored: 2. Skylar Hempey, Sioux City East (44), 3. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (39)
Triples: 2. Haley Bach, Lewis Central (7)
Hit By Pitch: 1. Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln (14)
Sacrifice Bunts: 2. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (10); 4. Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8)
Walks Allowed (Minimum of 24 innings): 1. Kailey Jones, AHSTW (1)
WHIP: 3. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (0.44)
ALL CLASSES — TEAM
Batting Average: 5. Southeast Warren (.408),
RBI: 4. Twin Cedars (183)
Stolen Bases: 9. Woodbine (99)
ERA (Minimum 99 innings): 1. Woodbine (0.82), 2. Lenox (0.99)
Strikeouts: 2. Lenox (204), 4. Harlan (197), 5. Atlantic (194)
Batting Average Against: 3. Woodbine (.136),
Runs Scored: 2. Twin Cedars (220)
Run Difference: 2. Twin Cedars (182)
Hits: 5. Bishop Heelan (247)
Singles: 5. Bishop Heelan (187)
Hit By Pitch: 4. Abraham Lincoln (30), 5. Sioux City East (29)
Sacrifice Bunts: 4. East Union (27), 4. Harlan (27)
Sacrifice Flys: 3. Sidney (11)
Hits Allowed: 1. Woodbine (58)
Walks Allowed: 3. Twin Cedars (13), 4. Woodbine (16)
WHIP: 1. Woodbine (0.72), 5. Lenox (0.81)
CLASS 1A — INDIVIDUAL
Batting Average: 3. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (.582)
Home Runs: 4. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (6)
RBI: 2. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (40); 4. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (35)
Stolen Bases: 3. Noelle McKnight, East Union (24); 3. Elly Henderson, Riverside (24)
ERA: 4. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (0.85); 5. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (0.89)
Wins: 1. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (17); 3. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (16); 5. Macy Emgarten, Exira-EHK (14); 5. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (14)
Strikeouts: 1. TJ Stoaks, Lenox (202); 4. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (167); 5. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (159)
Batting Average Against: 3. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (.067); 5. Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia (.134)
Singles: 4. Elly Henderson, Riverside (27)
Doubles: 2. Makayla Ruble, Southeast Warren (12)
Total Bases: 2. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (65); BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (54)
On-Base Percentage: 3. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (.667)
Slugging Percentage: 4. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (.964)
Hit By Pitch: Marissa Spieker, CAM (9); 3. Karah Kirkland, East Union (9); 4. Meredith Rich, CAM (8)
Sacrifice Bunts: 1. Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8); 1. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (8)
Sacrifice Flys: 2. Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (3); 2. Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union (3); 2. Emily Hutt, Sidney (3); 2. McKenna Laumann, Sidney (3)
Fewest Hits Allowed: 3. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (19)
Fewest Walks Allowed: 1. Ali Mockenhaupt, Twin Cedars (3); 2. Hadley Pearson, Martensdale-St. Marys (4); 3. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (5)
WHIP: 2. Sterling Berndt, Wayne (0.44); 4. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (0.65)
CLASS 1A — TEAM
Batting Average: 1. Southeast Warren (.408); 3. Twin Cedars (.384)
Home Runs: 3. Melcher-Dallas (12), 3. St. Albert (12)
RBI: 3. Twin Cedars (183), 4. Melcher-Dallas (154)
Stolen Bases: 4. Woodbine (99)
ERA (Minimum 92 innings): 2. Woodbine (0.82), 4. Lenox (0.99)
Strikeouts: 1. Lenox (204), 5. Wayne (171)
Batting Average Against: 2. Woodbine (.136), 3. Lenox (.151)
Fielding Percentage: 3. Martensdale-St. Marys (.956), 5. Twin Cedars (.950)
Runs Scored: 1. Twin Cedars (220)
Run Difference: 1. Twin Cedars (182), 3. Southeast Warren (149),
Hits: 1. Twin Cedars (244)
Singles: 2. Twin Cedars (176)
Doubles: 2. Southeast Warren (50), 2. Twin Cedars (50)
Total Bases: 1. Twin Cedars 9339)
On-Base Percentage: 2. Twin Cedars (.464), 4. Southeast Warren (.462)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Southeast Warren (.585), 4. Twin Cedars (.533)
Hit By Pitch: 1. CAM (28), 23. Woodbine (24), 5. East Union (22)
Sacrifice Bunts: 1. East Union (27)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Sidney (11)
Strikeouts: 2. Southeast Warren (47)
Hits Allowed: 2. Woodbine (58), 3. Southeast Warren (61)
Walks Allowed: 1. Twin Cedars (13), 3. Woodbine (16), 4. Southeast Warren (17)
WHIP: 2. Woodbine (0.72), 3. Lenox (0.81), 5. Southeast Warren (0.85)
CLASS 2A — INDIVIDUAL
On-Base Percentage: 5. Allie Robertson, Underwood (.651)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr (1.086); 3. Ady Reynolds, Mount Ayr (1.075)
Hit By Pitch: 3. Erin Rhoads, Nodaway Valley (8)
Fewest Walks Allowed: 1. Kailey Jones, AHSTW (1)
CLASS 2A — TEAM
Hit By Pitch: 2. IKM-Manning (23)
CLASS 3A — INDIVIDUAL
RBI: 5. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (34)
Strikeouts: 3. Olivia Engler, Atlantic (158)
Runs Scored: 1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (39)
Doubles: 4. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (11)
Triples: 1. Sidda Rodewald, Shenandoah (5); 1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (5); 3. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (4)
Total Bases: 3. Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (65); 5. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan (62)
Walks Allowed: 1. Kennedy Goergen, Atlantic (3)
CLASS 3A — TEAM
RBI: 3. Bishop Heelan (169), 5. Atlantic (165)
Stolen Bases: 2. Atlantic (97), 4. Bishop Heelan (80)
Strikeouts: 2. Atlantic (194)
Runs Scored: 1. Bishop Heelan (210), 2. Atlantic (200)
Run Difference: 5. Atlantic (142)
Runs: 1. Bishop Heelan (210), 2. Atlantic (200)
Hits: 2. Bishop Heelan (247)
Singles: 2. Bishop Heelan (187)
Doubles: 5. Atlantic (40)
Triples: 2. Atlantic (8), 2. Bishop Heelan (8)
Total Bases: 3. Bishop Heelan (341)
Walks Drawn: 5. Atlantic (73)
CLASS 4A — INDIVIDUAL
RBI: 3. Elise Evans-McMurphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38)
ERA: 2. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (1.17); 5. Emily Brouse, Harlan (1.57)
Wins: 2. Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (13)
Strikeouts: 2. Emily Brouse, Harlan (133)
Batting Average Against: 4. Emily Brouse, Harlan (.156)
Doubles: Maggie Allen, LeMars (10); 4. Libby Leraas, LeMars (10)
Triples: 1. Haley Bach, Lewis Central (7)
Walks Drawn: 4. Haley Bach, Lewis Central (16)
Hit By Pitch: 3. Taylor Elam, Lewis Central (7)
Sacrifice Bunts: 1. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (10)
Sacrifice Flys: 2. Libby Leras, LeMars (4)
Walks Allowed: 3. Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (7)
WHIP: 2. Emily Brouse, Harlan (0.82)
CLASS 4A — TEAM
ERA: 1. Harlan (1.42)
Strikeouts: 1. Harlan (197)
Batting Average Against: 3. Harlan (.173), 5. LeMars (.218)
Runs Scored: 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (165), 5. LeMars (163)
Run Difference: 5. LeMars (93)
Singles: 4. LeMars (152)
Doubles: 5. LeMars (41)
Triples: 2. Lewis Central (10)
Walks Drawn: 3. LeMars (82), 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (73)
Hit By Pitch: 3. Lewis Central (22), 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17)
Sacrifice Bunts: 1. Harlan (27)
Sacrifice Flys: 3. LeMars (7)
Fewest Strikeouts: 2. Harlan (71)
Hits Allowed: 3. Harlan (86)
WHIP: 1. Harlan (0.86)
CLASS 5A — INDIVIDUAL
Strikeouts: 1. Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln (121)
Batting Average Against: 2. Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln (.126)
Runs Scored: 1. Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (44)
Triples: 3. Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson (5)
Walks Drawn: 2. Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson (14); 2. Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (14); 2. Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (14); 2. Kilie Junck, Sioux City East (14)
Hit By Pitch: 1. Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln (14), 2. Kylie Junck, Sioux City East (9)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Evie Larson, Sioux City East (3)
CLASS 5A — TEAM
Stolen Bases: 1. Sioux City East (79)
Strikeouts: 4. Abraham Lincoln
BASEBALL
ALL CLASSES —INDIVIDUAL
Batting Average: 4. Colby Rich, CAM (.614)
Home Runs: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (8)
RBI: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (46); 3. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (43); 4. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (36)
ERA (Minimum of 8 innings): 1. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (0.00); 1. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (0.00)’ 1. Brayden Olson, Lamoni (0.00)
Wins: 2. Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5); 2. Matt Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys (5)
Strikeouts: 4. Joe Kaufmann, CAM (56)
Runs Scored: 1. Lane Spieker, CAM (40); 3. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (38); 4. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (37)
Hits: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (35); 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (35)
Triples: 3. Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (5); 3. Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (5); 3. Mason Boothby, Underwood (5)
Total Bases: 2. Colby Rich, CAM (65)
On-Base Percentage: 4. Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (.708)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (1.400); 4. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (1.195); 5. Brycen Wookey, Murray (1.192)
Hit By Pitch: 3. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (12)
Sacrifice Bunts: 4. Tyler Mahoney, Ankeny Christian (6)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (6); Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan (4)
ALL CLASSES — TEAM
Batting Average: 1. Tri-Center (.487), 3. St. Albert (.386)
Home Runs: 4. CAM (13)
RBI: 1. St. Albert (195), 2. Tri-Center (188), 5. CAM (167)
Stolen Bases: 2. Twin Cedars (113), 3. Stanton (197). 4. West Harrison (99)
Strikeouts: 3. CAM (172)
Batting Average Against: 5. CAM (.152)
Runs Scored: 1. St. Albert (249), 3. CAM (220)
Run Difference: 2. Tri-Center (173), 5. CAM (138)
Hits: 1. St. Albert (236)
Singles: 1. St. Albert (180)
Total Bases: 1. St. Albert (314), 5. Tri-Center (279)
On-Base Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.612)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.715)
Hit By Pitch: 3. Missouri Valley (51)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Coon Rapids Bayard (18), 2. St. Albert (17)
Fewest Offensive Strikeouts: 5. Underwood (58)
Hits Allowed: 4. Ankeny Christian (64)
WHIP: 3. Ankeny Christian (0.98)
CLASS 1A — INDIVIDUAL
Batting Average: 2. Colby Rich, CAM (.614); 3. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (.610)
Home Runs: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (8); 2. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (6); 3. Brycen Wookey, Murray (5); 4. Lane Spieker, CAM (4)
RBI: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (46); 2. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (43); 3. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (36); 4. Lane Spieker, CAM (28); 5. Tre Melby (27)
Stolen Bases: 3. Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (26)
ERA (Minimum of 8 innings): 1. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (0.00); 1. Brayden Olson, Lamoni (0.00)
Wins: 1. Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5); 1. Matt Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys (5);
Strikouts: 4. Joe Kaufman, CAM (56), 5. Devin Arkema, Twin Cedars (55)
Batting Average Against: 4. Keenan Jacobs, Ankeny Christian (.068); 5. Garett Phillips, Sidney (.071)
Runs Scored: 1. Lane Spieker, CAM (40); 2. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (38); 4. Cy Patterson (37)
Hits: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (35); 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (35); 3. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (34)
Singles: 3. Joe Kaufmann, CAM (24)
Doubles: 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (10)
Triples: 2. Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (5); 2. Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (5)
Total Bases: 1. Colby Rich, CAM (65); 2. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (57); 3. Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (56); 5. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (49)
On-Base Percentage: 2. Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (.708); 4. Colby Rich, CAM (.699); 5. Brett McGee, Tri-Center (.696)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (1.195); 2. Brycen Wookey, Murray (1.192); 3. Colby Rich, CAM (1.140)
Walks Drawn: 2. Lane Spieker, CAM (21)
Hit By Pitch: 2. Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11); 3. Jesse Soma, Boyer Valley (10); 3. Kyler Williams, East Mills (10); 3. Grady Jeppesen, Riverside (10); 3. Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (10)
Sacrifice Bunts: 4. Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (5)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Cy Patterson, St. Albert (6); 2. Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (4); 2. Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (4)
Fewest Hits Allowed: 2. Matthew Seals, Moravia (2); 2. Blake Micetich, Twin Cedars (2)
WHIP: 3. Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian (0.52); 5. Ethan Olberding, Glidden-Ralston (0.55)
CLASS 1A — TEAM
Batting Average: 1. Tri-Center (.487), 4. St. Albert (.386)
Home Runs: 1. CAM (13), 2. Tri-Center (12), 4. Mount Ayr (9)
RBI: 1. St. Albert (195), 2. Tri-Center (188), 3. CAM (167)
Stolen Bases: 2. Twin Cedars (113), 3. Stanton (107), 4. West Harrison (99), 5. CAM (95)
ERA: 3. Ankeny Christian (1.37), 5. Mount Ayr (1.81)
Strikeouts: 1. CAM (172), 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (158)
Batting Average Against: 3. Ankeny Christian (.150), 4. CAM (.152)
Fielding Percentage: 2. Tri-Center (.956)
Runs Scored: 1. St. Albert (249), 2. CAM (220), 4. Tri-Center (206)
Run Difference: 2. Tri-Center (173), 4. CAM (138)
Hits: 1. St. Albert (236), 3. Tri-Center (190), 4. CAM (179)
Singles: 1. St. Albert (180), 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (136)
Doubles: 1. St. Albert (42), 2. Tri-Center (35), 4. Martensdale-St. Marys (34)
Total Bases: 1. St. Albert (314), 2. Tri-Center (279), 3. CAM (263)
On-Base Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.612), 4. Lamoni (.510)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Tri-Center (.715), 4. CAM (.524), 5. St. Albert (.514)
Walks Drawn: 2. CAM (104), 5. Melcher-Dallas (100)
Hit By Pitch: 2. Southwest Valley (47), 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (46), 5. Lenox (37)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18), 2. St. Albert (17)
Hits Allowed: 2. Mount Ayr (48)
Walks Allowed: 4. Woodbine (34)
WHIP: 2. Ankeny Christian (0.98), 4. Mount Ayr (1.06)
CLASS 2A — INDIVIDUAL
Batting Average: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.600)
Home Runs: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.600)
RBI: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (27)
Stolen Bases: 2. Tyke Hullinger, Central Decatur (23); 2. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah (23); 4. Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (22)
ERA: 1. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (0.00)
Strikeouts: Alec Fichter, Missouri Valley (50)
Runs Scored: 2. Mason Boothby, Underwood (28)
Triples: 1. Mason Boothby, Underwood (5)
Total Bases: 3. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (56)
On-Base Percentage: 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.685)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Jaxon Schumacher (1.400)
Hit By Pitch: 1. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (12); 1. Blake Hall, Underwood (11); 5. Payton Chapman, Treynor (11)
Sacrifice Flys: 2. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda (4)
Hits Allowed: 1. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (1)
WHIP: 3. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (0.46)
CLASS 2A — TEAM
RBI: 3. Underwood (126)
Stolen Bases: 2. Missouri Valley (92), 4. Treynor (88)
Strikeouts: 4. Missouri Valley (139)
Batting Average Against: 2. Underwood (.157)
Runs Scored: 3. Underwood (164)
Run Difference: 2. Underwood (101)
Hits: 5. Missouri Valley (161)
Singles: 3. Missouri Valley (141)
Doubles: 4. Underwood (33)
Triples: 2. Underwood (9)
On-Base Percentage: 2. Treynor (.482), 5. Central Decatur (.462)
Slugging Percentage: 4. Underwood (.471)
Hit By Pitch: 1. Missouri Valley (51)
Sacrifice Flys: 3. Treynor (9), 5. Clarinda (8)
Fewest Offensive Strikeouts: 1. Underwood (58)
Hits Allowed: 3. Underwood (69)
CLASS 3A — INDIVIDUAL
Batting Average: 5. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (.532)
Home Runs: 2. Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig (5)
RBI: 3. Carter Arens, LeMars (30)
Sacrifice Bunts: 3. Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig (5); 5. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan (4)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan (4); 1. Carter Arens, LeMars 94)
CLASS 3A — TEAM
Batting Average: 5. LeMars (.345)
Home Runs: 3. Denison-Schleswig (12)
ERA: 3. LeMars (1.91)
Run Difference: 5. LeMars (91)
Singles: 5. LeMars (134)
Hits Allowed: 5. LeMars (96)
Runs Allowed: 5. LeMars (59)
CLASS 4A — INDIVIDUAL
Unfortunately, Varsity Bound is not displaying sortable 4A individual stats at this moment.
CLASS 4A — TEAM
Batting Average: 2. Sioux City East (.360)
RBI: 3. Sioux City East (155)
Runs Scored: 2. Sioux City East (192)
Run Difference: 2. Sioux City East (131)
Total Bases: 5. Sioux City East (266)
On-Base Percentage: 2. Sioux City East (.476)
Slugging Percentage: 3. Sioux City East (.523)
Batting Average Against: 2. Abraham Lincoln (.151)
Runs Scored: 4. Sioux City East (190)
Doubles: 5. Sioux City East (46)
On-Base Percentage: 5. Sioux City East (.438)
Walks Drawn: 1. Sioux City East (79)
Hit By Pitch: 1. Abraham Lincoln (30), 2. Sioux City East (29), 3. Thomas Jefferson (23)
Sacrifice Flys: 1. Sioux City East (10)