(KMAland) -- The football season begins in less than three weeks. Are you excited? Because I am.
The football season usually prompts me to work on all types of nerdy and fun projects. There have been some curveballs thrown into my daily routine that hindered those projects, but as one of my favorite teachers once told me: "You make time for the things you really want to do."
One of those things I really wanted to do was look at how much returning offensive production every KMAland Iowa team returns. You may recall I did this last year.
Thanks to QuikStats/Varsity Bound, it's pretty easy to look at stats from last season. I took each team in our coverage area, a whopping 58 schools, scoured their stats from last season and attempted to quantify how much they return.
I break production down into three categories: passing, rushing and receiving, then average those three categories out for a total number. Statistics considered include passing touchdowns, passing yards, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, reception yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.
I'm not saying this system is perfect or even makes sense to most, but it does to me, and it gave me something to do, so without further ado, let's dive into this. Last year's record is in parentheses
CLASS 8-MAN
1. Mormon-Trail (3-5), 98.65%: The Saints found themselves in a tough district last year with Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni, Murray and Southeast Warren, but it might have made them better this year. They only graduated 15 yards of rushing and one rushing score. Everything else returns.
2. Ar-We-Va (3-5), 92.53%: Sneaky team alert. The Rockets finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak before bowing out to Kingsley-Pierson. Not to mention, they had a knack for being in close games. They return all of their passing and rushing, as well as 78% of their receiving production.
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1), 76.02%: The Crusaders return their quarterback (Tanner Oswald), 68 % of their rushing and 60% of their receiving from a team that posted an undefeated regular season last year. They did lose some hosses on the front line, though.
4. Bedford (1-6), 74.31%: This is a really young Bulldog squad that took some lumps last year against the likes of Fremont-Mills, CAM and Audubon. That's three state quarterfinalists. They did graduate their leading rusher, Eli Morris, and 59% of their rushing production, but there seem to be some good things in the passing and receiving for Coach Jeremy Nally.
5. CAM (8-1), 74.02%: This team is going to be scary. Lane Spieker is a beast, and he transitioned to quarterback last year, accounting for 44% of the Cougars' production from that position. They also return 87% of their receiving, paced by Colby Rich's 24 hauls for 469 yards and 10 scores.
6. Seymour (0-8), 72.58%: Like Mormon Trail, the Warriors were in that rigorous district. They return a bulk of their rushing and receiving, but they have to replace more than half of their passing production.
7. Audubon (8-1), 71.44%: Another team that returns a dynamic athlete (Gavin Smith) likely to create headaches for opposing defenses. The biggest question is who will catch his passes since the Klocke twins graduated. Braden Wessel seems like a good candidate.
8. Stanton-Essex (4-4), 71.11%: The Vikings started the year 3-1 but finished 1-3. However, they return 97% of their passing, 78% of their rushing and 71% of their receiving. This team could do some things this year.
9. Fremont-Mills (8-2), 69.30%: They have a big void to fill with Seth Malcom gone. That void includes 57% of last year's rushing production and 31% of their passing. Seth's brother, Jake, seems primed to be the go-to this year. He threw for 942 yards and 14 touchdowns and running for nine more. It's usually a safe bet that someone will step up for F-M. We just don't know who.
10. Murray (4-4), 67.09%: Zack Belden and his 31 total touchdowns are back for the Mustangs, but they did lose their top two receivers -- Colton Siefkas and Jace Rodeker. They accounted for 67 % of Murray's receiving last season.
11. Moravia (1-7), 65.44%: The Mo-Hawks return 100% of their passing, 48% of their rushing and 48% of their receiving. We'll see if that's enough for them to leap.
12. Exira-EHK (0-7), 63.61%: An uncharacteristically down year for Coach Tom Petersen's bunch a year ago. They return half of their passing, 73% of their rushing and 64 % of their receiving.
13. Lamoni (7-3), 60.57%: They have some gaps to fill in their rushing attack with over half of their production graduated, but that could mean an increased role for quarterback Javin Stevenson.
14. Woodbine (6-2), 52.89%: Replacing Layne Pryor is no small task, but the structure is there with Cory Bantam, Paul Freund and Cameron Kline coming back for the Tigers, who return 97% of their passing, 46% of their rushing and 32% of their receiving.
15. West Harrison (4-5), 49.30%: The Hawkeyes found a way to win close games last year, with three of their four wins coming by two touchdowns or less. They return many playmakers, but the quarterback position is a question mark, with only 5% returning.
16. Glidden-Ralston (2-6), 45.25%: Brigham Daniel did a little bit of everything for rookie coach Cole Corson, and he's gone. However, they return half of their rushing and receiving going into Coach Corson's second year at the helm.
17. East Mills (5-4), 44.80%: The Wolverines' were more of a run-focused team than we've seen from Kevin Schafer-coached squads in quite some time. Unfortunately, only 32% of the production from that ground game is back. They do return 94 % of their pass-catching from last year. So that could be exciting once they settle the quarterback opening.
18. East Union (1-5), 40.46%: A victim of a tough district, the Eagles return running back Emmet Long, who churned for 540 yards and two scores on 101 totes. I'm sure they are expecting bigger things from him this year.
19. Griswold (0-6), 37.42%: The Tigers, who enter Coach Chance Wallace's second season with hopes of snapping a 17-game skid, lost their quarterback and top rusher, but that could create more of a role for Cale Swain, who accounted for 58 % of their receiving yards, all of their receiving touchdowns and played a role in the rushing attack, too.
20. Southeast Warren (7-2), 31.66%: Finding a new signal-caller for their aerial attack should be the first priority. After that, they bring back only 23% of their rushing and 32% of their receiving. There are some question marks, but this program has been trending up since moving down to 8-Man.
21. Twin Cedars (0-6), 30.29%: Dallas Clark (not the former NFL player) took on an enhanced role last year in the passing, rushing and receiving departments. It will be interesting to see where he settles at and how the Sabers respond.
22. Boyer Valley (2-6), 29.64: Gavin Reineke was the stud for the Bulldogs last year, but he's gone, along with 87% of their rushing. They do, however, bring back 76 % of their pass-catching.
23. Lenox (4-2), 22.52%: This was a senior-laden squad last year. They bring back only six % of their passing, 41% rushing and 23% receiving. The Tigers almost always find a way to compete, but they need some new faces to step up.
24. Martensdale-St. Marys (8-1), 15.87%: This was a fun team to watch. They chucked the pigskin all over the yard and put up lots of points. That could have been because 84 % of their production came from seniors, though. Replacing Jack Franey and his 57 total touchdowns will be daunting, but it should be fun to watch this team grow.
25. Melcher-Dallas (3-5), 11.92%: Their senior leadership showed down the stretch when they won two of their final three games, but now they need some younger guys to step up.
CLASS A/1A/2A
1. Red Oak (0-8), 96.69%: This was a really, really young squad. The wins might not show it, but they improved as the season progressed. The cupboard is far from bare for new coach Michael Nordeen. Now it's just a matter of putting the pieces together. The Tigers didn't have a passing touchdown last year. I think that changes with Max DeVries coming back.
2. Nodaway Valley (4-6), 79.80%: New head coach Seth Comly is familiar with the personnel, so I'm sure he likes what he has at his disposal. And it all starts with quarterback Nathan Russell. The Wolverines also bring back 54% of their passing and 86% of their receiving. Oh, and they were playing their best football at the end of the year. If you're looking for a sleeper, this might be it.
3. Logan-Magnolia (8-2), 78.38%: This team is not a sleeper. The Panthers were a well-oiled machine last season, making it to the state quarterfinals. They have to replace Northwest Missouri State commit Tre Melby, but they bring back 90% of their passing, 90% of rushing and 45% receiving. And they will have a Division I commit paving the way in Wyoming pledge Rex Johnsen.
4. Central Decatur (2-6), 77.59%: A young team last year, they took some bumps against a very stout schedule. I think they could reap the benefits that year with all of their passing, 81% rushing and 52% receiving returning.
5. Southwest Valley (6-3), 70.45%: I feel like quarterback Brendan Knapp has been there seven years. Well, he's back again with 91% of the T-Wolves' passing. More importantly, they return 92 % of the rushing from Coach Anthony Donahoo's sacred option attack. And you know they're always going to be solid defensively.
6. Riverside (8-2), 70.01%: I'll say it now: I'm high on the Bulldogs this year. Coach Darrell Frain set a culture, and a lot of production comes back, including reigning Class A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year Austin Kremkoski. They also return 89% of their rushing. Their biggest concern comes in the pass-catching department, where they return only 21% of production. They also lost some cogs upfront.
7. Clarinda (4-5), 65.51%: Another program laying down the foundation for success and consistency. They return all 872 of their passing yards from a year ago and 61 % of their rushing. They have some holes at wide receiver, but they've got athletes.
8. Tri-Center (2-5), 64.76%: Jaxon Johnson has a year under his belt, and the Trojans bring back 58% of their rushing and 36% of their passing from a team that lost three one-possession games.
9. Underwood (9-2), 61.02%: When your two losses come from the state champion and runner-up, and you return more than half of your offensive production, including your quarterback. Good things can happen. They lost some big-time receivers, but the Eagles should be a legitimate contender.
10. Treynor (5-4), 60.74%: They will have a new signal-caller, but they return 57% of their rushing stats, paced by junior Kaden Miller (553 yards, 4 TDs). He could see an increased workload.
11. Sidney (0-8), 59.51%: The Cowboys returned the second-most production among small-class 11-man teams last year, but their district was a doozy, and they couldn't find a win. Junior quarterback Matthew Benedict is more seasoned. But who will take the carries left open by Tyler Hensley's graduation is unknown at the moment.
12. IKM-Manning (3-6), 58.33%: There's a new coach for the first time in program history, but Cory McCarville intends to keep things the same. The Wolves return all of their production in the passing game with senior Nolan Ramsey, but they have to replace 1000-yard rusher, Kyler Rasmussen. Injuries plagued them last year. Hopefully, that's not the case again.
13. Mount Ayr (7-2), 54.61%: New coach Ryan Victor takes over with 70% of the passing, 61% of the rushing and 32% of the receiving intact from a 2020 district champion team. Look for this team to be run-heavy, and utilize Jaixen Frost in multiple ways.
14. AHSTW (2-3), 53.65%: Blake Holst has graduated, so the signal-caller position is up for grabs. I look for Denver Pauley to be their horse and for Raydden Grobbe to show off his athleticism for the Vikings.
15. Shenandoah (3-5), 48.94%: The Mustangs return 14 passing yards from last year, but Morgan Cotten -- their leading ball carrier -- is back. It will be interesting to see how Coach Ty Ratliff uses the senior, who created plays alongside Blake Herold (33 catches, 436 yards, 5 TDs)
16. St. Albert (8-3), 45.90%: The defending Class A state semifinalists were senior-heavy. I don't doubt they will be competitive, but there's just a lot we don't know, except for quarterback Brendan Monahan, who accounted for all of their passing production. Who catches these passes is a good question. They return only four % of their receiving production and zero touchdown catches.
17. Wayne (0-5), 44.30%: It was a tough year for the Falcons. They scored 14 total points in their first two games, only played three more and didn't score in any of them, but they were young and should make strides.
18. Kuemper Catholic (2-7), 41.32%: It was a rare tough year for Kuemper in Ryan Steinkamp's first year. The biggest area of experience comes in the rushing department, where 92 % of their totes come back.
19. Missouri Valley (1-7), 19.80%: It took the Big Reds some time to get acclimated to their new-look offense. Unfortunately, there might be a lot more learning this year because they return only 16% of their passing, 16% rushing and 28% receiving.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A
1. Thomas Jefferson (2-6), 94.28%: The Yellow Jackets enter the season with one of the more experienced quarterbacks in KMAland (Austin Schubert). They also return 82 % of their rushing and 100 % receiving from a squad that caught 13 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.
2. Harlan (11-1), 77.68%: Yeah, this team is loaded. Teagon Kasperbauer did some really nice things at the helm, and his favorite targets -- Connor Frame, Aidan Hall and Joey Moser -- are back. The only thing we really don't know about the defending 3A runners-up is who will receive the bulk of the carries in their run game since they only return 40% of their rushing, but I think they'll be just fine. I'm not a betting man, but I'd feel confident saying this team has a chance to get that elusive 13th state title.
3. Sioux City East (6-2), 71.06%: The Black Raiders return all of their passing and 71% of their rushing. However, they have to replace more than half of their receiving. I think that means more balls for basketball star Davares Whitaker. This team could be sneaky good.
4. Glenwood (5-3), 68.97%: The Rams return all of their passing production from Brock Sell and then Tate Mayberry when Sell suffered an early-season injury. They also return 89% of their rushing, led by CJ Carter's 488 yards. But last year's talented senior class of Zander Hayes, Ryan Blum, Silas Bales and Logan Clark accounted for 82% of their receiving production.
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-3), 61.67%: Junior quarterback Tyler Smith is back after an impressive sophomore season, but only 40% of the Warriors rushing and 47% of the receivers reunite with him. I think they'll be fine, though.
6. Sioux City, West (0-8), 49.49%: All of the Wolverines' returning production came in the rushing and receiving departments, where they return 81 and 68%, respectively.
7. Lewis Central (8-2), 45.40%: Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad is back. And it sounds like he's done plenty of offseason work. They return 30% of their rushing and 56 % receiving because Logan Katzer and Thomas Fidone graduated. Good thing they still have two Division I commits (K-State's Brayden Loftin and Iowa State's Hunter Deyo), so I think they will be fine.
8. Sioux City, North (3-5), 43.36%: Five different quarterbacks threw at least one pass for the Stars last year. But their primary signal-caller graduated, so only two completions for 44 yards return. Meanwhile, they return 85% of their rushing and 44% of their receiving.
9. Atlantic (7-2), 40.71%: The stars aligned for Atlantic last year, and they were pretty darn impressive. They return all of their passing, but only 16% of their rushing and 6 % receiving. And they have a first-year head coach. There's just a lot we don't know, but this should be a team that makes drastic improvements through the season.
10. Bishop Heelan (1-7), 39.32%: The Crusaders have fallen on some rare hard times lately. I'm not saying that will happen again, but there are some question marks with only 4 % of their passing returning. The good news: 59% of their rushing and 55% of their receiving return.
11. LeMars (1-6), 31.26%: The Bulldogs return 36 % of their rushing in their run-heavy offense, so filling that void should be the top priority. They do have some playmakers, as 48% of their receiving is back.
12. Denison-Schleswig (2-6), 28.80%: A new coach and some new faces in the lineup can create some growing pains, but the Monarchs return nearly half of their rushing product, so the cupboard isn't bare for former ISU star Kamari Cotton-Moya.
13. Creston (1-7), 27.33%: The Panthers like to toss the ball around the yard, doing so about 25 times per game last year. It will be interesting to see if that number stays the same with a new face, but 64 % of their rushing comes back.
14. Abraham Lincoln (5-3), 5.85%: The Lynx rode a talented senior class last year to its best season in a decade, so there are a ton of question marks about Coach John Wolfe's squad. But maybe last year built confidence and set standards.