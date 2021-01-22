(Corning) -- The 66th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament is set to begin tonight in Corning, so I figured it's fitting to dive into the history of this wonderful tournament.
The thought popped into my head around lunchtime. Food was on my mind, of course, but a voice in my head kept saying "Wouldn't it be cool if there was a historical database for John J. like there is Hawkeye Ten?"
I couldn't let that thought go and figured I was the right person to get that mission accomplished. I'll be honest, I had little faith that such a task could be done, but I am fortunate to know some great people that helped me out and made this information available to me.
Once I obtained the information, I knew putting it into a database was going to be a time-consuming task. My original goal was to have it completed by the 2022 John J. Tournament, but I couldn't stop.
This database contains 61 tournaments worth of individual champions (from 1960 to 2020), all of the team champions since the tournament began in 1956, and a list of how many individual champions each school has had since 1960.
Fair warning, this data is a lot to take in and not for the faint of heart, but I imagine there are people out there that will enjoy reading through this information as much as I enjoyed putting it together. It will also be awesome to use as a reference in the future.
The John J. Tournament is near and dear to my heart. It was the first wrestling tournament I ever watched (and broadcasted). It's a tournament with a rich history and long-standing tradition. Many state champions, college standouts, future coaches and KMA Sports Hall of Famers have collected gold at this beautiful tournament over the past 65 years. Hopefully, many more will do so over the next 65 (and beyond).
It would be irresponsible of me to release this database without giving thanks to the awesome people that helped me with this mountainous project. Those fantastic folks include former Creston News Advertiser reporter Larry Peterson, Southwest Valley guidance counselor Virginia Perrin, KMAland wrestling historian John Walters, former Southwest Valley wrestling coach Jason Wetzel and KMA reporter Matt Hays. I should also probably give thanks to my lovely fiancée, Gentry, who helped me import some of this information and Ryan Matheny, who put this information on the website.
So without further ado, all of the information your heart desires from the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament since 1960. Now excuse me while I try to find a less nerdy hobby.
John J. Harris Database
|Year
|95
|103
|112
|120
|127
|133
|138
|145
|154
|165
|HWT
|--
|--
|--
|1961
|Renny Boswell (Corning)
|Darl Weaver (Griswold)
|Dan Sullivan (Corning)
|Jim Rabuck (TJ)
|Lonnie Norman (Central Decatur)
|Bob Benedetti (KC North)
|Mike Halfhill (Des Moines Tech)
|Steve Milliken (Corning)
|Gene Shade (Des Moines Tech)
|Dan Nelson (Audubon)
|Dan McDermott (Harlan)
|1962
|Baniqwell (Des Moines Tech)
|Dell Weaver (Griswold)
|Smith (Roosevelt)
|Jim Rabuck (TJ)
|Lyon (Alden)
|Mitchell (Corning)
|Gere (Nodaway Valley)
|Broome (Roosevelt)
|Shade (DM Tech)
|Mitsskoff (Roosevelt)
|John Lambi (Nodaway Valley)
|1963
|Dave Bradley (Corning)
|Darwin Christensen (Audubon)
|Dell Weaver (Griswold)
|Dan Inman (Corning)
|Vino DeSantiago (TJ)
|Bill Rex (Central Decatur)
|Ray Davis (Bloomfield)
|Bert Merical (Des Moines Tech)
|Dennis Lyal (Des Moines Tech)
|Floyd Shade (DM Tech)
|John Lambi (Nodaway Valley)
|95
|103
|112
|120
|127
|133
|138
|145
|154
|165
|180
|HWT
|1964
|George Ganet (TJ)
|Fred Dollison (TJ)
|Jim Kenyon (Nodaway Valley)
|Dave Bradley (Corning)
|Gary Baring (DM Tech)
|Steve Boozell (DM Tech)
|Denny Mercer (Corning0
|Dennis Lyle (DM Tech)
|Nolen Forsythe (Bloomfield)
|Tim Blackman (DM Tech)
|Floyd Shade (DM Tech)
|Vic Graybill (TJ)
|1965
|Gene Casey (Griswold)
|Fred Dollison (TJ)
|Rich Keller (Central Decatur)
|Roy Keller (Central Decatur)
|Doug Chute (Corning)
|Gary Huggins (Bloomfield)
|Gary Gailey (Bloomfield)
|Clint Camp (Bloomfield)
|Ted Gere (Bloomfield)
|Skip Bevirt (TJ)
|Tim Blackman (Red Oak)
|Roger Brown (DM Tech)
|1966
|Phil Jackson (Corning)
|Jerry Willets (Creston)
|Warren Miller (Corning)
|David Krauth (Corning)
|Jim Carnahan (DM Tech0
|Dale Palmer (Corning
|Ray Shade (DM Tech)
|1967
|Lynn Chestnut (Nodaway Valley)
|Don Williams (DM Tech0
|Donnie Wilson (Nodaway Valley)
|Sergio Kapfer (Nodaway Valley)
|Owen Austertwin (Ames)
|Ron Coy (Ames)
|Bill Beaman (Nodaway Valley)
|Ken Wicker (Griswold)
|Mike Beaman (Nodaway Valley)
|Marv Palmer (Corning)
|Rick Shade (DM Tech)
|Wearth
|1968
|Paul Sorensen (Audubon0
|Donnie Wilson (Nodaway Valley)
|Rick Audlehelm (Osceola)
|Jerry Willets (Creston)
|Paul Havick (Riverside )
|Warren Miller (Corning)
|Jim Hensley (CAM)
|Ray Shade (DM Tech)
|Mark Boden (Ames)
|Rick Shade (DM Tech)
|Frank Howell (Central Decatur)
|Roger Williams (Audubon)
|1969
|Jim Connard (Creston)
|Rich McMahon (Corning)
|Russell Hutchinson (Des Moines Tech
|Martin Eyberg (Riverside )
|Darrell Mitchell (Corning)
|Tom Swanson (Mount Ayr)
|Jim Moore (Griswold)
|Bill Beaman (Nodaway Valley)
|Joe Cook (Corning)
|Chuck Wilcoxson (Griswold)
|Marv Palmer (Corning)
|Al Brokowski (Audubon)
|98
|107
|115
|123
|130
|137
|145
|155
|165
|175
|185
|HWT
|1970
|Tony Jennings (Corning)
|Greg Jennings (Corning)
|Jeff Jennings (Corning)
|Roger Calligan (DM Tech0
|Dave Johnson (Creston0
|Denny Finken (Tri-Center)
|Dan Swanson (Mount Ayr)
|Clark Root (Audubon)
|Terry Tice (Corning0
|Brian Tracy (Nodaway Valley)
|Dale Retallic (Atlantic)
|Al Brokowski (Audubon)
|98
|105
|112
|119
|126
|132
|138
|145
|155
|167
|185
|HWT
|1971
|Gary Stevens (Creston)
|Tony Jennings (Corning)
|Vern Louden (Creston)
|Steve Harris (Atlantic)
|Randy Hickman (Corning)
|Rod Evans (Glenwood)
|Denny Finken (Tri-Center)
|Al Wernimont (Atlantic)
|Mike Krauel (Audubon0
|Tom Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Ryan Tracy (Nodaway Valley)
|Pat Jensen (Nodaway Valley)
|1972
|Randy Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Hayes (Creston)
|Tony Jennings (Corning)
|Vern Louden (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Kim Kirkman (Creston)
|Don Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Al Wernimont (Atlantic)
|Kelly David (Atlantic)
|Rick Pickett (DM Tech)
|Dave Stewart (Mount Ayr)
|Mike King (Creston)
|1973
|Jeff Abel (Creston)
|Mark Cantieri (Corning)
|Randy Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Hayes (Creston)
|Vern Louden (Creston)
|Rick Corner (Creston)
|Tim Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Ron Hansen (Audubon)
|Randy McPherren (Corning)
|Bill Hoffman (Atlantic)
|Mark Benda (Red Oak)
|Jim Rogers (Griswold)
|1974
|Tim Doocy (Glenwood)
|Larry Wilson (Glenwood)
|Jeff Abel (Creston)
|Mike Howard (Creston)
|Randy Swoyer (Nodaway Valley
|Kurt Scott (Corning)
|Rich Hansen (Audubon)
|Keith Heim (Tri-Center)
|Ron Hansen (Audubon)
|Dave Stamp (Tri-Center)
|Lowell Martin (Central Decatur)
|Jim Rogers (Griswold)
|1975
|Jerry Oberman (DM Tech)
|John Walters (Creston)
|Dan Manhart (Tri-Center)
|Jeff Abel (Creston)
|Blaine Kerkhoff (Audubon)
|John Corcoran (Nodaway Valley)
|Tom Heller (Audubon)
|Tom Bussey (Glenwood)
|Mark Haynes (Lenox)
|Terry Latham (Creston)
|Mark Westering (Atlantic)
|Craig Both (Atlantic)
|1976
|Rick Whitehead (Griswold)
|Ken Doocy (Glenwood)
|John Walters (Creston)
|Dennis Smith (Creston)
|Dave Finken (Tri-Center)
|Clint Hight (Nodaway Valley)
|Dave Wicker (Griswold)
|Dave Gourley (Lenox)
|Ralph Grout (Mount Ayr)
|Jeff Riggs (Atlantic)
|Jack Carey (Lenox)
|Curtis Braby (Mount Ayr)
|1977
|Jeff Christy (Creston)
|Roger Meyers (Glenwood)
|Rick Whitehead (Griswold)
|Mark Nibio (Winterset)
|Jeff Vance (Griswold)
|Rob Leeper (Central Decatur)
|Dan Christensen (Lenox)
|Dave Gourley (Lenox)
|Jon Williams (Glenwood)
|Randy Molin (Winterset)
|Mark Davidson (Red Oak)
|Curt Braby (Mt Ayr)
|1978
|Devon Goetz (Creston)
|Jeff Christy (Creston)
|Mitch Anderson (Riverside )
|Mark Wyman (Griswold)
|Ed Glenn (DM Tech)
|Jeff Vance (Griswold)
|Joe Mitchell (Corning)
|Don Cox (Bedford)
|Jon Williams (Glenwood)
|Jon Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Mullen (Corning)
|Tim Baker (Winterset)
|1979
|Terry Cooper (Creston)
|Devon Goetz (Creston0
|Terry McPherran (Corning)
|Mark Wyman (Griswold)
|Brian Hartley (Winterset)
|Jeff Vance (Griswold)
|Joe Mitchell (Corning)
|DON Cox (Bedford)
|Curt Ramsey (Griswold)
|Steve Bussey (Glenwood)
|Chris Roberts (Corning)
|John Simpson (Central Decatur)
|98
|105
|112
|119
|126
|132
|138
|145
|155
|167
|185
|HWT
|SUPER HWT
|1980
|Joel Nelson (Corning)
|Gary Van Ert (Atlantic)
|Lee Weston (Griswold)
|Robert Burrows (Atlantic)
|Brian Hartley (Winterset)
|Adam Davis (Atlantic)
|Don Jennings (Atlantic)
|Curt Ramsey (Griswold)
|Jon Klindt (Griswold)
|Greg Olander (Griswold)
|Terry Flander (Winterset)
|Lance Schwartz (Nodaway Valley)
|Mike Croxell (Griswold)
|1981
|Terry Christensen (Glenwood)
|Gary Johnson (Bedford)
|Terry Cooper (Creston)
|Robert Burrows (Atlantic)
|Brett Forgy (Winterset)
|Karol Osbahr (Glenwood)
|Doyle Forster (Bedford)
|Bob Kincade (Glenwood)
|Rick Goodwin (Red Oak)
|Bill Bussey (Glenwood)
|Terry Flander (Winterset)
|Jim Strand (Glenwood)
|1982
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Steve Rolofson (Red Oak)
|Jim Sawhill (Winterset)
|Joe McMullen (Corning)
|Joel Nelson (Corning)
|Jeff Van Scoy (Red Oak0
|Rick Pitzer (Glenwood)
|Kent Behrends (Atlantic)
|John Marshall (Glenwood)
|Dave Boltinghouse (Lenox)
|Roger Baker (Creston)
|Jim Strand (Glenwood
|Casey Hayes (Atlantic)
|1983
|Brad Riepe (Griswold)
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Troy Edwards (Winterset)
|Jeff Masteller (Atlantic)
|Steve Lorentzen (Atlantic)
|Rex Van Buskirk (Griswold)
|Jeff Clutter (Winterset)
|Brad Hildebrandt (Griswold)
|Kris Johnson (Audubon)
|Darrell Yates (Glenwood)
|Roger Baker (Creston)
|John Westering (Atlantic)
|Bryse Jipsen (Red Oak)
|1984
|Jeff Hunt (Glenwood)
|Troy Kinyon (Nodaway Valley)
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Mark Pogge (Tri-Center)
|Shawn Danker (Riverside )
|Monty Andrason (Audubon)
|Rex Van Buiskirk (Griswold)
|Darran Holst (Griswold)
|Gary Donham (Winterset)
|Mark Emsick (Griswold)
|Kirk Russell (Griswold)
|1985
|Bruce Mather (Nodaway Valley)
|Troy Kinyon (Nodaway Valley)
|Mike Moreno (Glenwood)
|Monty Andreason (Audubon)
|Jim Hansen (Audubon)
|Brad Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Ted Henderson (Glenwood)
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Randy Marlin (Creston)
|Doug Cloyed (Glenwood)
|Brad Leighton (Griswold)
|George Moorehead (Winterset)
|Bob Nadler (Clarke)
|1986
|Tony Hunt (Central Decatur)
|Tom O'Grady (Glenwood)
|Tom Jamison (Winterset)
|Matt Kaldenberg (Winterset)
|Mike Clayton (Nodaway Valley)
|Mike Moreno (Glenwood)
|Randy Marlin (Creston)
|Allen Smith (Creston)
|Doug Cloyed (Glenwood)
|John Nerness (Clarke)
|Bob Jones (Clarke)
|George Moorehead (Winterset)
|Bryan Carson (Clarke)
|1987
|Matt Lundquist (Corning)
|Tony Hunt (Central Decatur)
|Todd Harper (Glenwood)
|Tom Jamison (Winterset)
|Rick Williamson (Anita)
|Mike Moreno (Glenwood)
|Alan Wildin (Winterset)
|Matt Brooke (Tri-Center)
|Conway Havard (Clarke)
|Gary Ridout (Winterset)
|Mike Scroggie (Bedford)
|Tom Chiles (Nodaway Valley)
|Brad Jackson (Winterset)
|1988
|Jeff Dyer (Glenwood)
|Tom Becker (Glenwood)
|Dave Malcom (Glenwood)
|Brad Lundquist (Corning)
|Dan Eblen (Nodaway Valley)
|John Sickels (CRESTON)
|Kevin French (Bedford)
|Chad Stouder (Glenwood)
|Mark Ridout (Winterset)
|Clint Luther (Creston)
|Donnie White (Clarke)
|Tom Chiles (Nodaway Valley)
|Rodney Benson (Griswold)
|103
|112
|119
|125
|130
|135
|140
|145
|152
|160
|171
|189
|HWT
|1989
|Donnie Donahue (Clarinda) B
|Brian Reece (Clarke)
|Matt Lundquist (Corning)
|Scott Stickler (Corning)
|Cody Shay (Mount Ayr)
|Matt Cole (Winterset)
|Adam Pitman (Bedford)
|BJ Woodruff (CM)
|Jeff Jens (Glenwood)
|Chad Stouder (Glenwood)
|Marc Ridout (Winterset)
|Matt Carson (Clarke)
|Niles Havard (Clarke)
|1990
|Donnie Donahue (Clarinda)
|Brian Reece (Clarke)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Matt Lundquist (Corning)
|Bart Berry (Winterset)
|Scott England (Mount Ayr)
|Corbon Kinney (Griswold)
|Dennis Shaw (Creston)
|Jeff Jens (Glenwood)
|Chad Stouder (Glenwood)
|JD Wilden (Winterset)
|Jeff Kinsella (Creston)
|Matt Carson (Clarke)
|1991
|Justin Brown (Nodaway Valley)
|Brad Canoyer (Carson-Macedonia)
|Tom Becker (Glenwood)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Blake Chapman (Wayne)
|Brent Morris (Wayne)
|Eric Thompson (Winterset)
|Mark Hensley (CAM)
|Corbon Kinney (Griswold)
|Robbie Brown (Winterset)
|Chad Isaacson (Clarinda)
|Chuck Steeve (Clarinda)
|Darin Tietz (Griswold)
|1992
|Justin Jeffs (Winterset)
|Ron McNichols (Lenox)
|Brian Sell (Glenwood)
|Brad Canoyer (Riverside )
|Clay Hall (CAM)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Brian Follman (CAM)
|Rick Moreno (Glenwood)
|Joel Myers (Clarinda)
|Jason Kinsella (Creston)
|Jed Gammell (Creston)
|Chuck Steeve (Clarinda)
|Chase Roller (Riverside )
|1993
|Tracy Adams (Winterset)
|Dan Casey (Clarinda)
|Bryan Watts (Corning)
|Brad Canoyer (Riverside )
|Chris Jones (Central Decatur)
|Paul Coffelt (Central Decatur)
|Brad Melvin (Bedford)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Andy Hensley (CAM)
|Dane Lundvall (Glenwood)
|Jed Gammell (Creston)
|Frank Bockman (Glenwood)
|Mike Christensen (Lenox)
|1994
|Jeff Evans (Riverside )
|Jimmy Rogers (Riverside )
|Dan Casey (Clarinda)
|Matt Jensen (OM)
|Chris Jones (Central Decatur)
|Ryan Isaacson (Clarinda)
|Matt Dyer (Glenwood)
|Ryan Jensen (Winterset)
|Ryan Kinsella (Creston)
|David Wimberly (Clarinda)
|Jake Hayes (Creston)
|Frank Bockman (Glenwood)
|Matt Chapman (Creston)
|1995
|Mark Pashell (Clarke)
|Jeff Evans (Riverside )
|Gabe Kelly (Clarke)
|Dan Casey (Clarinda)
|Jake Havick (Riverside )
|Fritz Baier (Griswold)
|Greg Breeding (Winterset)
|Mark Dunbar (Clarke)
|Brad Honnold (Clarinda)
|Kenny Fry (Clarke)
|Ryan Kinsella (Creston)
|Phil Havard (Clarke)
|Tom Van Dyke (Clarke)
|1996
|Justin Riddle (Clarinda)
|Mark Pashell (Clarke)
|Mike Pashell (Clarke)
|Todd Van Pelt (Atlantic)
|Cade Kelly (Clarke)
|Jimmy Rogers (Riverside )
|Jake Havick (Riverside )
|Daniel Klindt (Riverside )
|Zeb Evans (Lenox)
|Brandon Rudolph (Winterset)
|Jamie King (Mt Ayr)
|Mike Wolhoy (Clarke)
|Tom Van Dyke (Clarke)
|1997
|Justin Riddle (Clarinda)
|Tysen Christensen (Lenox)
|Shane Heinold (Clarinda)
|Kyle Canoyer (Riverside )
|Jeff Johnston (Winterset)
|Seth Evans (Lenox)
|Jason Reger (Wayne)
|Chad Smith (Winterset)
|Terry Parham (Glenwood)
|Ron Dale (Clarinda)
|Nick Paulsen (Atlantic)
|Brian McGraw (Wayne)
|Josh Stephens (Lenox)
|1998
|Brett Shields (Mount Ayr)
|Tysen Christensen (Lenox)
|Dillon Long (Creston)
|Robert Swope (Riverside )
|Cade Kelly (Clarke)
|Justin Gourley (Mount Ayr)
|Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah)
|Matt Anderson (Shenandoah)
|Matt Fletcher (Shenandoah)
|Zeb Evans (Lenox)
|Rex Gray (Clarke)
|Drew Duff (Winterset)
|Jermon Alexander (Mount Ayr)
|1999
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Clint Manny (Winterset)
|Brett Shields (Mount Ayr)
|Shane Heinold (Clarinda)
|Dillon Long (Creston)
|Garrett South (CAM)
|Kevin Olson (Shenandoah)
|Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah)
|Seth Evans (Lenox)
|Joe Robinson (Atlantic)
|Rex Gray (Clarke)
|John Washburn (Glenwood)
|Dennis Anderson (Glenwood)
|2000
|Brad Gregory (Nodaway Valley)
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Brett Shields (Mount Ayr)
|Tysen Christensen (Lenox)
|Jason Black (Glenwood)
|Clint Manny (Winterset)
|Colby O'Brien (Atlantic)
|Trent Briney (Winterset)
|Seth Evans (Lenox)
|Andrew Hayes (Creston)
|Adam Travis (Creston)
|Joey King (Mount Ayr)
|Scott Romens (Glenwood)
|103
|112
|119
|125
|130
|135
|140
|145
|152
|160
|171
|189
|215
|HWT
|2001
|Adam Bender (Lenox)
|Brad Gregory (Glenwood)
|Levi Heinold (Clarinda)
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Michael Wells (Clarinda)
|Ty Luneberg (Winterset)
|Quintin Moreno (Glenwood)
|Clint Manny (Winterset)
|Joe Weiser (Clarke)
|Garrett South (CAM)
|Wade Samo (Lenox)
|Michael Irvin (Bedford)
|Jared Gray (Bedford)
|Brett Christensen (Winterset)
|2002
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Boone Hayes (Creston)
|Brad Gregory (Glenwood)
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Willie Harris (Creston)
|Michael Wells (Clarinda)
|Ty Luneberg (Winterset)
|Chase Weller (Bedford)
|Kirk Artist (Glenwood)
|Adam Benton (Nodaway Valley)
|Blake Haugland (Mount Ayr)
|Clark Gerlock (CAM)
|Kevin Trullinger (Mount Ayr)
|Brett Christensen (Winterset)
|2003
|Derek Weller (Bedford)
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Austin Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Eric Houck (Bedford)
|Willie Harris (Creston)
|Josh Abel (Winterset)
|Levi Heinold (Clarinda)
|Michael Wells (Clarinda)
|Jared Abel (Winterset)
|Mike Davis (Shenandoah)
|Chris Louden (Creston)
|Kyle Norman (Central Decatur)
|Tyler Blum (Atlantic)
|Todd Parrish (Lenox)
|2004
|Derek Weller (Bedford)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Boone Hayes (Creston)
|Ryan Byler (Winterset)
|Brad Ernst (Nodaway Valley)
|Josh Abel (Winterset)
|Blake Miller (Crston)
|Brad Wildin (Winterset)
|Jordan Campfield (Clarke)
|Keith Neal (Clarinda)
|Chris Downing (Creston)
|Kevin Trullinger (Mount Ayr)
|Ben Hogan (Nodaway Valley)
|2005
|Colby Pedersen (Clarinda)
|Ryan Brown (Atlantic)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Logan Queck (Nodaway Valley)
|Ryan Byler (Winterset)
|Tom Slater (Shenandoah)
|Josh Abel (Winterset)
|Calvin Barber (Winterset)
|Justin Retallic (Atlantic)
|Dane Wilson (Riverside )
|Thomas Hess (Bedford)
|Rory Miller (Riverside)
|Adam Lyons (Central Decatur)
|2006
|Andrew Long (Creston)
|Tyler Linderman (Creston)
|Quin Leith (Creston)
|Caleb Smith (Red Oak)
|Stoney Stuart (Creston)
|Jayde Duysen (Shenandoah)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Tom Slater (Shenandoah)
|Kaleb Evans (Lenox)
|Curtis Barber (Winterset)
|Dane Wilson (Riverside )
|Thomas Hess (Bedford)
|Cory Van Pelt (Winterset)
|Taylor Stroud (Winterset)
|2007
|Adam Hight (Nodaway Valley)
|Cody Smith (Central Decatur)
|Andrew Long (Creston)
|Quin Leith (Creston)
|Bret Kautz (Creston)
|Dylan Frost (Winterset)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Caleb Brus (Creston)
|Brad Parker (Winterset)
|Kaleb Evans (Creston)
|Brent McKinnon (Clarinda)
|Bryant Hummel (Clarinda)
|Cory Van Pelt (Winterset)
|Levi Morris (Nodaway Valley)
|2008
|Tyler Hatch (Nodaway Valley)
|Adam Hight (Nodaway Valley)
|Matt Haley (Corning)
|Andrew Long (Creston)
|Quin Leith (Creston)
|Bret Kautz (Creston)
|Trent Tucker (Creston)
|Brad Swank (Shenandoah)
|Levi Davidshofer (Clarinda)
|Kaleb Evans (Creston)
|Jesse Harris (Creston)
|Cody Klindt (Griswold)
|Bryant Hummel (Clarinda)
|Avery Fuhs (Chariton)
|2009
|Kaleb Wessel (Nodaway Valley)
|Tyler Hatch (Nodaway Valley)
|Matt Haley (Corning)
|Levi Richards (Nodaway Valley)
|Branden Cline (Bedford/Lenox)
|Kendal Witt (Tri-Center)
|Brady Betcher (Winterset)
|Joseph Atwell (Panorama)
|Ethan Hess (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jason Frain (Riverside)
|Quinn Wilson (Riverside)
|Jared Bevins (Creston)
|Bryant Hummel (Clarinda)
|Kasey Juhl (Atlantic)
|2010
|Zach Imler (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Bryce Wernimont (Atlantic)
|Josh Perkins (Atlantic)
|Kevin Wessel (Nodaway Valley
|Austin Christensen (Nodaway Valley)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Cole Hopkins (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Connor Christensen (Central Decatur)
|Carroll Heitshushen (Shenandoah)
|Jason Frain (Riverside)
|Quinn Wilson (Riverside)
|Kaleb Reis (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Jon Meyers (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Tony Saucedo (Clarke)
|2011
|Derek Miller (Winterset)
|Blake Luna (Clarinda)
|Walker Marshall (Missouri Valley)
|Tyler Reiste (Panorama)
|Peter Nagy (Creston)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Brad Schwenke (Atlantic)
|Loren Williams (Tri-Center)
|Dray Carl (Corning)
|Taylor Berger (Carroll)
|Seth Esaias (Red Oak)
|Tyler Doll (Atlantic)
|Collin Bevins (Creston)
|Kaleb White (Tri-Center)
|106
|113
|120
|126
|132
|138
|145
|152
|160
|170
|182
|195
|220
|285
|2012
|Mason Miller (Winterset)
|Derek Miller (Winterset)
|Blake Luna (Clarinda)
|Brett Marcum (Missouri Valley)
|Walker Marshall (Missouri Valley)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Trevor Paulson (Tri-Center)
|Loren Williams (Tri-Center
|Derek Stork (Atlantic)
|Kory Schmelzer (Corning)
|Seth Esaias (Red Oak)
|Keaton Hulett (Creston)
|Blake Glenn (Winterset)
|Collin Bevins (Creston)
|2013
|Tanner Mertz (Red Oak)
|Dusten Reed (Bedford/Lenox)
|Blake Luna (Clarinda)
|Devin Harberts (Chariton)
|Joseph Heitshusen (Shenandoah)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Darrian Irlbeck (Tri-Center)
|Loren Williams (Tri-Center
|Kallan Schmelzer (Corning)
|Trevor Frain (Creston)
|Carter Isley (Chariton)
|Keaton Hulett (Creston)
|Blake Glenn (Winterset)
|David Howell (East Mills)
|2014
|Connor Cleveland (New Hampton)
|Jared Hensley (Bedford/Lenox)
|Dillon Cox (Atlantic)
|Darrian Schwenke (Atlantic)
|Spencer Wray (Creston)
|Erik Freed (Mount Ayr)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston)
|Gavin Leith (Creston)
|Kallan Schmelzer (Southwest Valley)
|Payton Housman (Riverside)
|Trevor Frain (Creston)
|Ben Wellman (Tri-Center)
|Tyler Christensen (Atlantic)
|Joe Ricker (Mount Ayr)
|2015
|Noah Fye (New Hampton)
|Connor Cleveland (New Hampton)
|Keaton Geerts (New Hampton)
|Christian Polley (Tri-Center)
|Dusten Reed (Bedford-Lenox)
|Spencer Wray (Creston/O-M)
|Joey Huntington (Creston/O-M)
|Josh Hopkins (East Mills)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M)
|JJ Clark (Clarinda)
|Trey Stickler (Clarinda)
|Seth Maitlen (Creston/O-M)
|Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)
|Joe Ricker (Mount Ayr)
|2016
|Dylan Robinson (New Hampton)
|Noah Fye (New Hampton)
|Connor Cleveland (New Hampton)
|Tyler Shatek (New Hampton)
|Keaton Geerts (New Hampton)
|Wyatt Thompson (Creston/O-M)
|Mitchel Swank (Creston/O-M)
|Josh Hopkins (East Mills)
|Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M)
|JJ Clark (Clarinda)
|Seth Maitlen (Creston/O-M)
|Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)
|John McConkey (Atlantic)
|2017
|Dylan Robinson (New Hampton)
|Kole Hansen (Atlantic)
|Carter Cox (Atlantic)
|Michael Millage (New Hampton)
|Noah Fye (New Hampton)
|Keaton Geerts (New Hampton)
|Mitchel Swank (Creston/O-M)
|Kade Kelso (Central Decatur)
|Ryan Gorman (New Hampton)
|Drake Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston/OM)
|Zac Stork (Atlantic)
|Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)
|John McConkey (Atlantic)
|2018
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
|Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur)
|Bryce Hatten (Winterset)
|Kole Hansen (Atlantic/CAM)
|Gabe Ruepke (Chariton)
|Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda)
|Mitchel Swank (Creston/O-M)
|Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley)
|Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr)
|Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)
|Derek Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox)
|Dalton Holmes (Panorama)
|Tom Reif (Missouri Valley)
|John McConkey (Atlantic)
|2019
|Jace Rose (Riverside)
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)(
|Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
|Bryce Hatten (Winterset)
|Kruise Kiburz (Winterset)
|Chase McLaren (Atlantic)
|Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley)
|Connor Lange (Missouri Valley)
|Drew Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
|Hunter McMann (Red Oak)
|Crew Howard (Clarinda)
|Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
|Arron Olson (Missouri Valley)
|2020
|John Schroder (Riverside)
|Jace Rose (Riverside)
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
|Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
|Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M)
|Kruise Kiburz (Winterset)
|Jack West (Winterset)
|Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)
|Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
|Drew Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
|Sam Chapman (Creston/O-M)
|Crew Howard (Clarinda)
|Cale Roller (Atlantic)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
John J. Harris Champions by Team
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL
|1961
|1962
|1963
|1964
|1965
|1966
|1967
|1968
|1969
|1970
|1971
|1972
|1973
|1974
|1975
|1976
|1977
|1978
|1979
|1980
|1981
|1982
|1983
|1984
|1985
|1986
|1987
|1988
|1989
|1990
|1991
|1992
|1993
|1994
|1995
|1996
|1997
|1998
|1999
|2000
|2001
|2002
|2003
|2004
|2005
|2006
|2007
|2008
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|1
|Creston
|103
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Winterset
|80
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Atlantic/CAM
|58
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|2
|3
|2
|4
|Nodaway Valley
|55
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Glenwood
|53
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Corning/SW Valley
|47
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Clarinda
|39
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Griswold
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Clarke
|28
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Riverside
|28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Des Moines Tech
|25
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Mount Ayr
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|13
|Lenox
|22
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Central Decatur
|18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Bedford
|17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|Audubon
|16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|17
|Tri-Center
|16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|New Hampton
|14
|1
|3
|5
|5
|19
|Red Oak
|13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|Shenandoah
|12
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|21
|Missouri Valley
|10
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|22
|TJ
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|23
|Bedford/Lenox
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|Bloomfield
|5
|1
|1
|3
|25
|DM Roosevelt
|4
|3
|1
|26
|Wayne
|4
|2
|2
|27
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|4
|4
|28
|Panorama
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|Chariton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|30
|Ames
|3
|3
|31
|East Mills
|3
|1
|1
|1
|32
|Harlan
|1
|1
|33
|KC North
|1
|1
|34
|Alden
|1
|1
|35
|Osceola
|1
|1
|36
|Carroll
|1
|1
John J. Harris Team Champion Rankings
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL
|1
|Winterset
|15
|2
|Creston
|12
|3
|Atlantic
|7
|4
|Glenwood
|6
|5
|Griswold
|5
|6
|Corning
|5
|7
|Nodaway Valley
|5
|8
|Des Moines Tech
|2
|9
|New Hampton
|1
|10
|Clarinda
|1
|11
|Riverside
|1
|12
|Missouri Valley
|1
|13
|Leon
|1
|14
|Boomfield
|1
|15
|Audubon
|1
|16
|Chariton
|1
|17
|Des Moines Roosevelt
|1
John J. Harris Team Champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|1956
|Leon
|1957
|Audubon
|1958
|Chariton
|1959
|Chariton (2)
|1960
|Des Moines Tech
|1961
|Corning
|1962
|Des Moines Roosevelt
|1963
|Corning (2)
|1964
|Des Moines Tech (2)
|1965
|Bloomfield
|1966
|Corning (3)
|1967
|Corning (3) & Greenfield
|1968
|Greenfield (2)
|1969
|Corning (4)
|1970
|Corning (5)
|1971
|Greenfield (3)
|1972
|Creston (1)
|1973
|Creston (2)
|1974
|Creston (3)
|1975
|Atlantic
|1976
|Griswold
|1977
|Winterset
|1978
|Griswold (2)
|1979
|Glenwood
|1980
|Griswold (3)
|1981
|Winterset (2)
|1982
|Atlantic (2)
|1983
|Griswold (4)
|1984
|Griswold (5)
|1985
|Winterset (3)
|1986
|Winterset (4)
|1987
|Winterset (5)
|1988
|Glenwood (2)
|1989
|Winterset (6)
|1990
|Winterset (7)
|1991
|Glenwood (3)
|1992
|Glenwood (4)
|1993
|Winterset (8)
|1994
|Clarinda
|1995
|Winterset (9)
|1996
|Riverside
|1997
|Winterset (10)
|1998
|Glenwood (5)
|1999
|Glenwood (6)
|2000
|Winterset (11)
|2001
|Winterset (12)
|2002
|Winterset (13)
|2003
|Atlantic (3)
|2004
|Creston (4)
|2005
|Winterset (14)
|2006
|Creston (5)
|2007
|Creston (6)
|2008
|Creston (7)
|2009
|Atlantic (4)
|2010
|Atlantic (5)
|2011
|Atlantic (6)
|2012
|Creston/O-M (8)
|2013
|Creston/O-M (9)
|2014
|Creston/O-M (10)
|2015
|Creston/O-M (11)
|2016
|Creston/O-M (12)
|2017
|New Hampton
|2018
|Missouri Valley
|2019
|Atlantic/CAM (7)
|2020
|Winterset (15)