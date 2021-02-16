(Des Moines) -- The Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament will begin tomorrow. It's safe to say this year's state tournament will be unlike any other. And with that comes coverage like you've never seen before.
Sadly, I will not be in Des Moines this week. I picked a heckuva time to be impacted by COVID-19. You see, late last week, my fiancee -- Gentry -- tested positive for COVID. Her positive test put us into a quarantine for this week (btw, she's feeling much better and I only experienced very mild symptoms). This will be the first state tournament I miss since 2015. But if you think our coverage will take a backseat because of a little quarantine, you are sorely mistaken.
Luckily, KMA is awesome enough to provide me the resources I need to work from home without missing a beat. The spare bedroom that my mother hopes will someday turn into a nursery is currently the "KMA Sports Postseason Wrestling Command Center".
The command center is equipped with multiple televisions and tablets to help me keep up with everything that is going on. Oh, and I have the capabilities to record the interviews with KMAland wrestlers that I know I all of you love so very much. Like I said, our coverage will not miss a beat.
The command center also has a great personal assistant/security guard. Meet Moose. Yes, I named him after Mike Moustakas.
Not being able to be at this year's tournament got me thinking about what I will and won't miss. Let me share some of those with you.
WILL MISS NO. 3: The Chicken Strips
You don't build a physique like mine without a desire for food. The lunchtime meal of chicken strips and french fries with mustard is a staple of my state wrestling week. I might have some in the freezer, though.
WON'T MISS NO. 3: The Price of the Chicken Strips
I guess this could probably be said about all concession stand food at basically any arena.
WILL MISS NO. 2: Catching up with Media Friends
Radio row at state wrestling is something. Everybody is so chipper and excited at the beginning of the week. Everyone is tired and ready to go home by Saturday. It will be weird for me not to grab lunch with KSOM's Bennett Blake or shoot the breeze with KILJ's Nathan Bloechl, but it's only for one year.
WON'T MISS NO. 2: Parking
Not sure if you know this or not, but parking at the Wells Fargo Arena can be adventurous at times.
WILL MISS NO. 1: The Atmosphere
No high-school sporting event in the nation can one-up the pageantry, excitement and atmosphere of state wrestling. Anybody that claims otherwise is misguided.
WON'T MISS NO. 1: Standing Outside in the Freezing Cold Forever
I will be nice and call the media check-in process at the Wells Fargo Arena tedious. It also seems like they also take longer the colder it is outside. Luckily, I don't have to worry about that in the command center.
Without further ado, let's dive into this year's tournament, which features 91 KMAland wrestlers from 34 different schools.
LET'S DUAL
The fun begins tomorrow with the State Dual Tournament. Three KMAland schools -- Logan-Magnolia (1A), Creston/O-M (2A) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2A) will compete.
Lo-Ma is the three seed in Class 1A and faces West Sioux in the first round. These two squads met last year and have seen each other at tournaments throughout the year. That's a very compelling dual. I give the slight edge to Lo-Ma.
Creston/O-M and SBL have their hands full. The Panthers are the seventh seed and get No. 2 Crestwood, Cresco. SBL faces two-time defending champion, West Delaware. It's an uphill battle for both these squads. They could be on pace to meet in the consolation bracket.
On a statewide note, Don Bosco/Lisbon for the 1A title will be fun. Lo-Ma might have something to say about it, though. Time to move to the individual side.
STATE WRESTLING BY THE NUMBERS
As I mentioned earlier, KMA Sports will be monitoring 81 wrestlers from 34 different schools.
Logan-Magnolia leads the way with seven qualifiers. Creston/O-M, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Underwood each moved five across. Atlantic-CAM, Glenwood and Mount Ayr have four qualifiers each. Harlan and Clarinda have a trio of wrestlers competing in Des Moines.
By Conference: Hawkeye Ten -- 26, Western Iowa Conference -- 26, Missouri River -- 13, Pride of Iowa -- 13, Bluegrass -- 2, Corner Conference -- 1
By Classification: Class 1A -- 43, Class 2A -- 29, Class 3A -- 9
By Grade: Freshmen -- 9, Sophomores -- 15, Juniors -- 25, Seniors -- 32
WELCOME BACK!
Two schools will have a presence in Des Moines after not having one last year. Technically, Treynor would have, but a late illness forced their two state qualifiers to withdraw. Duncan Clark is the Cardinals' lone qualifier this year.
East Mills is also back at the state tournament after a drought. I believe Luke Stortenbecker in 2017 was the Wolverines' most-recent state qualifier. Jackson Wray qualified for Coach Claude Lang's squad at 160 pounds.
RETURNING MEDALISTS
Sixteen KMAland wrestlers are back after claiming hardware last year. Underwood's Gable Porter (132) is the only returning state champion, but Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz (152), Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel (152), Creston/O-M's Jackson Kinsella (195) and Underwood's Stevie Barnes (126) are former runner-ups.
Gaukel and Reisz are actually three-time runner-ups. There have been 65 four-time state finalists in the history of the state tournament. Gaukel and Reisz hope they don't join Connor Ryan (North Scott/Bettendorf) as the only four-time finalists without a title. Reisz and Gaukel are the only wrestlers seeking their fourth state medal, but Barnes, Kinsella, Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand (132) and Mount Ayr's Bryce Shaha (132) can become three-time state medalists.
Ten KMAlanders took home their first medal last year and could add to their collection this year: Porter, Mount Ayr's Drew Ehlen (106), Trae Ehlen (145) and Jaydon Knight (152), Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez (138), Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz (138), Riverside's Jace Rose (120), Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers (220), Bedford-Lenox junior Devin Whipple (285) and Clarinda's Crew Howard (220):
LIKELY CANDIDATES TO EARN THEIR FIRST MEDAL
Time to brag: eight of the ten dudes on last year's list medaled. I'm not a math expert, but I believe that means there is an 80 percent chance you will medal if you make this list. In alphabetical order.
1. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley, 1A-106): This freshman has been an absolute stud for the Big Reds this season. Not only is he likely to medal, I think he's a serious championship contender.
2. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center, 1A-182): This could be the third consecutive year a Freeberg medals at state. Brecken's brother Bryson medaled the past two years. Brecken only has one blemish on the season. He's got a chance to crack the podium as a junior, just like his brother did.
3. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia, 2A-285): The last two years ended short of state for Johnsen. He made sure that didn't happen this year. When he's on, he's on.
4. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia, 1A-160): When everyone thinks of Lo-Ma, they likely think of the Reisz brothers, Johnsen and Heistand, but Maguire has been an absolute stud this season. I think he's got a run in them.
5. Cael McLaren (St. Albert, 1A-170): The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week went 0-2 last year. That hasn't left his mind. He's going to do everything he can to avoid that feeling again.
6. Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood, 2A-106): Mayberry has one blemish in his freshman campaign, and it's to Becerra. I see a medal (likely plural) in his future.
7. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood, 2A-182): Vinny's cousin Mitch was a qualifier last year. I thought he was impressive despite going 0-2. His funky style could be tough for his opponents. I think he could have a tournament run that turns some heads.
8. Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln, 3A-145): The Wisconsin-LaCrosse commit is wrestling at a high level coming into the state tournament. Not only do I think he medals, I see a top-four performance possible.
9. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM, 2A-126): Weaver is making his third trip to Des Moines. He's left empty-handed in the last two, which had to stink. He's found another gear down the stretch. I think he captures that elusive medal this weekend.
10. Tanner Wink (Lewis Central, 3A-120): Wink is in the same boat as Weaver. He's been close before. This is his final shot.
INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS
No. 5: 1A-145 -- No. 5 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) vs. No. 9 Carson Klostermann (Alburnett)
Ehlen got over the hump and onto the medal stand last year. I think he does it again, but it makes things much easier if you start off with a win. It's a tough match right out the chute.
No. 4: 1A-132 -- No. 10 Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) vs. No. 11 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis)
Ehlen's classmate is in the same boat. This toss-up type battle between two wrestlers who are a combined 88-5 is what the state had in mind when they decided to seed the entire tournament.
No. 3: 3A-126: No. 7 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) vs. No. 8 Cooper Hanson (Southeast Polk)
Both of these dudes enter as fringe medalists. Winning this match could be the difference between wrestling on Saturday or stuffing your face with those delicious chicken strips. We will see.
No. 2: 1A-182: No. 8 Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) vs. No. 9 Mason Juhl (Pekin)
In terms of seeding, this is the 7/10 matchup, which is between two guys with a combined record of 79-4. Sign me up.
No. 1: 2A-120: NR Matt Beem (Glenwood) vs. No. 6 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar)
This one piqued my interest the moment the brackets came out. Anderson was a fourth-place finisher last year and a three-time qualifier. Beem, meanwhile, has really impressed me in limited action during his freshman year. He's told me he's wrestling at his best right now. I'd say Anderson is definitely the favorite, but this match is the perfect opportunity for Beem to introduce himself to the rest of the state.
HOW CAN YOU STAY UP TO DATE WITH STATE WRESTLING?
It's easy: follow me on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96), bookmark our live diary brought to you by CRHC and tune into KMA. Here are the slated report times.
Wednesday: Updates at 9:18, 10:26, 11:50, 12:18, 1:44, 5:14, 7:30 and 9:42
Thursday: Reports coming your way at 10:10, 12:16, 5:14, after basketball (likely around 8:15) and 10:42
Friday: Updates at 10:10, 12:16, 1:45, 3:33, 4:33, 5:14, after basketball (around 8:15) and 10:42
Saturday: KMA Sports will be on the air all day. We will have the consolation semis and consolation finals on KMA 960 in the morning, followed by the championship matches on Saturday night. The talent is still TBD, but we will be there, and I will be tweeting.
Now it's time to pack my bags, oh, wait.