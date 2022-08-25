(Council Bluffs) -- You may or may not have heard, but there's a pretty big football game in Council Bluffs tonight.
I've had Harlan/Lewis Central penciled on my calendar since the clock hit triple zeroes in Harlan's state championship game last year.
Two KMAland state champions is rare in itself. Two KMAland state champions meeting to open the following season? I can't recall that ever happening. Well, until tonight.
This is the 58th meeting between Harlan and Lewis Central. Harlan, as they have with most series, has controlled this matchup with 50 wins.
They've also won the last four. Let's relive the last five matchups in this awesome rivalry. Is it a rivalry? I don't know, but I'm saying it is.
2018 State Quarterfinal: Lewis Central 35 Harlan 14
The final game at Titan Stadium for Jim and Max Duggan was one to remember. The Titans, who had just moved down to Class 3A, secured their first ever trip to the UNI-Dome behind a mean rushing attack. Max was a beast on the ground that night with 199 yards and four scores while Brady Miller also went over 100 yards, and LC raced to a 28-0 halftime lead en route to the win.
2019 Regular Season: Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6
This is perhaps the most surprising recent result in this matchup. Harlan flew under the radar in 2019 while Lewis Central was expected to cruise to Cedar Falls. They ultimately got there, but not without a blemish at the expense of Harlan. Lewis Central ran for 237 yards but could only find the endzone once while the Johnathan Monson to Connor Frame connection was too much to overcome. Frame had five catches for 132 yards and a score in that game.
2020 Regular Season: Harlan 28 Lewis Central 10
This was the final game of the regular season and determined the district champion. Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns and Connor Frame was once again a thorn in LC's side. He caught seven balls for 130 yards and three scores -- one of which was a 69-yard score off a deflection to a different receiver. It was wild.
There was also an ill-timed offensive pass interference call against Thomas Fidone that wiped away a promising LC drive in the second half.
2020 State Quarterfinal: Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14
Another trip to Cedar Falls was at stake. Miscues doomed Lewis Central. The Titans had three turnovers, including a fumble while driving into the endzone. Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 225 yards and a touchdown to, you guessed it, Connor Frame.
Harlan's ground game also clicked with 105 yards and two scores from Brenden Bartley. It's too bad this had to be a state quarterfinal because I feel these were two of the top teams in Class 3A that year.
2021 Regular Season: Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29
It looked like Lewis Central was going to get their sweet revenge. And then Harlan erased a 14-point deficit with a 22-point fourth quarter. Lewis Central had a chance to tie it on their final drive, but couldn't covert.
Both quarterbacks put up big numbers. Kasperbauer threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns while Kammrad threw for 305 yards but did not have any passing touchdowns. Kammrad and Humpal instead led the ground game with two touchdowns apiece.
Connor Frame -- who I'm sure Lewis Central is really glad graduated -- had five catches and two touchdowns. One guy who didn't graduate? Harlan tight end Jacob Birch. He caught nine passes for 119 yards. We're in for a treat if tonight's game is anything like last year.
KASPERBAUER VS. KAMMRAD = FUN
Here's how each of the two starting QBs have fared in the previous three matchups -- Kasperbauer: 53/91 (58.2%), 814 YDS, 8 TD, 1 INT; Kammrad: 36/59, 565 YDS, 3 TD 1 INT.
WHAT THE "EXPERTS" THINK
This is one of the 15 games as part of our KMAland Football Pick'em. If you want to pick this game, please email your prediction to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM tonight.
Harlan/LC is also one of the games the KMA Sports department is picking as part of our internal contest we have for superiority. Here is our vibe coming into this epic matchup.
Derek: As they say, 'Harlan's Harlan." What's that mean, exactly? It's just a way of saying Harlan is very good, I think. So is LC, though. I'm just riding with the team that hasn't lost since November 2020.
Ryan: Harlan -- Oh boy, buckle up for this one. The two best teams in KMAland doing battle in week one is something you can sign me up for every week. I could really go either way in this one. Lewis Central already has a game under their belt, so they might have some things ironed out, but Harlan now has a week of film to digest. I think the Cyclones use some of their playmakers to pull away in this one.
Trevor: No Pick -- I’m calling this game on the KMA Video Stream, so I won’t pick a winner. I will, however, predict a defending state champion wins.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick is also part of this broadcast, so it would be illegal for him to pick this game.
HOW TO WATCH
Don't let any fake accounts fool you. KMA Sports is the only entity doing video for this game. You can watch on YouTube or on our website. I'll have the call alongside Brian Bertini and Nick Stavas.
Alright, that's enough talk. Let's play the dang game. PS: can somebody in Council Bluffs please save me a parking spot? That place is going to be crazy tonight.