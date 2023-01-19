(KMAland) -- My favorite non-postseason wrestling tournament is here!
In 1956, the fine folks in Corning thought it would be a great idea to put on a wrestling tournament. I'm sure it was a fun time, especially for the folks from Leon that won the title. However, I doubt anyone saw this becoming THE tournament in KMAland and, in my opinion, one of the top small-school tournaments in the state.
A friend and I were recently discussing this tournament and my love for it, to which he jokingly said, "Well, it's not the Ed Winger."
In case you didn't know: The Ed Winger Classic is a massive large-school tournament that goes on this week in Urbandale. It's obviously a fantastic tournament with some of the best wrestlers in the state and country. There's no doubt that tournament has a ton of talent and will produce fantastic wrestling, but it's not the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
I'm undoubtedly biased as a Southwest Valley graduate. I'm sure the casual wrestling fan from Des Moines would disagree with me. That's OK. I'm more than willing to die on this hill no matter how bad of a take it might be.
There's just something to me about 20+ small-schools from across the state jamming into a 127-degree gym (OK, maybe that's an exaggeration) for a fun weekend of wrestling while the community running the tournament busts their rear ends to make it happen. The John J. Harris is a proud tournament with a rich history. In my opinion, it's the embodiment of wrestling in KMAland. How can you not love that?
The John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament was also my introductory to wrestling. We didn't have wrestling in Villisca, but Corning always took a lot of pride in wrestling -- particularly this tournament. My first John J. was in 2014 and I haven't missed one since. Oh, and I don't have any intentions to miss one going forward.
I could write an entire essay on my love for this tournament, but I won't do that to you. I promised a preview, and I'm a man of the people. Let's dive into the best wrestling tournament that is happening in Iowa this weekend....the 68th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
Let's run through the history of this tournament.
THE HISTORY
The 1950s: The first tournament was in 1956. Leon won it. Audubon took the title in 1957, and Chariton closed the decade with back-to-back titles. Unfortunately, I don't have any records regarding individual champions from this decade.
The 1960s: The now-defunct Des Moines Tech won the team title in 1960 and did it again in 1964, while Corning had lots of success in this decade, claiming titles in 1961, 1963, 1966 and 1969 and sharing with Greenfield in 1967. Des Moines Roosevelt (1962) and Bloomfield (1965) also won titles in this decade.
The 1970s: Corning carried their dominance into this decade with a title in 1970 behind three titles from the wrestlers with the last name Jennings (I assume they are related?). Tony won the 98-pound title, Greg won at 107 and Jeff at 115. Greenfield ended Corning's reign with a title in 1971, followed by the first three of the 13 team titles Creston has won at the granddaddy of 'em all. Atlantic won it in 1975, Griswold in 1976, Winterset in 1977, Griswold again in 1978, then Glenwood in 1979.
The 1980s: This decade belonged to Winterset and Griswold. The Tigers, who I assume were led by eventual KMA Sports wrestling analyst Steve Baier, won titles in 1980, 1983 and 1984, while Winterset took gold in 1981, 1985, 1986 and 1987. Glenwood sprinkled a trophy in there by taking first in 1988.
The 1990s: Winterset made it back-to-back with a championship in 1990, and Glenwood sandwiched two titles in 1991 and 1992 before Winterset won it again in 1993. Clarinda won it in 1994 with a team that eventually won a state title, and Winterset returned to the top in 1995 and 1997, followed by championships from Glenwood in 1998 and 1999. Riverside's 1996 state championship team also won John J. that season.
The 2000s: Winterset's dominance continued with three straight titles to start the decade, followed by Atlantic winning the tournament in 2003. Winterset collected another title in 2005, but then Creston and Atlantic began their dominant eras. Creston won it 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008 with some ridiculously talented teams, while Atlantic closed the decade with a title in 2009.
2010s-Present: The Trojans picked up where they left off, collecting titles in 2010 and 2011 before Creston embarked on a five-year run from 2012 to 2016. New Hampton joined the tournament in this decade and finally edged Creston in 2017. Missouri Valley put themselves on the map with a title in 2018, Atlantic-CAM snapped an eight-year drought in 2019, Winterset broke a 15-year skid in 2020, and Creston returned to the top in 2021 and 2022.
PAST CHAMPIONS
A few years ago, I thought it would be a great idea to nerd out and create a database for this tournament. It took me an entire day, but I did it with the help of some awesome people. I update these annually for your pleasure.
No team has produced more champions that Creston (105). Winterset (84), Nodaway Valley (55), Atlantic (54) and Southwest Valley/Corning (47) complete the top five among participating teams.
(The horizontal scroll bar is at the bottom of the tables)
John J. Harris Team Champions
|Field 1
|Field 2
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|1956
|Leon
|1957
|Audubon
|1958
|Chariton
|1959
|Chariton (2)
|1960
|Des Moines Tech
|1961
|Corning
|1962
|Des Moines Roosevelt
|1963
|Corning (2)
|1964
|Des Moines Tech (2)
|1965
|Bloomfield
|1966
|Corning (3)
|1967
|Corning (3) & Greenfield
|1968
|Greenfield (2)
|1969
|Corning (4)
|1970
|Corning (5)
|1971
|Greenfield (3)
|1972
|Creston (1)
|1973
|Creston (2)
|1974
|Creston (3)
|1975
|Atlantic
|1976
|Griswold
|1977
|Winterset
|1978
|Griswold (2)
|1979
|Glenwood
|1980
|Griswold (3)
|1981
|Winterset (2)
|1982
|Atlantic (2)
|1983
|Griswold (4)
|1984
|Griswold (5)
|1985
|Winterset (3)
|1986
|Winterset (4)
|1987
|Winterset (5)
|1988
|Glenwood (2)
|1989
|Winterset (6)
|1990
|Winterset (7)
|1991
|Glenwood (3)
|1992
|Glenwood (4)
|1993
|Winterset (8)
|1994
|Clarinda
|1995
|Winterset (9)
|1996
|Riverside
|1997
|Winterset (10)
|1998
|Glenwood (5)
|1999
|Glenwood (6)
|2000
|Winterset (11)
|2001
|Winterset (12)
|2002
|Winterset (13)
|2003
|Atlantic (3)
|2004
|Creston (4)
|2005
|Winterset (14)
|2006
|Creston (5)
|2007
|Creston (6)
|2008
|Creston (7)
|2009
|Atlantic (4)
|2010
|Atlantic (5)
|2011
|Atlantic (6)
|2012
|Creston/O-M (8)
|2013
|Creston/O-M (9)
|2014
|Creston/O-M (10)
|2015
|Creston/O-M (11)
|2016
|Creston/O-M (12)
|2017
|New Hampton
|2018
|Missouri Valley
|2019
|Atlantic/CAM (7)
|2020
|Winterset (15)
|2021
|Creston/O-M (13)
|2022
|Creston (14)
John J. Harris Individual Champions By Year
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Field 7
|Field 8
|Field 9
|Field 10
|Field 11
|Field 12
|Field 13
|Field 14
|Field 15
|95
|103
|112
|120
|127
|133
|138
|145
|154
|165
|HWT
|1961
|Renny Boswell (Corning)
|Darl Weaver (Griswold)
|Dan Sullivan (Corning)
|Jim Rabuck (TJ)
|Lonnie Norman (Central Decatur)
|Bob Benedetti (KC North)
|Mike Halfhill (Des Moines Tech)
|Steve Milliken (Corning)
|Gene Shade (Des Moines Tech)
|Dan Nelson (Audubon)
|Dan McDermott (Harlan)
|1962
|Baniqwell (Des Moines Tech)
|Dell Weaver (Griswold)
|Smith (Roosevelt)
|Jim Rabuck (TJ)
|Lyon (Alden)
|Mitchell (Corning)
|Gere (Nodaway Valley)
|Broome (Roosevelt)
|Shade (DM Tech)
|Mitsskoff (Roosevelt)
|John Lambi (Nodaway Valley)
|1963
|Dave Bradley (Corning)
|Darwin Christensen (Audubon)
|Dell Weaver (Griswold)
|Dan Inman (Corning)
|Vino DeSantiago (TJ)
|Bill Rex (Central Decatur)
|Ray Davis (Bloomfield)
|Bert Merical (Des Moines Tech)
|Dennis Lyal (Des Moines Tech)
|Floyd Shade (DM Tech)
|John Lambi (Nodaway Valley)
|95
|103
|112
|120
|127
|133
|138
|145
|154
|165
|180
|HWT
|1964
|George Ganet (TJ)
|Fred Dollison (TJ)
|Jim Kenyon (Nodaway Valley)
|Dave Bradley (Corning)
|Gary Baring (DM Tech)
|Steve Boozell (DM Tech)
|Denny Mercer (Corning0
|Dennis Lyle (DM Tech)
|Nolen Forsythe (Bloomfield)
|Tim Blackman (DM Tech)
|Floyd Shade (DM Tech)
|Vic Graybill (TJ)
|1965
|Gene Casey (Griswold)
|Fred Dollison (TJ)
|Rich Keller (Central Decatur)
|Roy Keller (Central Decatur)
|Doug Chute (Corning)
|Gary Huggins (Bloomfield)
|Gary Gailey (Bloomfield)
|Clint Camp (Bloomfield)
|Ted Gere (Bloomfield)
|Skip Bevirt (TJ)
|Tim Blackman (Red Oak)
|Roger Brown (DM Tech)
|1966
|Phil Jackson (Corning)
|Jerry Willets (Creston)
|Warren Miller (Corning)
|David Krauth (Corning)
|Jim Carnahan (DM Tech0
|Dale Palmer (Corning
|Ray Shade (DM Tech)
|1967
|Lynn Chestnut (Nodaway Valley)
|Don Williams (DM Tech0
|Donnie Wilson (Nodaway Valley)
|Sergio Kapfer (Nodaway Valley)
|Owen Austertwin (Ames)
|Ron Coy (Ames)
|Bill Beaman (Nodaway Valley)
|Ken Wicker (Griswold)
|Mike Beaman (Nodaway Valley)
|Marv Palmer (Corning)
|Rick Shade (DM Tech)
|Wearth
|1968
|Paul Sorensen (Audubon0
|Donnie Wilson (Nodaway Valley)
|Rick Audlehelm (Osceola)
|Jerry Willets (Creston)
|Paul Havick (Riverside )
|Warren Miller (Corning)
|Jim Hensley (CAM)
|Ray Shade (DM Tech)
|Mark Boden (Ames)
|Rick Shade (DM Tech)
|Frank Howell (Central Decatur)
|Roger Williams (Audubon)
|1969
|Jim Connard (Creston)
|Rich McMahon (Corning)
|Russell Hutchinson (Des Moines Tech
|Martin Eyberg (Riverside )
|Darrell Mitchell (Corning)
|Tom Swanson (Mount Ayr)
|Jim Moore (Griswold)
|Bill Beaman (Nodaway Valley)
|Joe Cook (Corning)
|Chuck Wilcoxson (Griswold)
|Marv Palmer (Corning)
|Al Brokowski (Audubon)
|98
|107
|115
|123
|130
|137
|145
|155
|165
|175
|185
|HWT
|1970
|Tony Jennings (Corning)
|Greg Jennings (Corning)
|Jeff Jennings (Corning)
|Roger Calligan (DM Tech0
|Dave Johnson (Creston0
|Denny Finken (Tri-Center)
|Dan Swanson (Mount Ayr)
|Clark Root (Audubon)
|Terry Tice (Corning0
|Brian Tracy (Nodaway Valley)
|Dale Retallic (Atlantic)
|Al Brokowski (Audubon)
|98
|105
|112
|119
|126
|132
|138
|145
|155
|167
|185
|HWT
|1971
|Gary Stevens (Creston)
|Tony Jennings (Corning)
|Vern Louden (Creston)
|Steve Harris (Atlantic)
|Randy Hickman (Corning)
|Rod Evans (Glenwood)
|Denny Finken (Tri-Center)
|Al Wernimont (Atlantic)
|Mike Krauel (Audubon0
|Tom Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Ryan Tracy (Nodaway Valley)
|Pat Jensen (Nodaway Valley)
|1972
|Randy Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Hayes (Creston)
|Tony Jennings (Corning)
|Vern Louden (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Kim Kirkman (Creston)
|Don Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Al Wernimont (Atlantic)
|Kelly David (Atlantic)
|Rick Pickett (DM Tech)
|Dave Stewart (Mount Ayr)
|Mike King (Creston)
|1973
|Jeff Abel (Creston)
|Mark Cantieri (Corning)
|Randy Swoyer (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Hayes (Creston)
|Vern Louden (Creston)
|Rick Corner (Creston)
|Tim Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Ron Hansen (Audubon)
|Randy McPherren (Corning)
|Bill Hoffman (Atlantic)
|Mark Benda (Red Oak)
|Jim Rogers (Griswold)
|1974
|Tim Doocy (Glenwood)
|Larry Wilson (Glenwood)
|Jeff Abel (Creston)
|Mike Howard (Creston)
|Randy Swoyer (Nodaway Valley
|Kurt Scott (Corning)
|Rich Hansen (Audubon)
|Keith Heim (Tri-Center)
|Ron Hansen (Audubon)
|Dave Stamp (Tri-Center)
|Lowell Martin (Central Decatur)
|Jim Rogers (Griswold)
|1975
|Jerry Oberman (DM Tech)
|John Walters (Creston)
|Dan Manhart (Tri-Center)
|Jeff Abel (Creston)
|Blaine Kerkhoff (Audubon)
|John Corcoran (Nodaway Valley)
|Tom Heller (Audubon)
|Tom Bussey (Glenwood)
|Mark Haynes (Lenox)
|Terry Latham (Creston)
|Mark Westering (Atlantic)
|Craig Both (Atlantic)
|1976
|Rick Whitehead (Griswold)
|Ken Doocy (Glenwood)
|John Walters (Creston)
|Dennis Smith (Creston)
|Dave Finken (Tri-Center)
|Clint Hight (Nodaway Valley)
|Dave Wicker (Griswold)
|Dave Gourley (Lenox)
|Ralph Grout (Mount Ayr)
|Jeff Riggs (Atlantic)
|Jack Carey (Lenox)
|Curtis Braby (Mount Ayr)
|1977
|Jeff Christy (Creston)
|Roger Meyers (Glenwood)
|Rick Whitehead (Griswold)
|Mark Nibio (Winterset)
|Jeff Vance (Griswold)
|Rob Leeper (Central Decatur)
|Dan Christensen (Lenox)
|Dave Gourley (Lenox)
|Jon Williams (Glenwood)
|Randy Molin (Winterset)
|Mark Davidson (Red Oak)
|Curt Braby (Mt Ayr)
|1978
|Devon Goetz (Creston)
|Jeff Christy (Creston)
|Mitch Anderson (Riverside )
|Mark Wyman (Griswold)
|Ed Glenn (DM Tech)
|Jeff Vance (Griswold)
|Joe Mitchell (Corning)
|Don Cox (Bedford)
|Jon Williams (Glenwood)
|Jon Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Dan Mullen (Corning)
|Tim Baker (Winterset)
|1979
|Terry Cooper (Creston)
|Devon Goetz (Creston0
|Terry McPherran (Corning)
|Mark Wyman (Griswold)
|Brian Hartley (Winterset)
|Jeff Vance (Griswold)
|Joe Mitchell (Corning)
|DON Cox (Bedford)
|Curt Ramsey (Griswold)
|Steve Bussey (Glenwood)
|Chris Roberts (Corning)
|John Simpson (Central Decatur)
|98
|105
|112
|119
|126
|132
|138
|145
|155
|167
|185
|HWT
|SUPER HWT
|1980
|Joel Nelson (Corning)
|Gary Van Ert (Atlantic)
|Lee Weston (Griswold)
|Robert Burrows (Atlantic)
|Brian Hartley (Winterset)
|Adam Davis (Atlantic)
|Don Jennings (Atlantic)
|Curt Ramsey (Griswold)
|Jon Klindt (Griswold)
|Greg Olander (Griswold)
|Terry Flander (Winterset)
|Lance Schwartz (Nodaway Valley)
|Mike Croxell (Griswold)
|1981
|Terry Christensen (Glenwood)
|Gary Johnson (Bedford)
|Terry Cooper (Creston)
|Robert Burrows (Atlantic)
|Brett Forgy (Winterset)
|Karol Osbahr (Glenwood)
|Doyle Forster (Bedford)
|Bob Kincade (Glenwood)
|Rick Goodwin (Red Oak)
|Bill Bussey (Glenwood)
|Terry Flander (Winterset)
|Jim Strand (Glenwood)
|1982
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Steve Rolofson (Red Oak)
|Jim Sawhill (Winterset)
|Joe McMullen (Corning)
|Joel Nelson (Corning)
|Jeff Van Scoy (Red Oak0
|Rick Pitzer (Glenwood)
|Kent Behrends (Atlantic)
|John Marshall (Glenwood)
|Dave Boltinghouse (Lenox)
|Roger Baker (Creston)
|Jim Strand (Glenwood
|Casey Hayes (Atlantic)
|1983
|Brad Riepe (Griswold)
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Troy Edwards (Winterset)
|Jeff Masteller (Atlantic)
|Steve Lorentzen (Atlantic)
|Rex Van Buskirk (Griswold)
|Jeff Clutter (Winterset)
|Brad Hildebrandt (Griswold)
|Kris Johnson (Audubon)
|Darrell Yates (Glenwood)
|Roger Baker (Creston)
|John Westering (Atlantic)
|Bryse Jipsen (Red Oak)
|1984
|Jeff Hunt (Glenwood)
|Troy Kinyon (Nodaway Valley)
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Mark Pogge (Tri-Center)
|Shawn Danker (Riverside )
|Monty Andrason (Audubon)
|Rex Van Buiskirk (Griswold)
|Darran Holst (Griswold)
|Gary Donham (Winterset)
|Mark Emsick (Griswold)
|Kirk Russell (Griswold)
|1985
|Bruce Mather (Nodaway Valley)
|Troy Kinyon (Nodaway Valley)
|Mike Moreno (Glenwood)
|Monty Andreason (Audubon)
|Jim Hansen (Audubon)
|Brad Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Ted Henderson (Glenwood)
|Brian Forgy (Winterset)
|Randy Marlin (Creston)
|Doug Cloyed (Glenwood)
|Brad Leighton (Griswold)
|George Moorehead (Winterset)
|Bob Nadler (Clarke)
|1986
|Tony Hunt (Central Decatur)
|Tom O'Grady (Glenwood)
|Tom Jamison (Winterset)
|Matt Kaldenberg (Winterset)
|Mike Clayton (Nodaway Valley)
|Mike Moreno (Glenwood)
|Randy Marlin (Creston)
|Allen Smith (Creston)
|Doug Cloyed (Glenwood)
|John Nerness (Clarke)
|Bob Jones (Clarke)
|George Moorehead (Winterset)
|Bryan Carson (Clarke)
|1987
|Matt Lundquist (Corning)
|Tony Hunt (Central Decatur)
|Todd Harper (Glenwood)
|Tom Jamison (Winterset)
|Rick Williamson (Anita)
|Mike Moreno (Glenwood)
|Alan Wildin (Winterset)
|Matt Brooke (Tri-Center)
|Conway Havard (Clarke)
|Gary Ridout (Winterset)
|Mike Scroggie (Bedford)
|Tom Chiles (Nodaway Valley)
|Brad Jackson (Winterset)
|1988
|Jeff Dyer (Glenwood)
|Tom Becker (Glenwood)
|Dave Malcom (Glenwood)
|Brad Lundquist (Corning)
|Dan Eblen (Nodaway Valley)
|John Sickels (CRESTON)
|Kevin French (Bedford)
|Chad Stouder (Glenwood)
|Mark Ridout (Winterset)
|Clint Luther (Creston)
|Donnie White (Clarke)
|Tom Chiles (Nodaway Valley)
|Rodney Benson (Griswold)
|103
|112
|119
|125
|130
|135
|140
|145
|152
|160
|171
|189
|HWT
|1989
|Donnie Donahue (Clarinda) B
|Brian Reece (Clarke)
|Matt Lundquist (Corning)
|Scott Stickler (Corning)
|Cody Shay (Mount Ayr)
|Matt Cole (Winterset)
|Adam Pitman (Bedford)
|BJ Woodruff (CM)
|Jeff Jens (Glenwood)
|Chad Stouder (Glenwood)
|Marc Ridout (Winterset)
|Matt Carson (Clarke)
|Niles Havard (Clarke)
|1990
|Donnie Donahue (Clarinda)
|Brian Reece (Clarke)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Matt Lundquist (Corning)
|Bart Berry (Winterset)
|Scott England (Mount Ayr)
|Corbon Kinney (Griswold)
|Dennis Shaw (Creston)
|Jeff Jens (Glenwood)
|Chad Stouder (Glenwood)
|JD Wilden (Winterset)
|Jeff Kinsella (Creston)
|Matt Carson (Clarke)
|1991
|Justin Brown (Nodaway Valley)
|Brad Canoyer (Carson-Macedonia)
|Tom Becker (Glenwood)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Blake Chapman (Wayne)
|Brent Morris (Wayne)
|Eric Thompson (Winterset)
|Mark Hensley (CAM)
|Corbon Kinney (Griswold)
|Robbie Brown (Winterset)
|Chad Isaacson (Clarinda)
|Chuck Steeve (Clarinda)
|Darin Tietz (Griswold)
|1992
|Justin Jeffs (Winterset)
|Ron McNichols (Lenox)
|Brian Sell (Glenwood)
|Brad Canoyer (Riverside )
|Clay Hall (CAM)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Brian Follman (CAM)
|Rick Moreno (Glenwood)
|Joel Myers (Clarinda)
|Jason Kinsella (Creston)
|Jed Gammell (Creston)
|Chuck Steeve (Clarinda)
|Chase Roller (Riverside )
|1993
|Tracy Adams (Winterset)
|Dan Casey (Clarinda)
|Bryan Watts (Corning)
|Brad Canoyer (Riverside )
|Chris Jones (Central Decatur)
|Paul Coffelt (Central Decatur)
|Brad Melvin (Bedford)
|Cory Christensen (Winterset)
|Andy Hensley (CAM)
|Dane Lundvall (Glenwood)
|Jed Gammell (Creston)
|Frank Bockman (Glenwood)
|Mike Christensen (Lenox)
|1994
|Jeff Evans (Riverside )
|Jimmy Rogers (Riverside )
|Dan Casey (Clarinda)
|Matt Jensen (OM)
|Chris Jones (Central Decatur)
|Ryan Isaacson (Clarinda)
|Matt Dyer (Glenwood)
|Ryan Jensen (Winterset)
|Ryan Kinsella (Creston)
|David Wimberly (Clarinda)
|Jake Hayes (Creston)
|Frank Bockman (Glenwood)
|Matt Chapman (Creston)
|1995
|Mark Pashell (Clarke)
|Jeff Evans (Riverside )
|Gabe Kelly (Clarke)
|Dan Casey (Clarinda)
|Jake Havick (Riverside )
|Fritz Baier (Griswold)
|Greg Breeding (Winterset)
|Mark Dunbar (Clarke)
|Brad Honnold (Clarinda)
|Kenny Fry (Clarke)
|Ryan Kinsella (Creston)
|Phil Havard (Clarke)
|Tom Van Dyke (Clarke)
|1996
|Justin Riddle (Clarinda)
|Mark Pashell (Clarke)
|Mike Pashell (Clarke)
|Todd Van Pelt (Atlantic)
|Cade Kelly (Clarke)
|Jimmy Rogers (Riverside )
|Jake Havick (Riverside )
|Daniel Klindt (Riverside )
|Zeb Evans (Lenox)
|Brandon Rudolph (Winterset)
|Jamie King (Mt Ayr)
|Mike Wolhoy (Clarke)
|Tom Van Dyke (Clarke)
|1997
|Justin Riddle (Clarinda)
|Tysen Christensen (Lenox)
|Shane Heinold (Clarinda)
|Kyle Canoyer (Riverside )
|Jeff Johnston (Winterset)
|Seth Evans (Lenox)
|Jason Reger (Wayne)
|Chad Smith (Winterset)
|Terry Parham (Glenwood)
|Ron Dale (Clarinda)
|Nick Paulsen (Atlantic)
|Brian McGraw (Wayne)
|Josh Stephens (Lenox)
|1998
|Brett Shields (Mount Ayr)
|Tysen Christensen (Lenox)
|Dillon Long (Creston)
|Robert Swope (Riverside )
|Cade Kelly (Clarke)
|Justin Gourley (Mount Ayr)
|Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah)
|Matt Anderson (Shenandoah)
|Matt Fletcher (Shenandoah)
|Zeb Evans (Lenox)
|Rex Gray (Clarke)
|Drew Duff (Winterset)
|Jermon Alexander (Mount Ayr)
|1999
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Clint Manny (Winterset)
|Brett Shields (Mount Ayr)
|Shane Heinold (Clarinda)
|Dillon Long (Creston)
|Garrett South (CAM)
|Kevin Olson (Shenandoah)
|Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah)
|Seth Evans (Lenox)
|Joe Robinson (Atlantic)
|Rex Gray (Clarke)
|John Washburn (Glenwood)
|Dennis Anderson (Glenwood)
|2000
|Brad Gregory (Nodaway Valley)
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Brett Shields (Mount Ayr)
|Tysen Christensen (Lenox)
|Jason Black (Glenwood)
|Clint Manny (Winterset)
|Colby O'Brien (Atlantic)
|Trent Briney (Winterset)
|Seth Evans (Lenox)
|Andrew Hayes (Creston)
|Adam Travis (Creston)
|Joey King (Mount Ayr)
|Scott Romens (Glenwood)
|103
|112
|119
|125
|130
|135
|140
|145
|152
|160
|171
|189
|215
|HWT
|2001
|Adam Bender (Lenox)
|Brad Gregory (Glenwood)
|Levi Heinold (Clarinda)
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Michael Wells (Clarinda)
|Ty Luneberg (Winterset)
|Quintin Moreno (Glenwood)
|Clint Manny (Winterset)
|Joe Weiser (Clarke)
|Garrett South (CAM)
|Wade Samo (Lenox)
|Michael Irvin (Bedford)
|Jared Gray (Bedford)
|Brett Christensen (Winterset)
|2002
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Boone Hayes (Creston)
|Brad Gregory (Glenwood)
|Mario Galanakis (Nodaway Valley)
|Willie Harris (Creston)
|Michael Wells (Clarinda)
|Ty Luneberg (Winterset)
|Chase Weller (Bedford)
|Kirk Artist (Glenwood)
|Adam Benton (Nodaway Valley)
|Blake Haugland (Mount Ayr)
|Clark Gerlock (CAM)
|Kevin Trullinger (Mount Ayr)
|Brett Christensen (Winterset)
|2003
|Derek Weller (Bedford)
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Austin Baier (Nodaway Valley)
|Eric Houck (Bedford)
|Willie Harris (Creston)
|Josh Abel (Winterset)
|Levi Heinold (Clarinda)
|Michael Wells (Clarinda)
|Jared Abel (Winterset)
|Mike Davis (Shenandoah)
|Chris Louden (Creston)
|Kyle Norman (Central Decatur)
|Tyler Blum (Atlantic)
|Todd Parrish (Lenox)
|2004
|Derek Weller (Bedford)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Boone Hayes (Creston)
|Ryan Byler (Winterset)
|Brad Ernst (Nodaway Valley)
|Josh Abel (Winterset)
|Blake Miller (Crston)
|Brad Wildin (Winterset)
|Jordan Campfield (Clarke)
|Keith Neal (Clarinda)
|Chris Downing (Creston)
|Kevin Trullinger (Mount Ayr)
|Ben Hogan (Nodaway Valley)
|2005
|Colby Pedersen (Clarinda)
|Ryan Brown (Atlantic)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Laramie Shaffer (Winterset)
|Logan Queck (Nodaway Valley)
|Ryan Byler (Winterset)
|Tom Slater (Shenandoah)
|Josh Abel (Winterset)
|Calvin Barber (Winterset)
|Justin Retallic (Atlantic)
|Dane Wilson (Riverside )
|Thomas Hess (Bedford)
|Rory Miller (Riverside)
|Adam Lyons (Central Decatur)
|2006
|Andrew Long (Creston)
|Tyler Linderman (Creston)
|Quin Leith (Creston)
|Caleb Smith (Red Oak)
|Stoney Stuart (Creston)
|Jayde Duysen (Shenandoah)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Tom Slater (Shenandoah)
|Kaleb Evans (Lenox)
|Curtis Barber (Winterset)
|Dane Wilson (Riverside )
|Thomas Hess (Bedford)
|Cory Van Pelt (Winterset)
|Taylor Stroud (Winterset)
|2007
|Adam Hight (Nodaway Valley)
|Cody Smith (Central Decatur)
|Andrew Long (Creston)
|Quin Leith (Creston)
|Bret Kautz (Creston)
|Dylan Frost (Winterset)
|Sam Groves (Nodaway Valley)
|Caleb Brus (Creston)
|Brad Parker (Winterset)
|Kaleb Evans (Creston)
|Brent McKinnon (Clarinda)
|Bryant Hummel (Clarinda)
|Cory Van Pelt (Winterset)
|Levi Morris (Nodaway Valley)
|2008
|Tyler Hatch (Nodaway Valley)
|Adam Hight (Nodaway Valley)
|Matt Haley (Corning)
|Andrew Long (Creston)
|Quin Leith (Creston)
|Bret Kautz (Creston)
|Trent Tucker (Creston)
|Brad Swank (Shenandoah)
|Levi Davidshofer (Clarinda)
|Kaleb Evans (Creston)
|Jesse Harris (Creston)
|Cody Klindt (Griswold)
|Bryant Hummel (Clarinda)
|Avery Fuhs (Chariton)
|2009
|Kaleb Wessel (Nodaway Valley)
|Tyler Hatch (Nodaway Valley)
|Matt Haley (Corning)
|Levi Richards (Nodaway Valley)
|Branden Cline (Bedford/Lenox)
|Kendal Witt (Tri-Center)
|Brady Betcher (Winterset)
|Joseph Atwell (Panorama)
|Ethan Hess (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jason Frain (Riverside)
|Quinn Wilson (Riverside)
|Jared Bevins (Creston)
|Bryant Hummel (Clarinda)
|Kasey Juhl (Atlantic)
|2010
|Zach Imler (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Bryce Wernimont (Atlantic)
|Josh Perkins (Atlantic)
|Kevin Wessel (Nodaway Valley
|Austin Christensen (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Cole Hopkins (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Connor Christensen (Central Decatur)
|Carroll Heitshushen (Shenandoah)
|Jason Frain (Riverside)
|Quinn Wilson (Riverside)
|Kaleb Reis (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Jon Meyers (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
|Tony Saucedo (Clarke)
|2011
|Derek Miller (Winterset)
|Blake Luna (Clarinda)
|Walker Marshall (Missouri Valley)
|Tyler Reiste (Panorama)
|Peter Nagy (Creston)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Brad Schwenke (Atlantic)
|Loren Williams (Tri-Center)
|Dray Carl (Corning)
|Taylor Berger (Carroll)
|Seth Esaias (Red Oak)
|Tyler Doll (Atlantic)
|Collin Bevins (Creston)
|Kaleb White (Tri-Center)
|106
|113
|120
|126
|132
|138
|145
|152
|160
|170
|182
|195
|220
|285
|2012
|Mason Miller (Winterset)
|Derek Miller (Winterset)
|Blake Luna (Clarinda)
|Brett Marcum (Missouri Valley)
|Walker Marshall (Missouri Valley)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Trevor Paulson (Tri-Center)
|Loren Williams (Tri-Center
|Derek Stork (Atlantic)
|Kory Schmelzer (Corning)
|Seth Esaias (Red Oak)
|Keaton Hulett (Creston)
|Blake Glenn (Winterset)
|Collin Bevins (Creston)
|2013
|Tanner Mertz (Red Oak)
|Dusten Reed (Bedford/Lenox)
|Blake Luna (Clarinda)
|Devin Harberts (Chariton)
|Joseph Heitshusen (Shenandoah)
|Jake Marlin (Creston)
|Darrian Irlbeck (Tri-Center)
|Loren Williams (Tri-Center
|Kallan Schmelzer (Corning)
|Trevor Frain (Creston)
|Carter Isley (Chariton)
|Keaton Hulett (Creston)
|Blake Glenn (Winterset)
|David Howell (East Mills)
|2014
|Connor Cleveland (New Hampton)
|Jared Hensley (Bedford/Lenox)
|Dillon Cox (Atlantic)
|Darrian Schwenke (Atlantic)
|Spencer Wray (Creston)
|Erik Freed (Mount Ayr)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston)
|Gavin Leith (Creston)
|Kallan Schmelzer (Southwest Valley)
|Payton Housman (Riverside)
|Trevor Frain (Creston)
|Ben Wellman (Tri-Center)
|Tyler Christensen (Atlantic)
|Joe Ricker (Mount Ayr)
|2015
|Noah Fye (New Hampton)
|Connor Cleveland (New Hampton)
|Keaton Geerts (New Hampton)
|Christian Polley (Tri-Center)
|Dusten Reed (Bedford-Lenox)
|Spencer Wray (Creston/O-M)
|Joey Huntington (Creston/O-M)
|Josh Hopkins (East Mills)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M)
|JJ Clark (Clarinda)
|Trey Stickler (Clarinda)
|Seth Maitlen (Creston/O-M)
|Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)
|Joe Ricker (Mount Ayr)
|2016
|Dylan Robinson (New Hampton)
|Noah Fye (New Hampton)
|Connor Cleveland (New Hampton)
|Tyler Shatek (New Hampton)
|Keaton Geerts (New Hampton)
|Wyatt Thompson (Creston/O-M)
|Mitchel Swank (Creston/O-M)
|Josh Hopkins (East Mills)
|Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M)
|JJ Clark (Clarinda)
|Seth Maitlen (Creston/O-M)
|Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)
|John McConkey (Atlantic)
|2017
|Dylan Robinson (New Hampton)
|Kole Hansen (Atlantic)
|Carter Cox (Atlantic)
|Michael Millage (New Hampton)
|Noah Fye (New Hampton)
|Keaton Geerts (New Hampton)
|Mitchel Swank (Creston/O-M)
|Kade Kelso (Central Decatur)
|Ryan Gorman (New Hampton)
|Drake Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
|Chase Shiltz (Creston/OM)
|Zac Stork (Atlantic)
|Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)
|John McConkey (Atlantic)
|2018
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
|Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur)
|Bryce Hatten (Winterset)
|Kole Hansen (Atlantic/CAM)
|Gabe Ruepke (Chariton)
|Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda)
|Mitchel Swank (Creston/O-M)
|Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley)
|Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr)
|Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)
|Derek Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox)
|Dalton Holmes (Panorama)
|Tom Reif (Missouri Valley)
|John McConkey (Atlantic)
|2019
|Jace Rose (Riverside)
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
|Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
|Bryce Hatten (Winterset)
|Kruise Kiburz (Winterset)
|Chase McLaren (Atlantic)
|Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley)
|Connor Lange (Missouri Valley)
|Drew Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
|Hunter McMann (Red Oak)
|Crew Howard (Clarinda)
|Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
|Arron Olson (Missouri Valley)
|2020
|John Schroder (Riverside)
|Jace Rose (Riverside)
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
|Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
|Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M)
|Kruise Kiburz (Winterset)
|Jack West (Winterset)
|Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)
|Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
|Drew Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox)
|Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
|Sam Chapman (Creston/O-M)
|Crew Howard (Clarinda)
|Cale Roller (Atlantic)
|2021
|Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
|John Schroder (Riverside)
|Jace Rose (Riverside)
|Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
|Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
|Kale Downey (Clarinda)
|Logan Jones (Central Decatur)
|Tyler Brown (Winterset)
|Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)
|Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU)
|Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)
|Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
|Crew Howard (Clarinda)
|Dugan Tolley (Winterset)
|2022
|Aiden Smith (Atlantic)
|Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC)
|Jace Rose (Riverside)
|Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM)
|Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
|Austin Evans (Creston)
|Kale Downey (Clarinda)
|Eduardo Garcia (Winterset)
|Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
|Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
|Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
|Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig)
|Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)
|Logan Green (Clarinda)
|2023
|2024
John J. Harris Champions by Team
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Field 7
|Field 8
|Field 9
|Field 10
|Field 11
|Field 12
|Field 13
|Field 14
|Field 15
|Field 16
|Field 17
|Field 18
|Field 19
|Field 20
|Field 21
|Field 22
|Field 23
|Field 24
|Field 25
|Field 26
|Field 27
|Field 28
|Field 29
|Field 30
|Field 31
|Field 32
|Field 33
|Field 34
|Field 35
|Field 36
|Field 37
|Field 38
|Field 39
|Field 40
|Field 41
|Field 42
|Field 43
|Field 44
|Field 45
|Field 46
|Field 47
|Field 48
|Field 49
|Field 50
|Field 51
|Field 52
|Field 53
|Field 54
|Field 55
|Field 56
|Field 57
|Field 58
|Field 59
|Field 60
|Field 61
|Field 62
|Field 63
|Field 64
|Field 65
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL
|1961
|1962
|1963
|1964
|1965
|1966
|1967
|1968
|1969
|1970
|1971
|1972
|1973
|1974
|1975
|1976
|1977
|1978
|1979
|1980
|1981
|1982
|1983
|1984
|1985
|1986
|1987
|1988
|1989
|1990
|1991
|1992
|1993
|1994
|1995
|1996
|1997
|1998
|1999
|2000
|2001
|2002
|2003
|2004
|2005
|2006
|2007
|2008
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|1
|Creston
|105
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Winterset
|83
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Nodaway Valley
|55
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Atlantic/Atlantic-CAM
|54
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Glenwood
|53
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Corning/SW Valley
|47
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Clarinda
|43
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|8
|Griswold
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Riverside
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Clarke
|28
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Mount Ayr
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Des Moines Tech
|25
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Lenox
|22
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Central Decatur
|21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|Tri-Center
|17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Bedford
|16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|Audubon
|16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|18
|New Hampton
|14
|1
|3
|5
|5
|19
|Red Oak
|13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|Shenandoah
|12
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|21
|Missouri Valley
|12
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|Bedford/Lenox
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|TJ
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|24
|CAM
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|Bloomfield
|5
|1
|1
|3
|26
|Panorama
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|DM Roosevelt
|4
|3
|1
|28
|Wayne
|4
|2
|2
|29
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|4
|4
|30
|Chariton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|31
|Ames
|3
|3
|32
|East Mills
|3
|1
|1
|1
|33
|Harlan
|1
|1
|34
|KC North
|1
|1
|35
|Alden
|1
|1
|36
|Osceola
|1
|1
|37
|Carroll
|1
|1
|38
|MVAOCOU
|1
|1
|39
|ACGC
|1
|1
|40
|Denison-Schleswig
|1
|1
NOTABLE CHAMPIONS
Maybe you didn't feel like looking at 60+ years of champions. That's OK. I don't blame you. Just allow me to fill you in on some notable champions from the years. Many of these names are vital to KMAland athletics in some regard.
Tim Baier: I'll always remember Tim as a superb wrestling official, but he won this tournament while wrestling for Greenfield in 1973.
Collin Bevins: Bevins won two titles at Creston before he went on to play a hand in three national championships on the gridiron at Northwest Missouri State
Jared Bevins: Collin's older brother also won a John J. title, doing so in 2009. He's since embarked on a successful coaching career. First at Centerville, now at Clarinda.
Kyle Canoyer: A KMA Sports Hall of Famer, Canoyer won a title for Riverside in 1997.
Brad Honnold: The current Nodaway Valley co-head coach claimed a gold while wrestling for Clarinda in 1995.
Michael Irvin: I'm not talking about the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, but rather the former Clarinda athletic director, current Bedford principal and all-around great guy. He won a title for the Bulldogs in 2001.
Blake Luna: The Clarinda graduate won titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013, but it's the one he didn't win -- in 2014 -- that stands out to me. His finals match with Atlantic's Dillon Cox was remarkable. And I think it set the stage for his eventual state championship run.
Clint Manny: A successful coach at Simpson and then Indianola, Manny won titles for Winterset in 1999, 2000 and 2001.
Jake Marlin: One of the most dominant wrestlers in KMAland history, Marlin mirrored his four state championships with four John J. crowns from 2010 to 2013.
Tyler McGinnis: Another KMA Sports Hall of Famer! McGinnis won this tournament in 1998 and 1999.
Mike Moreno: Much like the entire sport, Moreno's presence is all over this tournament. He won it three times as a wrestler for Glenwood from 1985 to 1987 before leading Clarinda to the title in their 1994 campaign.
Jimmy Rogers: Another standout from Riverside in the mid-1990s, Rogers won titles in 1994 and 1996. He's now a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Chase Roller: You're likely to get multiple shoutouts if you make a delicious gumbo. Before he was a gumbo-making extraordinaire, Roller was a 1992 champion at Riverside.
Chase Schiltz: This dude made winning John J. look easy. He did it four times for Creston from 2014 to 2017.
Loren Williams: You might remember him as a three-time state champion for Tri-Center, but he also won three John J. titles during that span from 2011 to 2013.
Of course there are many, many more memorable champions. These are just some that caught my eye as I skimmed the list.
RELIVING THE LAST 9 YEARS
As I mentioned earlier, this is my 10th John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament, so I think it's fitting we revisit the best finals match from each of the past eight years.
2014: 120 -- Dillon Cox (Atlantic) over Blake Luna (Clarinda), 7-5: This one was an absolute delight. Luna was searching for a fourth consecutive John J. title but Cox denied him of that in a classic. Luna ultimately went onto win a state title while Cox finished third.
2015: 195 -- Seth Maitlen (Creston) over Christian Lauritsen (Clarinda), 3-1 in Sudden Victory: There were a few different ones I could have went with, but then I remembered this one. Both wrestlers struggled to find offense until Maitlen secured a takedown with 33 seconds left in sudden victory to snag the win.
2016: 106 -- Dylan Robinson (New Hampton) over Kole Hansen (Atlantic-CAM), 4-3: Man, those New Hampton teams were loaded. The match was tied at 2 heading to the third. Then, Robinson got a takedown and held on for the win.
2017: 113 -- Kole Hansen (Atlantic-CAM) over Jacob Goodson (Creston/O-M), 6-5: Hansen was on the winning end of a thrilling matchup this time. Neither wrestler scored in the first period, and Hansen took a 3-2 lead into the third period. Goodson secured two near-fall points to take a 4-3 lead, but Hansen countered with an escape and takedown to snag the win.
2018: 138 -- Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda) over Connor Lange (Missouri Valley), 6-5: The longer it's been since Gutknecht wrestled, the more I think about how dang good he was. It's a shame (and surprising) he never reached the medal stand. Gutknecht trailed 3-0 in this match, but a pair of third-period takedowns did the trick in a doozy.
2019: 160 -- Drew Venteicher (Bedford/Lenox) over Justin McCunn (Red Oak), 9-8: I remember being super pumped to watch this one play out. It didn't disappoint. Venteicher started things with a five-point move at the end of the first period and led 6-2 after two. McCunn wrestled like a madman in the third with three takedowns, but ran out of time. He went on to finish second in 2A while Venteicher finished third in 1A.
2020: 113 -- Jace Rose (Riverside) over Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 14-8: Garon Wurster/Gunnar Larsen's overtime treat had an argument, but this one was entertaining from the opening whistle. The first period had 13(!) points. Cooney led 7-6 after one. Rose then got a takedown, three near-fall points and an escape to take a 12-7 lead in the second. It was wild.
2021: 145 -- Logan Jones (Central Decatur) over Dawson Bond (Red Oak), Fall in 3:15: A pin is on here? This one makes the list because it was controversial. Bond was up 2-0 in the second period and in control. And then a mysterious pin was called, awarding Jones the win. I didn't see the pin. I don't think anybody did...except the one person whose opinion mattered most on that day. I appreciate refs as much as anybody, but that one was something.
2022: 220 -- Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) over Cooper Andersen (Panorama), 9-5: You don't see too many 220-pound matches end with a 9-5 score. Carson led 4-0 after the second, but Andersen started the third with an escape and takedown. Carson then put together another 3-point spurt and held on for the win.
THIS YEAR'S TOURNAMENT
It looks like 28 teams will be in Corning this weekend. Here is a look at the last individual champion for each team.
AC/CG -- Tegan Slaybaugh (2022)
Atlantic -- Kadin Stutzman (2022)
Bedford -- Thomas Hess (2006)
CAM -- Clark Gerlock (2002)
Centerville -- NEW
Central Decatur -- Tegan Carson (2022)
Clarinda -- Logan Green (2022)
Clarke -- Tony Saucedo (2010)
Creston -- Austin Evans (2022)
Denison-Schleswig -- Jaxson Hildebrand (2022)
Earlham -- None
East Mills -- Josh Hopkins (2016)
Griswold -- Cody Klindt (2008)
Lenox -- Drew Venteicher (2020)
Missouri Valley -- Gage Clausen (2022)
Mount Ayr -- Bryce Shaha (2021)
MVAOCOU -- Kolby Scott (2021)
Nodaway Valley -- Elliot Cooney (2022)
Panorama -- Wyatt Appleseth (2021)
Red Oak -- Dawson Bond (2022)
Riverside -- Jace Rose (2022)
Shenandoah -- Joseph Heitshusen (2013)
Southwest Iowa -- None
Southwest Valley -- Kallan Schmelzer (2014)
Tri-Center -- Brecken Freeberg (2021)
Washington -- NEW
Wayne -- Brian McGraw (1997)
Winterset -- Eduardo Garcia (2022)
RANKED WRESTLERS
106: 1A #3 Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr), 1A #4 Dallas Canoyer (Earlham), 1A #12 Davis Bramman (Riverside), 2A #12 Taye Jordan (Atlantic)
113: 1A #1 Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 2A #5 Aiden Smith (Atlantic), 1A #12 Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)
120: 1A #2 Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC), 1A #6 Payton Harger (Earlham), 1A #7 Aaron Boone (Washington), 1A #8 Christian Ahrens (Creston)
126: 2A #10 Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak)
132: 1A #9 Dylan Stein (Lenox)
138: 2A #5 Keegan Jensen (Winterset)
145: 1A #3 Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills), 2A #10 Abe Bushong (Winterset)
152: None
160: 2A #1 Dawson Bond (Red Oak), 1A #11 Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley)
170: 1A #4 Ryan Stiles (Earlham), 2A #9 Kaden Street (Creston)
182: 1A #2 Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU), 2A #5 Karson Downey (Clarinda)
195: 2A #8 KJ Fry (Clarke/Murray), 2A #9 Carter Smuck (Winterset), 1A #11 Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley)
220: 2A #5 Jase Wilmes (Clarinda), 3A #8 Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig), 2A #10 Cole Binning (Clarke/Murray), 2A #12 Miles Mundorf (Atlantic)
285: 2A #11 Max Chapman (Creston), 1A #12 Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley)
By my count, that's 31 ranked wrestlers. I can think of at least five others that have been ranked at some point this year. This is going to be a doozy.
THE TEAM RACE
Creston is the favorite to 3-peat. I don't think that's any surprise. Atlantic and Winterset look to be their fiercest contenders, After that intrigues me, I'll be keeping a close eye on Shenandoah, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Riverside and Southwest Valley in particular. Those five teams intrigue me heading into this weekend.
HOW TO FOLLOW
I'll be there all weekend long. Feel free to give me a follow on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). You can also watch all of the action from this weekend here. I'll have live play-by-play of the semifinals and finals on Saturday.