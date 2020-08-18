(KMAland) -- Believe it or not, football season is here.
Whether it should be or not, football season is here.
Did I mention football season is here? Because it is.
KMA Sports begins its awesome football coverage Friday night when we bring you the call of Nodaway Valley/Southwest Valley on KMA-FM 99.1 with yours truly and Austin McNorton. You should listen.
The buildup to football season usually leads me to do all types of nerdy pieces leading into the season, sometimes in late July/early August. However, time and life has got the best of me this year. We are nearing the season and I'm behind, so it looks like I'll have to catch up.
I'm a nerd, there's no way to get around it. I love spreadsheets, numbers and learning. So, I thought it would be cool to chart the returning offensive production of every KMAland football team. Sounds like fun, right? Let me explain.
Thanks to the greatest website in the world, QuikStats/Varsity Bound, it's pretty easy to look at stats from last season. I take each team in our coverage area, a whopping 55 schools, scour their stats from last season and attempt to quantify how much they return. I break it down into three categories: passing, rushing and receiving, then average those three categories out for a grand number. Statistics considered include passing touchdowns, passing yards, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, reception yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.
I'm not saying this system is perfect or even makes sense to most, but it does to me, and it gave me something to do, so without further ado, let's dive into this. Last year's record is in parentheses
CLASS 8-MAN
1. Ar-We-Va (2-8), 97.99%: Have a great year, slightly rebuild, have another great year, rebuild again. That's been the theme of the Rockets for the last few years. I'm not saying they will have a year similar to 2016 or 2018 when they were a state quarterfinalist, but the cupboard is full for Chris Petersen with Cooper Kock returning under center and Will Ragaller being a workhorse in the backfield along with Kock and Damon Ehlers.
2. East Union (5-4), 97.32%: Tony Neubauer has lots of toys in his first year at the helm in Afton. They return all of their passing production thanks to quarterback Augustin McNeill, as well as 92 percent of their rushing and 87 percent of their receiving. Oh, and they finished the year on a 3-1 note. I'm calling it now, this could be a sleeper dome team.
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-4), 93.18%: Obviously, they didn't plan this, but the Blue Devils couldn't have picked a better time to make the move down to 8-man. They had two 750+ yard passing quarterbacks last year and both return. They also return all but 68 rushing yards from last season and 87 percent of their receiving. They should have lofty expectations for this season.
4. Melcher-Dallas (2-7), 84.98%: The Saints took some bumps last year, but they could bear the fruits of those struggles this season. They return 100 percent of their passing, 55 percent of their rushing and 99 percent of their receiving production. The pieces are there for improvement.
5. Boyer Valley (4-5), 73.63%: The Bulldogs were in a gauntlet of a district last year with a relatively young team. They return all of their passing production and 91 percent of their rushing. Their biggest question mark will come in the receiving category, where they only return 29 percent, led by Jaidan TenEyck, who hauled in 21 catches for 230 yards, but zero scores in 2019.
6. Seymour (0-10), 71.00%: The Indians were one of just three winless teams in 8-man last season. They had a 1000-yard passer in now-sophomore Brody Tuttle and return 85% of their rushing production from last year. If they can figure out the receiving position, where they only return 28 percent, they should be able to get off the schneid.
7. Southeast Warren (7-3), 67.66%: I thought the Warhawks might have been riddled with graduations, but I was somewhat wrong. Quarterback Tanner Dierking is back after throwing for 1,091 yards and 23 touchdowns along with 53 percent of their rushing and 63 percent of their receiving. This could be a fun team to watch.
8. Murray (3-6), 65.65%: The Mustangs return their quarterback -- Zack Belden, as well as 64 percent of rushing, but they only return 33 percent of their receiving and will have to replace the dynamic Reece Held, who did a little bit of everything.
9. Lenox (8-2), 62.81%: Luckily, the Tigers won't miss the playoffs with two losses this season. Quarterback Cullen Wood returns to the mix along with 64 percent of their receiving, but they have to replace two 1,000-yard rushers -- Colton Gordon and Drew Venteicher. Which accounted for roughly 75 percent of their rushing productivity a year ago. However, it always seems like the Tigers plug and play at the running back position. They've been doing that for the better part of the past decade.
10. Mormon Trail (1-7), 59.60%: The Saints used five different quarterbacks at some point last year. Four of them return, including the top two. They also return 76 percent of their receiving production to complement those quarterbacks. The unknown is the run game, where they return just 32 percent. However, Gabe Stripe posted 294 yards on 68 carries, so he'll likely see an increased workload.
11. CAM (9-2), 58.75%: The Cougars have to replace 76 percent of their passing, but Lane Spieker saw some time at quarterback and leads a dangerous run threat. Spieker, Ethan Arp and Cade Ticknor are a three-headed monster for CAM, who returns 98 percent of their rushing and 94 percent of their receiving. This could be one of the best teams in the state.
12. West Harrison (1-8), 52.41%: The Hawkeyes return 52 percent of passing, 66 percent of rushing, but just 39 percent of receiving. This is an intriguing team heading into the season.
13. Audubon (12-2), 47.62%: The defending state runners-up lost do-it-all quarterback Skyler Schultes, but they return quite a bit outside of Schultes. The big question for Audubon will be how they attempt to fill the void of Schultes. I would imagine Gavin Smith is a good start, given he accounted for half of their passing last season.
14. Fremont Mills (7-2), 46.56%: I'm really intrigued by the Knights this year. They just lost a talented senior class and return only 37 percent of their passing and 27 percent of their receiving. We've seen Jeremy Christiansen be able to mix the playbook up and coach to his team's strengths. This feels like an FM team that's going to be physical and old-school. Oh, and they have a Division I commit (Seth Malcom) that can be their bell-cow.
15. Woodbine (4-5), 43.83%: This was a fun team last year. Prolific passer Wyatt Pryor is gone and he accounted for 91 percent of their passing production, so he needs to be replaced. However, they return some key pieces on the ground and 55 percent of their receiving, not to mention D1 prospect Layne Pryor. Whoever inherits the QB1 spot will have plenty of weapons at their disposal.
16. Griswold (0-9), 40.60%: The Tigers return zero of their passing production, but that's not as alarming for them as it might be others given their run-heavy philosophy. However, they have a new coach this year, so that could change. Griswold's ground game churned for 2,954 yards last year, 55 percent of it returns. That's a good start for Coach Chase Wallace.
17. East Mills (7-3), 36.24%: East Mills' prolific duo of Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen are gone. Offensively, the Wolverines return less than one percent of their passing, but still return 60 percent of their rushing and over 57 percent of their receiving. Whoever takes over the reins for Schafer will have an opportunity to succeed immediately.
18. Glidden-Ralston (4-5), 28.59%: I look for the Wildcats to rely a whole lot on Brigham Daniel with only two percent of their rushing and 25 percent rushing returning. The good news is first-year coach Cole Corson has 58 percent of the returning receiving production at his disposal for whatever crafty passing plays he's likely to draw up.
19. Lamoni (8-2), 28.22%: The Demons lost the savage that was Patrick Savage, who accounted for 95 percent of their passing and almost half of their rushing. They also return 40 percent of their receiving.
20. Stanton (4-5), 18.89%: Keygan Day had been the mainstay at QB for Stanton for the past four years. Well, he's gone now, which means Stanton returns less than one percent of their passing. The Vikings also return just 20 percent of their rushing and 35 percent of their receiving from a 4-5 team. However, this is a football-rich community that is no stranger to plugging, playing and succeeding.
21. Bedford (4-4), 17.42%: The Bulldogs lose the dynamic duo that was Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit. The Bulldogs do return 38 percent of their rushing, led by Eli Morris, who ran for 780 yards last year.
22. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-2), 11.36%: The Crusaders return just two percent of their passing, eight percent of their rushing and 24 percent of their receiving, so there's certainly some question marks. However, they have some big dudes returning to the front line. Too bad I can't quantify that.
CLASS A/1A/2A
1. Southwest Valley (3-6) 94.63%: Uhhh, keep an eye on the T-Wolves this year. I'm saying it now. The last time they returned this much production, they posted a 9-0 regular season. They bring back all of their passing, 89 percent of their rushing and 94 percent of their receiving, led by the dynamic Brendan Knapp.
2. Sidney (2-7), 81.47%: The Cowboys move up to 11-man comes at an opportune time for them. Making such a transition with a young, inexperienced team could be troublesome, but it should make the transition easier given they return all of their passing, 93 percent of their rushing and 51 percent of receiving. Granted, that production came in 8-man. Who knows how that translates to the 11-man game.
3. IKM-Manning (6-4), 81.14%: The Rasmussen Rushing Rampage that consists of Kyler and Amos is back for the Wolves after churning for 1,711 of their 2,099 rushing yards this year. They also return their leading passer and over 50 percent of their receiving. This is another team that could be pretty darn good after making the playoffs a year ago.
4. Nodaway Valley (3-7), 77.37%: Perhaps no team intrigues me more than Nodaway Valley. Flynn Heald did a heckuva job turning things around last year, but is gone now. Enter Duane Matthess, who is known for a run-heavy offense. However, the Wolverines return one of KMAland's best passers -- Nathan Russell. They also return 70 percent of their rushing and 62 percent of their receiving. The cupboard is full for Coach Matthess. Southwest Valley/Nodaway Valley is going to be fun Friday night. You should listen on KMA-FM 99.1.
5. Riverside (2-7), 70.65%: The Bulldogs were slashed by graduation last year, but showed vast improvements towards the end of the season. They return a bulk of their production this year, led by all of their passing. Darrell Frain knows how to coach his teams up and they have experience in the right spots. Keep an eye on the Bulldogs this year.
6. Clarinda (5-4), 69.76%: At the time I type this, we don't know the Cardinals status of their opening week game against Treynor. However, I do know they return all of their passing, 60 percent of their rushing and 49 percent of their receiving whenever they do get to take the field.
7. AHSTW (5-4), 66.87%: This is another team that got better as the season progressed. Quarterback Blake Holst and running back Denver Pauley were a large part of that. Well, they're back this year. The biggest void for AHSTW comes in the receiving department, where they return just 41 percent.
8. Atlantic (4-5), 57.89%: They return only 13 percent of their rushing due to the graduation of Tyler Moen, but 100 percent of their passing and 66 percent of their receiving are there to build off this year.
9. Mount Ayr (7-3), 54.06%: Payton Weehler was big for the Raiders last year with his arm and legs. He's back along with 49 percent of their rushing. However, Weehler needs some new weapons because only 13 percent of the Raiders' receiving returns.
10. Underwood (8-2), 53.91%: There's an argument to be made that Nick Ravlin was the best QB in KMAland last year. He's gone for the Eagles, but so much more returns, including 75 percent of their rushing. I expect a more balanced Eagles' offense this year, but perhaps an even more dangerous one.
11. St. Albert (5-4), 53.19%: The Falcons return just three percent of their passing, but 75 percent of their rushing and 82 percent of their receiving. I think they'll be just fine, but will take over the signal-caller position?
12. Central Decatur (5-5), 42.75%: The Cardinals lost Iowa State commit Cole Pedersen, who did a little bit of everything. Pedersen shared the snaps with Matthew Boothe, who returns after throwing for over 700 yards. CD returns just 12 percent of rushing from a year ago, so that needs to be seen. They also return 63 percent of their receiving for Boothe. Do we see an aerial attack in Decatur County?
13. Shenandoah (2-7), 34.78%: Zayne Zwickel is the new QB1 for the Mustangs after contributing 18 percent of their passing production last year. They also return 44 percent of rushing and 42 percent of receiving. All it takes is a few kids stepping up and the Mustangs could be a pleasant surprise.
14. Tri-Center (6-4), 32.49%: The Trojans return just two percent of their passing, 50 percent of rushing and 46 percent of their receiving. Their biggest question is how and who will replace Bryson Freeberg after his phenomenal season.
15. Logan-Magnolia (2-7), 30.01%: Lo-Ma returns just 16 percent of their passing, but that's not nearly as problematic for them as it might be other squads because they love to run the ball. The good news for them is 56 percent of their rushing returns, led by Gavin Maguire, who was just shy of 1,000-yards this year. I wouldn't be surprised to see him go over 1,000, even if they only play eight games.
16. Red Oak (0-9), 26.31%: This is an interesting year for the Tigers. They lost a lot of production, but a lot of younger guys saw some quality time last year, so those numbers might be a bit deceiving. The Tigers do bring back 29 percent of their passing, only eight percent of their rushing and 43 percent of their receiving.
17. Wayne (6-3), 23.99%: The combo of quarterback Bret Whitehall and running back Chase Kiefer is gone for the Falcons and they bring back just six percent of their passing and 15 percent rushing. Their most experienced department is in receiving, where they bring back 48 percent, but who will get them the ball needs to be seen.
18. Missouri Valley (4-5), 17.30%: Mo. Valley threw just 33 passes last year and none of them return. They also return just 15 percent of their rushing game and have to replace the prolific Nick Haynes. However, the Big Reds have some unquantifiable dudes paving the way for whoever steps up.
19. Treynor (10-1), 13.55%: As you can see, the Cardinals were so senior heavy last year. However, some younger guys got some playing time due to Treynor not being in many close games. And Treynor has a culture instilled that just feels like they can sustain success. Are they going to go 10-1 again? I wouldn't necessarily put money on it, but I have a feeling they will be a much improved team come October.
20. Kuemper Catholic (3-6), 9.95%: While Sidney and Martensdale-St. Mary's moved up and down classes at opportune times, Kuemper's move down did not come at such a time. They lost a D1 recruit, their head coach and 90 percent of their offensive production. There are a lot of unknowns as they begin the Ryan Steinkamp era.
CLASS 3A/4A
1. Sioux City West (0-9), 95.57%: Here's a fun stat: Sioux City West had 189 total rushing yards last year but underclassmen churned for 227 yards. That means they technically return 110 percent of their rushing production from last year. They also return 80 percent of their passing and 97 percent receiving. Can they translate that into wins? We shall see.
2. Sioux City North (1-8), 86.12%: The North Stars return all of their passing, 81 percent of their rushing and 77 percent of their passing from a team whose one win came over Sioux City West. I think they're in a similar spot as their crosstown rival. Time to see if they can parlay it into wins.
3. Abraham Lincoln (3-6), 66.49%: I'm going to say it right now, I'm high on the Lynx this year. They return all of their passing, led by the dynamic Lennx Brown. They also return 41 percent of their rushing and 58 percent of their receiving. They have a favorable schedule and the pieces in place to turn some heads.
4. Thomas Jefferson (3-6), 58.62%: Austin Schubert put together a solid sophomore campaign at quarterback and should take another leap this year. However, they need to figure out how to fill the void of Jermaine Green, as only 36 percent of their rushing returns. Schubert is also likely to rely on some new favorite targets with 41 percent receiving coming back. There's certainly potential for the Yellow Jackets.
5. Bishop Heelan (2-7), 38.39%: Heelan is coming off their first season of three or more losses in the history of QuikStats and they have lots of holes to fill. That doesn't mean they can't. There might be some talented guys waiting in the wing, or some that have conveniently decided to enroll at Bishop Heelan, but we just don't know yet.
6. Harlan (7-3), 29.67%: The Cyclones return just two percent of their passing production and 33 percent of their rushing, but it's Harlan. They don't rebuild, they just reload. I would expect them to do that again.
7. Lewis Central (10-2), 29.50%: The Titans have at least two Division I prospects returning, yet their quantifiable returning offensive production is among the lowest. That's because they had a senior quarterback and two bulldozing rushers in Bryson Bowman and Brady Miller. LC returns just five percent of their passing and 18 percent rushing, but I think they'll be just fine.
8. Creston (2-7), 26.80%: Eli Loudon was the only quarterback the Panthers used last year and he's gone, so that's a huge question mark. The rushing game also returns just five percent of last year's totals. However, the receiving core is 76 percent intact for whoever inherits the position from Loudon.
9. Denison-Schleswig (5-4), 24.26%: Charlie Wiebers and Carter Wessel shared the snaps last year. Wessel returns and was responsible for 36 percent of the passing last season. The rushing game, led by 1000-yard rusher Terrance Weah, returns just 16 percent while 21 percent of the receiving is back.
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2), 21.84%: The Warriors' legendary senior class is gone, which creates some unknowns. Daniel Wright was responsible for 99.26 percent of their total passing and replacing him will not be easy. They do return 39 percent of their rushing and 26 percent of their receiving, though.
11. Sioux City East (6-3), 21.10%: The Black Raiders had a stellar season last year, but it was senior-heavy. They return less than two percent of their passing, only 42 percent of their rushing and less than 20 percent of their rushing. Steep hill to climb this year if they want to replicate last year's success, but they've hovered around the .500-mark the past five years, so I think they could do it again.
12. Glenwood (7-3), 18.17%: Glenwood football is about to have the same problem Glenwood baseball had....replacing a lot of seniors. The talents of Zach Carr, Cole Mayberry, John Palmer and Dominic Robertson are gone for the Rams, but Ryan Blum is still there as a threat at wideout and Cory Faust knows how to coach. The Rams are another team I expect to be much better in October than they are in August, and perhaps a major beneficiary of this year's playoff format. Time will tell.