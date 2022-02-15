(KMAland) -- At long last, the beautiful beast that is the State Wrestling Tournament is here. Well, almost.
To say I'm excited might be an understatement. This year marks my seventh year of covering state wrestling. For someone who knew very little about the sport before being thrust into KMA Sports' wrestling coverage, the sport has a special place in my heart. I always look forward to my annual trip to Des Moines, but this one means a little more.
I spent last year's state tournament in quarantine. Covering state wrestling from home wasn't ideal, but I made the most of it, and it worked out. However, I never want to do that again. I can't wait to spend the better part of four days indulging in one of the best (maybe THE best) high sporting events in the nation....the 2022 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
Let's dive into some notes and nuggets with this year's tournament.
LET'S DUAL
The fun begins on Wednesday with the State Dual Tournament, which features four KMAland teams -- Logan-Magnolia (1A), Missouri Valley (1A), Atlantic-CAM (2A) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2A).
Logan-Magnolia is the No. 5 seed and faces Nashua-Plainfield in the first round while the No. 6 seeded Missouri Valley gets West Sioux.
In Class 2A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- the No. 4 seed -- gets a reasonable draw against Crestwood, while Atlantic-CAM is the No. 6 seed and will face Osage, led by Clarinda alum Brent Jennings.
On a statewide level, it's the usual suspects -- Don Bosco and Lisbon in Class 1A, West Delaware and Independence in 2A, Waverly-Shell-Rock and Southeast Polk in 3A. I'll be shocked if anyone other than those six dual teams win a title.
THE NUMBERS
Eighty-nine KMAland wrestlers from 33 different schools will hit the mats.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads all KMAland teams with eight qualifiers. Underwood had seven and Logan-Magnolia and Atlantic-CAM sent in six apiece, and AHSTW has five qualifiers.
Clarinda, Riverside, Missouri Valley and Kuemper Catholic will make their presence known this week with four wrestlers. Nodaway Valley, Lewis Central, Glenwood, Creston, Abraham Lincoln and Bedford/Lenox had three apiece.
Twenty of the 33 teams had more than one qualifier and 15 have at least three. I think that's pretty impressive. Now let's break those numbers down more.
By Conference: Western Iowa Conference -- 30, Hawkeye Ten -- 27, Missouri River -- 16, Pride of Iowa -- 11, Bluegrass -- 3, Corner -- 2
By Classification: Class 1A -- 48, Class 2A -- 31, Class 3A -- 10
By Grade: Freshmen -- 13, Sophomores -- 22, Juniors -- 21, Seniors -- 33
WELCOME BACK!
Southwest Iowa is the only program to return to the state tournament after having an absence last year, and the Warriors return is long overdue.
Seth Ettleman's state qualification at 2A-113 marks the first Southwest Iowa wrestler I've covered at state in my seven years as part of KMA Sports. Dakota Moss and Bret Blackburn were the last state qualifiers for the Warriors back in 2015, my senior year of high school.
RETURNING MEDALISTS
There are 15 returning medalists from KMA, including two former champions -- Gable Porter (Underwood) and Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia). Porter won his title as a freshman and took second last year while Reisz pieced together a remarkable tournament and was the 1A-138 champion.
Underwood's Stevie Barnes, Logan-Magnolia's Rex Johnsen and Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra are former state runners-up. Barnes and teammate Hagen Heistand are three-time medalists, while Becerra and Johnsen are two of the 10 wrestlers chasing a second state medal.
Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), Easton Eledge (Underwood), Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan), Matthew Beem (Glenwood), Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) and Triston Barncastle (Creston) medaled for the first time last year while Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) was a medalist two years ago.
Riverside's Jace Rose hopes to join Porter and Reisz as three-time state medalists.
KMALAND VS KMALAND FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS
Maybe I'm being a prisoner of the moment, but I feel like the eight KMAland vs. KMAland first round matches are more than usual. I guess that shouldn't surprise me with a seeded tournament, but it's interesting. Here are those matchups.
1A-120: Blake Allen (Underwood) vs. Aiden Golston (Moravia)
Underwood and Moravia are on opposite ends of KMAland, so it's not surprising they've never met before.
1A-132: Gable Porter (Underwood) vs. Taven Moore (Riverside)
This matchup happened just a few days ago at districts. Porter tallied a tech fall over Moore on Saturday and pinned him in just 10 seconds back in December.
1A-145: Hagen Heistand (Underwood) vs. Jake Irlbeck (Kuemper Catholic)
I'm mildly surprised we haven't seen this matchup before.
1A-160: Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) vs. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)
These two Western Iowa Conference foes have wrestled four times in the last two years, and Maguire has won all four. He pinned Gettler in their three meetings last year, but Gettler narrowed the gap this year and lost by decision early in the season.
1A-170: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) vs. Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
In my opinion, this is the most intriguing KMAland vs. KMAland matchup. Knight is a former state medalist, and Pauley strikes me as a wrestler that could get hot and go on a run. These two have not wrestled at the high school level, so this match piques my interest a ton.
1A-182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) vs. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
A rematch of the Western Iowa Conference finals, which Freeberg won by a 5-1 score. He also has a 1-0 triumph over Clausen this season. Can Freeberg make it three wins against his WIC foe, or does Clausen get sweet revenge at the most impeccable time?
2A-195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) vs. Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM)
This is a rematch from last week at districts, where Carter won by tech fall. He also has two pins and a major decision over Casey this season.
1A-285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) vs. Daniel Gregory (Treynor)
These two might be sick of each other at this point. They wrestled at sectionals (Eledge won), they met at districts (Eledge won again) and now they kick off their respective state tournaments against one another. Their last two matches have been fun. I expect more of the same in this one.
LIKELY CANDIDATES TO EARN THEIR FIRST MEDAL
Last year, five of the 10 on this list medaled, and eight reached the podium two years ago. That means I've had a 65% accuracy with these predictions over the last two years. I'll take that. Here's to hoping it's 100% this year. They are in alphabetical order
1 & 2. The Allens (Underwood) -- Molly (1A-106) and Blake (1A-120): Molly is only the sixth girl in the 100-year history of the state tournament to qualify and could become the second to medal. I think she has a good shot to continue turning heads.
Her brother, meanwhile, isn't just expected to place, but perhaps make a run to the finals, which would be huge for him and his team in the bigger picture.
3. Dawson Bond (Red Oak, 2A-160): He's been tested this year and has wrestled well in big matches. I think that parlays into a trip to the medal stand.
4. CJ Carter (Glenwood, 2A-195): Carter made massive strides from his sophomore to his junior year and has rightfully earned a No. 2 ranking by IAWrestle. Not only do I think he will medal, but he has a shot at becoming Glenwood's first state champion since Caleb Sanders in 2018.
5. Carter Davis (Underwood, 1A-195): I don't mean to put any pressure on Davis because I'm a fan of his no-nonsense style, but he might be the most crucial piece to Underwood's team championship hopes. Barnes, Porter, Heistand and Allen are expected, and in some cases predicted, to have big tournaments. Davis is the wild card. Anything he gives the Eagles will help their chances. He's certainly capable of a big week.
6. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center, 1A-182): "The nerves got to me last year." That's what Freeberg told me last Saturday. It doesn't sound like those will be an issue this time. His brother, Bryson, finished his senior season with a fifth-place medal, and Brecken wants to one-up him. It will be interesting to see if he can.
7. Logan Green (Clarinda, 2A-285): Green has been a bully this year. He'll be going against other bullies this week, but I think he cracks the podium.
8. Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig, 3A-195): Hildebrand came close to medaling last year, but fell a win shy. I don't see that happening this time.
9. Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood, 2A-106): Mayberry won his first match but suffered a tough two-point loss in the quarterfinals and lost in the consolations last year. His bracket is a beast, but I think he can at least maneuver his way through it well enough to get in the top eight.
10. Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, 1A-113): Not only do I think the talented freshman medals this week, but he's also a player for the state championship. His toughest test might come in the quarterfinals against his old friend Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley). How the heck the top two wrestlers in the state get a quarterfinals matchup in a seeded tournament is beyond me, but it's happening. Regardless, I think Reisz gets on the medal stand. Ask me at around 3 p.m. on Friday, and he might be the championship favorite.
11. Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM, 2A-106): Get used to hearing this name because you're probably going to hear it a lot over the next four years. Anytime you win John J, Hawkeye Ten and your district as a freshman, you have a good shot to medal.
12. Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM, 2A-170): Stutzman has been so goal-oriented this season that I don't see how he doesn't at least end up on the medal stand. And his bracket is wide-open enough that he could make a state championship run.
INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS
No. 5: 2A-145 -- Kale Downey (Clarinda) vs. No. 10 Justin Keller (Albia): I think this is a coin flip match. This is Downey's third trip to state, and he's hungry for a medal. Maybe this is the time.
No. 4: 2A-106 -- No. 8 Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) vs. No. 5 Emmitt Newton (Davis County): As I mentioned earlier, I think Smith medals. However, the path to the podium needs to start off on the right foot and he has a tough first round matchup.
No. 3: 1A-106 -- No. 12 Molly Allen (Underwood) vs. No. 8 Case Monat (North Tama): I imagine I'm not the only one paying close attention to this match. Allen has been a brute this year, but can she do it on the grandest stage? She's already done it once (at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament), so I think she can.
No. 2: 2A-285 -- No. 5 Logan Green (Clarinda) vs. No. 7 Dugan Tolley (Winterset): Oooh boy, this one won't be for the faint of heart. Green is in just his second year of wrestling, while it feels like Tolley is a seventh-year senior. Green beat Tolley 5-1 at Winterset's tournament earlier this year. An opening-round win would put the South Dakota State football commit on track to reach the podium as I predicted.
No. 1: 1A-113 -- No. 8 Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) vs. No. 9 Cael Judisch (Sumner-Fredericksburg): This one intrigues me for multiple reasons. First off, 8/9 matchups always interest me because they should be pretty even. Secondly, Brayden is my cousin, so I'll be modestly rooting for him this week. No pressure, Brayden. Win or lose. I'm still Grandma and Grandpa Maeder's favorite grandchild.
You can view all of the first round opponents for KMAland wrestlers here.
HOW CAN YOU STAY UP TO DATE WITH KMA'S STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE?
Wednesday: Updates at 9:15, 10:26, 12:18, 1:44, 5:44, halftime of basketball (probably around 7:30) and after basketball (likely around 8:15).
Thursday: Reports at 10:10, 12:18, 5:14, between basketball games (7:45ish), after the basketball doubleheaders (around 9:15) and 10:42
Friday: It's a busy day with reports at 10:10, 12:18, 1:45, 3:33, 4:33, 5:14, after basketball (around 8:10) and 10:42.
Saturday: KMA Sports will be on the air all day. We will have the consolation semis and consolation finals on KMA 960 in the morning, followed by the championship matches on Saturday night. Ryan "The Mouth" Matheny and Steve Baier will call the consolation action and I'll jump in the booth for the finals. It's going to be a fun time.
View the full schedule below.
As a wise man once said, "LET'S GO!"