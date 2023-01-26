(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament commences Saturday in Clarinda.
With the Hawkeye Ten Tournament coming up, there's no better time to dive into the history of this wonderful tournament.
Huge thanks to all of the awesome folks within the Hawkeye Ten Conference that made this information accessible to me.
The Beginnings
According to records, the first Hawkeye Ten Tournament was held in 1972. Creston claimed the tournament title with three championships, including the first -- Jeff Abel at 98 pounds. Longtime Hawkeye Ten official Jim Bruck also claimed a conference title in 1972, doing so for Harlan at 105 pounds. Jim has been officiating for so long that I honestly figured he was an official for the first tournament.
Harlan dominated the next six tournaments with team titles from 1973 to 1978 and gave us our first three-time champion, Dave Muell, who claimed gold in 1973, 1974 and 1975.
Creston closed the decade the same way they opened it....with a title in 1979. They received golds from Terry Cooper and Devon Goetz at 98 and 105, but clearly had enough depth elsewhere to get the job done.
The 1980's
Atlantic was the first champion of the 80s' thanks to four individual championships.
Here's an interesting nugget -- there was no tournament in 1981 or 1982. I'm not sure why, but I imagine it had something to do with the weather. Instead, the coaches just made All-Conference selections.
The tournament returned in 1983 and Lewis Central claimed their first team title. They followed it up with another in 1984. Creston then repeated in 1985 and 1986. Glenwood was the champion in 1987, Creston returned to the top in 1988. Lewis Central won another title in 1989. That year -- and that team -- also gave us the first four-time champion in tournament history -- Doug Kjeldgaard.
The 1990's
Clarinda opened the decade with their first tournament title. Their 1990 crown was their first of four straight. Lewis Central followed Clarinda's four-peat with back-to-back in 1994 and 1995, only for Glenwood to three-peat in 1996, 1997 and 1998. LC closed out the decade by winning it in 1999.
The 2000's
Lewis Central was a powerhouse in the late 90s' early 2000s and they steamrolled to conference titles in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003. During that time, they won 28 individual titles, including nine in 2001. That's insane.
Glenwood stopped the madness in 2004 for their first of three consecutive titles. Clarinda snagged a team title in 2007 despite seven individual titles from Creston. Then the decade ended the way it closed -- with Lewis Central dominance. the Titans were champs in 2008 and 2009.
The 2010's
Lewis Central continued their dominance in the early portion with titles in 2011 and 2012. After that, the decade belonged to Creston. The Panthers matched Lewis Central's five-peat with one of their own, claiming trophies from 2012 to 2016. Atlantic stopped the streak in 2017, an insanely loaded Glenwood squad dominated in 2018 and Atlantic found a way in 2019.
The 2020's
Creston won a hotly-contested team battle that also involved Atlantic, Lewis Central, Red Oak and Harlan in 2020. The Panthers repeated in 2021. This one wasn't close as they won by 72.5 points. Creston was the favorite last year, but Atlantic did just enough to edge the Panthers by 10 points.
BEST FINALS MATCH BY YEAR
This is my eighth Hawkeye Ten Tournament. There have been plenty of wonderful matches during those years. Let's relive some of my favorites.
2016 (at Harlan): 285 Pounds: Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) over John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM) by 3-2 decision
These two got to know each other quite well but this was one of the original battles before the pair both went on to become state champions. Sanders got a takedown in the first-period and that proved to be the difference. Anyone who watched Sanders/McConkey matches know takedowns were rare.
2017 (at Kuemper Catholic) -- 170 Pounds: Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) over Drake Roller (Atlantic) by 9-8 decision
This was part of Bentley's introductory to the KMAland wrestling world. The week before, he knocked off 1A No. 1 Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) and followed with a conference title the next week. This match was wild. It was 4-3 Roller after the first and 6-3 headed to the third. Bentley scored two escapes, a takedown and two nearfall points in the final two minutes to win.
2018 (Lewis Central) -- 285 Pounds: John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM) over Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) 2-1 in Sudden Victory
The final McConkey/Sanders clash was another nail-biter. These matches rarely had much offense, but they always had two of the top heavyweights in KMAland going at it and not making mistakes. McConkey won this match because of a stalling penalty on Sanders in overtime. Both wrestlers went on to win state titles three weeks later, McConkey in 2A and Sanders in 3A.
2019 (at Shenandoah) -- 160 Pounds: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) over Caleb Kingery (Lewis Central) 5-3 in Sudden Victory
Three weeks later, McCunn was in the state finals. Kingery scored the first three points, but McCunn got three points in the third to force overtime and took Kingery down 16 seconds into sudden victory to secure the win.
2020 (at Red Oak) -- 132 Pounds: Brian Paul (Lewis Central) over Garon Wurster (Creston) 3-1 in Sudden Victory
A win would have made Wurster a two-time champion after his title in 2019, but that didn't happen. Paul secured a conference title with a takedown in overtime.
2021 (at Red Oak) -- 126 Pounds: Joe Weaver (Atlantic/CAM) over Luke Musich (Harlan) by 9-8 decision
This was a weird tournament. COVID-19 forced the tournament to be split into two gyms. Let's just say I don't ever want to deal with that again. The highlight of that tournament, however, was Weaver/Musich. Musich hit a five-point move in the first 30 seconds, but Weaver got back in the match with a five-point second quarter. Weaver completed the comeback with a pair of takedowns in the third.
2022 (at Atlantic) -- 126 Pounds: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic/CAM) over Matt Beem (Glenwood) by 4-2 decision
Man, these two staged some great matches. Follmann got a third-period takedown to escape with the 4-2. Both ended their seasons on the medal stand. Beem as a runner-up and Follmann finished fifth.
Team Titles By School
Lewis Central leads the clubhouse with 14 team titles while Creston has 12. Glenwood is next with eight, Harlan has won six Hawkeye Ten Conference title, Clarinda has five titles and Atlantic owns four. Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Shenandoah and St. Albert have not won a conference title.
Individual Titles by School
Lewis Central: 150 (79 individuals)
Creston: 115 (73 individuals)
Glenwood: 104 (73 individuals)
Harlan: 72 (55 individuals)
Atlantic: 57 (41 individuals)
Clarinda: 49 (32 individuals)
Shenandoah: 37 (27 individuals)
Red Oak: 27 (20 individuals)
Kuemper Catholic: 10 (8 individuals)
Denison-Schleswig: 4 (4 individuals)
St. Albert: 2 (2 individuals)
Each School's Most Recent Champion
Atlantic-CAM: Kadin Stutzman (2022)
Clarinda: Logan Green (2022)
Creston/O-M: Austin Evans (2022)
Harlan: Zane Bendorf (2022)
Red Oak: Dawson Bond (2022)
Lewis Central: Braylon Kammrad (2021)
Kuemper Catholic: Cal Wanninger (2022)
Glenwood: CJ Carter (2022)
St. Albert: Cael McLaren (2021)
Denison-Schleswig: Jesse Preul (2010)
Shenandoah: Carroll Heitshusen (2010)
Four-Time Champions
There have been 19 four-timers. Ten of those came from Lewis Central. Eight of those aforementioned 19 champs also did so in four different weight classes.
Here are the four-time champs:
Doug Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) -- 1986 to 1989
Tom Becker (Glenwood) -- 1988 to 1991
Rick Moreno (Glenwood) -- 1989 to 1992
Jeff Bellow (Lewis Central) -- 1991 to 1994
Adam Bendorf (Lewis Central) -- 1992 to 1995
David Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) -- 1993 to 1996
Matt Anderson (Shenandoah) -- 1995 to 1998
Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah) -- 1997 to 2000
Chad Davis (Lewis Central) -- 1998 to 2001
Travis Paulson (Lewis Central) -- 1999 to 2002
Trent Paulson (Lewis Central) -- 1999 to 2002
Gabe Rostermundt (Lewis Central) -- 2000 to 2003
Brandon Mason (Lewis Central) -- 2001 to 2004
Jimmy Waters (Lewis Central) -- 2004 to 2007
Bryant Hummel (Clarinda) -- 2006 to 2009
Seth Esaias (Red Oak) -- 2009 to 2012
Jake Marlin (Creston/O-M) -- 2010 to 2013
Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M) -- 2014 to 2017
Chase McLaren (Atlantic-CAM) -- 2016 to 2019.
It's worth noting that the Kjeldgaards, Anderson, the Paulsens, McGinnis, Shiltz and McLaren were the ones to do it in four different weight classes. Unfortunately, there will not be a four-time champion this season.
Three-Time Champions
There have been 32 three-time champions. Creston great Jackson Kinsella was the last one to do so in 2021. Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry and Red Oak's Dawson Bond can join this club. Mayberry still has a shot to become a four-timer while Bond can be Red Oak's first three-time champ.
Two-Time Champions
According to my math, there have been 99 two-timers. Bond and Mayberry could leave this list with wins, but Aiden Smith (Atlantic), Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), Austin Evans (Atlantic), Zane Bendorf (Harlan), CJ Carter (Glenwood) and Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) join this list with wins.
Ranked Wrestlers
106: 2A #11 Jesse Jens (Harlan)
113: 2A #5 Aiden Smith (Atlantic), 3A #9 Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central)
120: 2A #7 Christian Ahrens (Creston), 2A #8 Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
126: 2A #12 Lincoln Keeler (Creston)
132: 1A #2 Matt Beem (Glenwood), 1A #3 Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
138: 2A #8 Austin Evans (Creston)
145: None
152: 1A #8 David Helton (St. Albert)
160: 2A #1 Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: 2A #6 Kaden Street (Creston)
182: 3A #4 Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central), 2A #5 Karson Downey (Clarinda)
195: 2A #3 Zane Bendorf (Harlan), 2A #4 CJ Carter (Glenwood)
220: 2A #6 Jase Wilmes (Clarinda), 2A #7 Mason Koehler (Glenwood), 3A #8 Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig)
285: 2A #8 Trent Patton (Glenwood), 2A #9 Evan Sorensen (Atlantic), 2A #10 Max Chapman (Creston)
TEAM RACE
It would be a surprise if anyone besides Creston took the trophy home. The Panthers are a tough team up and down their lineup and should win their 13th conference title and third in the last four years. Maybe, I gave the other 10 schools bulletin board material. If so, you're welcome.
My money is on Atlantic to take second, but Glenwood might have a say.
After that is where it gets very interesting. Harlan and Kuemper Catholic expected depth could help them, so I think they're the best bet to complete the top five, but I'm not counting out Red Oak or Shenandoah after what they did at Corning last week.
HOW TO FOLLOW
