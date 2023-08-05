(KMAland) -- Another sports year has come and gone.
While this is a prime time to take vacations and/or relax, it's also a great time to reflect on the year that was and prepare for another awesome year.
The 2022-23 sports year was my fourth as a full-time member of KMA and my eighth covering KMAland in some capacity. And boy, was it a treat.
By my very unofficial tally, I covered 147 events this year. That's a new record, bettering my 136 from 2021-22 and 132 in 2020-21.
I don't do this for me. I do it for you -- the listener/reader. If you didn't want our coverage, I would find better things to do, such as leave work at 11 AM to play golf, join a play or visit home improvement stores as often as Ryan Matheny does. Of course, I would miss out on beautiful places like Indianola, Lynnville and Columbia if I did that.
There will be a time when that number of events will stop growing. In fact, it might be this year. Life sometimes gets in the way, and I have a vacation planned that will take me away in the heart of a postseason (sorry, Derek).
Anywho, here are 15 of my favorite moments from this past season.
15. East Mills & Southeast Warren stage a classic
The Event: East Mills vs. Southeast Warren -- Class 8 Player Football First Round Playoffs -- October 21st, 2022
Few things are better than playoff football: Crisp air, fall leaves, burgers on the grill and Mike "The Viper" Wood joining me on the KMA airwaves. As I said, it doesn't get much better. These two played a back-and-forth affair that had no shortage of entertaining twists and turns.
East Mills to a 30-26 lead with 2:31 remaining. Things looked grim for Southeast Warren, but they marched down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown on -- of all things -- a double-reverse touchdown pass from Landon Harvey to Logan Montgomery with 50 seconds left.
I can't overstate the onions it took for Coach Shane Rowlands to call that play. It was insane.
14. Auburn's state tournament dramatics
The Event(s): Class C1 Boys State Tournament Quarterfinal -- Auburn vs. Wahoo -- March 8th, 2023 & Class C1 Boys State Tournament Quarterfinal -- Auburn vs. Concordia -- March 10th, 2023.
I live by five rules:
1. Never eat spicy food before a broadcast
2. Always pack an extra pair of clothes for a trip
3. Never trust Ryan Matheny when he says a meeting won't take long
4. Don't fall for Texas being back
5. Don't bet against Jim Weeks in the postseason.
After a rocky start to the season, Auburn figured things out and played its best basketball in February and March. That put the Bulldogs in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year, although they opened the tournament as the No. 8 seed.
Guess what? That didn't matter. They edged top-seeded Wahoo in a nail-biter and reached the finals for a fifth consecutive year with a 1-point win over Concordia. It was their third straight semifinal win by a single point, but as Jim Weeks told me: that's all you need to win by.
13. Sidney makes school history
The Event: Class 1A Girls Regional Golf Tournament at CAM -- May 17th, 2023
The last two years, I thought the Sidney girls golf team had a great shot at making state. Unfortunately, they missed out by 10 total strokes.
There was no missing out in 2023.
The Cowgirls led the way in their regional final, securing the long-awaited trip to the state tournament. The emotion shown by Coach Janice Shanno showed how much it meant to her to finally get the program to state.
The nervous energy with the Sidney contingent was palpable as scores came in that day. When it was official, that joy was incredible to see.
12. Titles for Johnson-Brock & Ashland-Greenwood
The Event(s): Class D1 Boys State Basketball Championship -- Johnson-Brock vs. North Platte -- Saturday, March 11th, 2023 & Class C1 Boys State Championship -- Auburn vs. Ashland-Greenwood -- Saturday, March 11th, 2023
This completed a fun two-week stint that featured eight trips to Lincoln in 14 days as we tried to cover all of our state-qualifying KMAland Nebraska teams. We somehow did it.
NPSP is a perennial power. However, it was evident after a quarter that Johnson-Brock was the better team. That showed through the next three quarters, resulting in the Eagles' second state title in five years.
While Auburn/Ashland-Greenwood didn't have the drama as last year's buzzer-beating thriller, it was a clinic by Ashland-Greenwood. It was also a fitting end to a dominant week where they won three state tournament games by an average of 28 points per game. If you enjoy dominant performances (I do), this is a performance worthy of a cap tip.
11. Bendgen leads Woodbine's trip to the deck & KMAland's big day in 1A.
The Event: 2023 Class 1A Boys State Cross Country Championships -- October 28th, 2022
Aside from the terrible cell phone service, state cross country is a beaut. This year was especially great because KMAland was so darn good. Four KMAlanders medaled in the 1A boys race, highlighted by Woodbine's Landon Bendgen winning a state title. Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Colin Lillie (St. Albert) and Patrick Heffernan (Boyer Valley) weren't far behind.
Bendgen's title paced a Woodbine team that ultimately finished third in a tough Class 1A.
I already knew it, but that Friday in Fort Dodge showed the state there are some pretty good distance runners in KMAland.
10. A classic Atchison County Super Bowl
The Event: Rock Port at East Atchison Football -- September 24th, 2022
"Oh, that game is on a Saturday. I have nothing going on. We should broadcast it."
That's what I said to myself when I glanced at the schedule and noticed the Atchison County Super Bowl would be played on a Saturday afternoon. There was a shortage of officials in Missouri, prompting this game to move to a Saturday. We probably would have carried this game if it was on a Friday, but it being on a Saturday made it even better.
Tom Moore and I trekked to Tarkio on a beautiful September Saturday. And we were treated to a delightful football game.
It looked as if Rock Port would get the edge on their Atchison County rival for the first time since 2017. Then, Jarrett Spinnato hit Trent Kingery in the back of the end zone in the final minute for a win.
I can't think of many other things I'd rather do on a Saturday than call that dandy of a game.
9. North Andrew's dominance
The Event(s): Missouri 8-Player Football State Semifinal -- North Andrew vs. Archie -- November 25th, 2022 & Missouri 8-Player Football State Championship Game -- North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond -- December 1st, 2022
As much as he probably didn't enjoy me (I'm kidding, I think), I enjoyed covering Dwyane Williams' teams.
North Andrew football epitomizes small-school football. They're very much a throwback team, reliant on a smash-mouth style. It's not for everybody, but it's for them. They have the state championships to prove it.
The Cardinals cruised past Archie in the state semifinals and made things look easy against Bishop LeBlond in the title game. Braxon Linville and Hayden Ecker were a treat to watch, and this team -- although not flashy -- was a joy to watch/cover this year.
8. A fun double dose of postseason hoops
The Event(s): Missouri Class 1 Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal -- Platte Valley vs. Santa Fe -- March 4th, 2023 & Nebraska Girls Class D2 State Championship Game -- Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wynot -- March 4th, 2023
I'm a glutton for punishment sometimes. Or maybe I enjoy watching sports. Or maybe both. I think it's both. That was probably the case on March 4th when I started my day with a trip to St. Joseph to watch Platte Valley throttle Santa Fe in a state quarterfinal, then headed home in time to change clothes, write my story and head to Lincoln to watch Sacred Heart play an instant-classic title game.
It was approximately 350 miles, and I didn't get to bed until 3 AM, but it was worth it for a fun day of basketball.
Perhaps my favorite part of the day was that my wife, Gentry, opted to go with me for the second game. It gave us a chance to spend some quality time together in a time of the year when we don't see each other much.
7. Riverside volleyball makes history
The Event: Class 1A Region Final Volleyball -- Riverside vs. Gehlen Catholic at Denison -- Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
One of my favorite things in high school sports is watching a small-town school make the state tournament for the first time ever or in a long time. As somebody who experienced it as a young lad, it's got a special place in my heart.
Case & point: Riverside volleyball.
Many across the state probably didn't give them much a chance when they drew No. 3 Gehlen Catholic in a regional final. Riverside had never been to state while Gehlen was looking for a sixth consecutive trip.
Games aren't played on paper, though.
Riverside dominated the first set and held on in the second set. Gehlen rolled in the third set, but Riverside responded by finishing the fourth set strong to punch their ticket to Coralville. What a night.
6. Underwood's run to a title game
The Event(s): Class 2A State Baseball Quarterfinal -- Underwood vs. Williamsburg -- July 18th, 2023; Class 2A State Baseball Semifinal -- Underwood vs. Cascade -- July 20th, 2023 & Class 2A State Baseball Final -- Underwood vs. Beckman Catholic -- July 21st, 2023
Ryan "The Mouth" Matheny prior to the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament and I both predicted Underwood would make a state championship game.
We were both right.
Pitching and defense are a great recipe for postseason success. The 2023 Underwood baseball team is a perfect example of that. The Eagles had talented arms like Garrett Luett and Jack Vanfossan on the mound and rarely made mistakes on defense.
That allowed them to beat Williamsburg and Cascade before falling to Beckman Catholic in the finals. It was an exciting to team to cover. Oh, and they'll return everybody next year. Maybe they can make some more memories next year?
5. The first Girls State Wrestling Tournament
The Event: 2023 Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament -- February 2nd, 2023 & February 3rd, 2023
I'm sure I'm not alone, but I had so much excitement and intrigue around this event. It's been awesome to see the growth of girls wrestling in Iowa and across the nation.
Sanctioned girls wrestling probably seemed like a pipe dream in 2018 but it became a reality in 2023.
I had no idea what to expect at the first-ever state tournament in Coralville, but I left pleased with how the tournament was ran. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union does such a great job making their state events feel special and wrestling was no different.
Oh, and the dominance of Molly Allen is always fun to watch + the likes of Sophie Barnes, Mahri Manz, Ady Lundquist and Grace Britten each shined in front of the entire state.
4. Night of Champions = Instant Classic
The Event: Harlan vs. Lewis Central Football -- August 25th, 2022
My excitement for this game brewed for the 279 days between Harlan winning the Class 3A title and their highly-anticipated season-opening matchup with Lewis Central.
There was no way I was missing this game.
And this game lived up to the hype as the two heavyweights went blow-for-blow. I erroneously claimed Aidan Hall's touchdown in the final minutes was the dagger when it gave his team a 27-16 lead.
Boy, I was wrong.
Luciano Fidone took the ensuing kickoff to the house, Lewis Central recovered an onside kick and Braylon Kammrad found the end zone to complete the wild comeback and win a nail-biter. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high school football game.
3. Four thrilling days in Des Moines end with dramatics from Reisz, Bond, Allen, dominance from Porter
The Event: 2023 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament: February 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th, 2023
State Wrestling, you beautiful beast.
Anybody who knows me knows I love this event. I also love the new 4-day, 24-man format. This year was the first year of the new look. It gave me four days full of in-depth wrestling coverage to provide you. I don't want to brag, but I doubt any other outlet in the state covered it as thoroughly as we did.
Of course, it's easy to cover it thoroughly when you have plenty of great wrestlers to cover. Nine KMAlanders competed for titles, and four won titles.
The "unlikely" runs to the finals by Vinny Mayberry and Aiden Smith were incredible to watch. Gable Porter was his usual stellar self, and Blake Allen, Dawson Bond and Wyatt Reisz each won nail-biters to nab state championships.
What a freaking week. Look at all these stories.
2. Harlan runs it back with remarkable comeback
The Event: Class 3A State Championship Football: Harlan vs. Mount Vernon -- November 18th, 2022
Things looked grim for Harlan. They couldn't get out of their own way with turnovers and miscues. I'll never forget:
Me (after a Harlan turnover): "When it rains, it pours."
Tom Moore: "Well, right now, it's a downpour."
That was after another Harlan turnover gave Mount Vernon a short field, which they capitalized on to take a 23-7 lead.
Soon after came a downpour of brilliant plays from the Harlan offense to complete the comeback. The Cyclones got it to a one-score game with a touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Jacob Birch and a successful 2-point conversion.
Another touchdown from Kasperbauer to Cade Sears and a 2-point conversion knotted it up late in the fourth quarter. A defensive stop, and a dime to Sears allowed the Cyclones to completed the unforgettable comeback for their second consecutive title and 14th in program history. That Kasperbauer to Sears call is probably the favorite in my young career.
1. A champion-filled week at the Blue Oval
The Event: 2023 State Track & Field Championships -- May 18th, 2023 through May 20th, 2023
Against his better judgement, Derek trusted me to cover the entire week of State Track. I might have slightly underestimated how laborious that week is, but it was so much dang fun.
Of course, the remarkable performances put on by KMAlanders made it fun. There was Alex Razee shocking the state in the 400, Ryce Reynolds' brilliance, Wil Neuharth's clutchness, Clara Teigland's dominance in the hurdles, a dream week for Shenandoah, Leksi Gannon's nail-biting win, Emily Williams' redemption, Stanton's first title and many, many more stories that deserved recognition.
Saturday was especially crazy with 12 KMAland titles. I hardly had time to breathe, but it's hard to top watching so many KMAland athletes capture championship glory.
Now, it's onto 2023-24. Who knows what moments this year will bring?
