(KMAland) -- As the 2022 NFL Season looms, KMA Sports wants to help you get ready with in-depth previews from those that know all 32 teams best.
Continue to check out this page throughout August and September for previews with NFL beat writers.
August 1st -- Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens came out of the gate with a 5-1 start, but injuries derailed the second half of their season and relegated them to an 8-9 record.
They open their 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets.
KMA Sports' Trevor Maeder recently spoke with Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown (SB Nation) about Lamar Jackson's pending contract extension and the outlook for the Ravens' 2022 season. Check out the full interview below.