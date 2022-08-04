(KMAland) -- Another year is in the books.
We are in the unique portion of the year where the KMA Sports team focuses on reflecting on the past season and preparing for the upcoming year. It's a glorious time of the year.
For today's purposes, we are reflecting on the 2021-22 season with my favorite moments from the year.
I keep a tally each year of all the events I covered. It might seem petty or strange, but I do it for the purpose of reflecting at the end of the season. I also use the list as motivation. I covered 101 in 2018-19, 118 in 2019-20, 132 in 2020-21 and 136 this year.
Of course, I don't do this for me. I do it for you -- the listener/reader. If you didn't want our coverage, I would go home at 2 PM every day, play Playstation all evening and go to bed at 9:30 every night rather than visit the likes of Wellington, Missouri, Cedar Falls or Sioux City, but KMAland deserves better,
Every year brings a lot of memories. Let's look at my 10 favorite from this year.
10. Grace Bailey sparks Twin Cedars' championship run
Event #134 -- Class 1A State Quarterfinal Softball: Twin Cedars vs. Lisbon, July 19th
We didn't know it, but the Twin Cedars softball team was about to make some noise in Fort Dodge.
It started on this Tuesday night with an instant classic against Lisbon, the defending state runner-up.
I covered this game while also covering Martensdale-St. Marys' state quarterfinal clash with Newell-Fonda.
Neither Lisbon nor Twin Cedars could scratch a run across in regulation, despite ample opportunities. Lisbon's best chance came in the sixth inning, but they left the bases loaded. They also had two runners on in the seventh inning with a chance to walk it off but couldn't score.
Their missed opportunities teed up Bailey for a chance to play hero, and she did with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth. Bailey's dinger was all Twin Cedars needed for a 2-0 win.
I can still hear the sound when the ball left Bailey's bat. I think almost everyone knew it was gone. What everyone didn't know? That homer would eventually propel Twin Cedars to a state title.
9. Lenox and Fremont-Mills play a classic for a district championship
Event #20 -- Lenox vs. Fremont-Mills Football, October 15th
Calling a football game with Mike "The Viper" Wood is fun. Calling a dramatic football game with The Viper is something I don't deserve but get to do anyway.
Lenox and Fremont-Mills collided on a chilly October night with a Class 8-Player District 9 title up for grabs.
Lenox entered the showdown with a dominant resume -- six consecutive wins by an average of 47 points per game. And Fremont-Mills had rounded into its usual, impressive self after a tough start to the season.
The two teams traded punches throughout the game. Fremont-Mills forced overtime with a fourth-down touchdown, two-point conversion and defensive stand.
Both teams scored in overtime to tie it at 46, but Fremont-Mills failed to convert on their possession of the second overtime. That allowed Lenox to walk off a winner with a rushing touchdown from Keigan Kitzman.
Football games with thrilling finishes AND postseason implications are always fun. Especially, when you get to broadcast them with The Viper.
8. Lewis Central boys soccer cements themselves as a soccer dynasty
Event #113 -- Class 2A Boys Soccer State Championship: Lewis Central vs. Pella, June 4th
Honestly, I feel bad for covering this one. Let me explain. Newly-hired KMA employee Nick Stavas did fantastic work at the State Soccer Tournament all week.
The original plan was to let Nick handle all of the coverage. Then the Lewis Central boys and Abraham Lincoln girls qualified for state championship games that overlapped. I planned to cover AL and let Nick take LC, but we switched at the last minute.
It wouldn't have mattered which one of us covered this event -- Lewis Central was winning a state title regardless.
The Titans scored early but surrendered a tying goal and had to fight to keep the game tied at 1-1. They found new life in the second half and tallied two goals to pull away for their second state title in three seasons.
Lewis Central's championship made for a fun story to tell. I'm glad I was the one that to tell it.
7. Atlantic-CAM upsets Creston to return to state duals
Event #63 -- Class 2A Regional Dual Wrestling: Atlantic vs. Creston
Never doubt Tim Duff. I didn't, but I thought I should put that out there.
Creston was the team to beat in dual action all season. The Panthers were built for duals with a scrappy lineup. They beat Atlantic early in the year and expected to do so again en route to their second consecutive State Dual Tournament trip.
But Atlantic had other plans.
I'm typically not a giant fan of regional duals. There are rarely any surprises, and some duals aren't entertaining. That was not the case here.
I was not surprised that Atlantic had improved from their previous meeting. I saw it all year. However, I might have been surprised when the Trojans knocked off the presumptive favorite.
It was as good of a wrestling dual as you'll see at the high school level.
6. Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's controversial classic
Event #130 -- Class 3A State Quarterfinal Baseball: Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, July 18th.
Contrary to popular belief, I don't hate baseball. I enjoy baseball. And I enjoyed this baseball game, even if the finish had me feeling grimy.
Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played a remarkable game, with neither team giving an inch. It looked like Lewis Central was going to hold on, but SBL hung around and tied the game in the sixth.
Then mayhem ensued.
Lewis Central had a chance to walk it off in the seventh inning, but a controversial fair/foul call negated a potential game-winning run (it looked fair, btw).
Then a wild and weird sequence on a dropped third strike allowed Sergeant Bluff-Luton to score the eventual game-winning run. I'll admit I was harsh on the officiating, but it was the right call.
However, it doesn't happen if the fair/foul play in the seventh inning gets called correctly.
I don't want to take away from what Sergeant Bluff-Luton did. They deserved to win, but it was a brutal way for Lewis Central to end an incredible season.
5. Riverside's growth results in a trophy
Event #107 -- The 2022 State Track & Field Championships; May 20th & May 21st.
Thank goodness for Hudson Martin's baseball game. Or maybe it was Turner, I don't know. Regardless, Derek's duties as a father prompted me to cover state track. And I will never turn down that opportunity.
Like state wrestling, state track is organized chaos, and I love it. It's hectic, but there's so much going on and many stories to tell.
Those stories included: the Lewis Central boys winning their first relay title in nearly 50 years, Maddax DeVault capturing a long-awaited 100-meter hurdles title, the Lenox boys winning a shuttle relay title and Riverside's remarkable third-place finish.
All of those stories were so much fun to tell. There's just nothing like state track.
4. An entertaining Thursday morning of hoops in Lincoln
Events #83 & 84 -- Nebraska Class C1 Boys State Semifinals: Fort Calhoun vs. Auburn & Ashland-Greenwood vs. Kearney Catholic, March 10th
Nebrasketball fans might not believe it, but there were exciting games played at Pinnacle Bank Arena last year.
I covet the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament in a weird way. Not really sure why, but I think I enjoy it more than Iowa's. Maybe it's the fact the tournament is scattered through Lincoln throughout the week.
I made the trek to Lincoln on a blustery Thursday morning for an entertaining day of Class C1 state semifinal basketball. And boy, it was entertaining.
First, Auburn and Fort Calhoun staged an overtime classic that ended with Auburn finding a way to keep their quest for a four-peat alive. Then, Cale Jacobsen dropped one of the best performances I've ever seen to lead Ashland-Greenwood past Kearney Catholic. His 43 points is a C1 State Tournament record.
My day featured two thrilling basketball games, a Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich and getting home at 3 PM. That's as good as it gets.
3. Five KMAlanders experience championship glory
Event #71 -- 2022 State Wrestling Championships, February 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th
These four days in Des Moines never disappoint. Sure, it's a lot of work, but I wouldn't trade it for the world.
Every year at state wrestling is awesome. But some stick out more than others. This year was one of those. There were dominant performances, surprise runs and thrilling matches.
Matt Beem proved himself against the best in the state.
Jace Rose nearly beat a four-time state champion.
Hagen Heistand made up for previous state tournament shortcomings.
Gable Porter was pretty darn dominant.
Those are the four that come to mind, and there are several others I could spew off if prompted.
This state tournament might have a special spot in my heart because of the family feel it had for me. My cousin, Brayden, pieced together a medal-worthy tournament. That allowed me to spend quality time with my grandparents in my free time. I'll always cherish that.
There were other highlights, too. My wife insisted on going to a casino at 1 AM and won us $65 within seconds of walking into the casino (she still hasn't let me forget about that). And I got stranded in a broken Wells Fargo Arena elevator with Tim Duff. Like I said, it was a memorable week.
2. Red Oak's remarkable turnaround ends in Des Moines
I love an underdog. And it was hard not to root for the Red Oak boys basketball team. Three years ago, this team won one game. Then Spencer Plank came to Red Oak and the Tigers talented senior class put it all together for a memorable season.
Their postseason run is the stuff of movies with a remarkable district final win over Treynor and my personal favorite -- their defeat of big, bad Van Meter in a substate final.
Red Oak/Van Meter would have been an inconceivable matchup three years ago. Many probably gave the Tigers little chance in that substate final, but they proved they belonged and then some.
Not only did they belong, they were the better team.
The joy and emotion displayed by the Red Oak players, coaches and fans is something that gave me chills. As a broadcaster, I know we're supposed to be neutral, but I couldn't help but at least slightly pull for the Tigers during that incredible game. What a story.
1. Three state champions in 36 hours
Event #38 -- 2022 8-Player State Championship, CAM vs. Easton Valley, November 18th
Event #39 -- 2022 Class 4A State Championship, Lewis Central vs. Cedar Rapids, Xavier, November 18th
Event #40 -- 2022 Class 3A State Championship, Harlan vs. BHRV, November 19th
"Maybe I'll finally get to call a state champion."
That's what I said to myself on my drive to Cedar Falls.
It's every local sportscaster's dream to be the voice of a team's championship run. Before this remarkable 36-hour stretch, KMAland teams were 0-for-4 in championship games broadcasted by Trevor Maeder. I was beginning to think I was bad luck.
CAM, Lewis Central and Harlan gave me the most fun I've ever had in my young career.
Harlan's state title was the most straight-forward of the three. The Cyclones started fast and never trailed en route to their 13th state championship. It was wire-to-wire excellence.
Easton Valley took CAM to the ropes, but Lane Spieker did what he does and led the Cougars to their first state title in a nail-biter. That game had no shortage of drama.
Neither did Lewis Central/Cedar Rapids, Xavier.
Those teams played a football masterpiece with big plays, frugal defense, overtime and tons of drama.
Oh, it also had a 20-minute delay because the lights went out and took forever to turn back on. Lewis Central's championship clinching goal-line stand will live in infamy and was a fitting ending to the best high school football game I've ever watched.
If you didn't like this game, then I don't know what to tell you.
What a year. Let's do it again in 2022-23, shall we?