(KMAland) -- Alas, football season is here. I think it's safe to say this year is going to be a weird year for all parties involved -- players, coaches, administrators, fans, media, etc....
However, it's better than not having a season, so I won't complain. As you probably know by now, I'm a generally curious person and always have questions, even if they are stupid.
Each new sports season prompts me to have several questions about that season. Sometimes, I like to write about them, so let's get to it....the 10 biggest questions I have about the upcoming football season. Let's start off with the biggest one.
1. Will we see a full season?
I really wish I could answer this question with confidence, but I just don't know. We've never dealt with anything like this before, so there are a lot of unknowns. Some teams will inevitably have their season impacted by COVID, we've already seen that. I think it would be naive of us to assume we are going to just magically put hundreds of kids back in school, play tons of games and not have repercussions. I will say I had about the same amount of confidence in a full baseball/softball season that I do a full football season and we got a full summer sports season, but those were not during the school year, so who knows.
I'm going to be optimistic and say we will have a full season, with some bumps in the road. Ultimately, it's up to us to make sure we have a full season. Let's remember that and be smart. Enough with the sad, depressing stuff, onto something fun.
2. What will Nodaway Valley's offense look like?
Flynn Heald did a stellar job last year with Nodaway Valley, turning their offense into a power and putting them in the win column. He's since departed and Duane Matthess has taken over with a full arsenal led by dynamic quarterback Nathan Russell. Matthess comes to Nodaway Valley from Clarke, where they threw the pigskin just 35 times last season. So you might think this is a contrast of styles with Matthess coming in, but he will be the first to tell you that's not the case. I look for Nodaway Valley's offense to be extremely balanced and reliant on its playmakers making plays. It could be a fun one to watch and I can't wait to see it tomorrow when they take on Southwest Valley on KMA-FM 99.1. Speaking of my curiosity about offenses...
3. How will Underwood fill the void of Nick Ravlin?
The Eagles were an absolute treat to watch last season with the dynamic Nick Ravlin lighting up defenses. However, he's graduated. I believe his brother Alex is likely to take over the reins, but that's just a guess. What I do know is that whoever takes over the position will have no shortage of weapons with Joey Anderson, Blake Hall, Scott Pearson and Brayden Wollan all returning to the mix. Oh, and they've got some big dudes up front blocking, too. Not to mention, Tim Richard -- and his awesome hair cut -- will be dialing up plays for whoever is in charge and he's pretty good at that.
4. How will Glenwood replace their many seniors?
The Rams went 7-2 last year with a bevy of seniors leading the way, highlighted by do-all quarterback Zach Carr. Carr, playmakers Cole Mayberry, John Palmer, Dominic Robertson and linemen Noah Clark and Zander Carda have all graduated, so the Rams have many holes to fill. There's a lot more we don't know about Glenwood at this point than we do know, but we do know that Ryan Blum will be crucial for them in some capacity. I will say that if there's any team that likely won't have any trouble filling the voids, it's Glenwood. They are no strangers to this. I think they'll be just fine, I'm just curious what their lineup will look like.
5. What will Clarinda look like in the second year under Collin Bevins?
Former Creston/Northwest Missouri State star Collin Bevins took over Clarinda's program last year. It was a highly anticipated debut season and Coach Bevins did a solid job, getting the Cardinals to 5-4 in the toughest district in the history of the world despite being rather plagued by injuries throughout the season. They've already had to deal with some adversity this season with exposure to COVID-19, but they're no strangers to adversity. Quarterback Michael Shull is back after a 12-touchdown performance last season. Logan Green and Crew Howard are not easy to move on the front line and they are a year more familiar with Coach Bevins and his system. Will they make another massive leap like they did last year? I wouldn't put it past them.
6. Who is the team to beat in Missouri 8-Man?
The lazy answer to this question is the two-time defending champion Mound City. While they might be the team to beat, they have some holes to fill, especially figuring out how to replace TJ Hopkins. However, they are the champions until they are not. The biggest question comes after Mound City. East Atchison was terrific last year, but graduated a lot. Same with Southwest Livingston and Pattonsburg, who lost electric players like Mack Anderson and Steven Wilhite. The 8-man game in Missouri is continuing to expand, so perhaps there's a new program that moves down at the right time and doesn't miss a beat, or maybe a perennial power like Worth County, Stanberry or North Andrew returns to their rightful place. We just don't know.
7. Which team will be the biggest "surprise"?
I think the answer to this depends on what you define as a surprise, so yours may vary, but I've got a few teams in mind, five to be exact. AL was 3-6 last season, but Lennx Brown got better and better as the season went on and their schedule is much more favorable this year. Southwest Valley returns just about everything and Brendan Knapp has a chance to be a 1,000-yard rusher and passer, not to mention Tallen Myers is pretty good defensively. Riverside always gets better as the season goes on and Austin Kremkoski put together a fine season in his debut. Sidney makes the transition to 11-man, but I think it comes at an opportune time for them given how much offensive production they return. The last team on my list is Shenandoah, something just feels different about the Mustangs this season and their district is a bit more wide-open than it has been in years past. I don't think it's crazy to see them make drastic improvements. Time will tell.
8. Who will win Class A District 9?
Three teams from my previous question -- Riverside, Sidney and Southwest Valley -- reside in this district along with AHSTW, St. Albert and Tri-Center. I think you could make a case for any of them. St. Albert returns some skill players, but needs to replace their quarterback, but they are still St. Albert. Tri-Center needs to fill the holes left by the graduations of Bryson Freeberg and Trevor Carlson, but they have a stellar offensive line to build off. AHSTW returns quarterback Blake Holst, who I feel could be primed for a big year, and running back Denver Pauley, who might also be primed for a great year. Throw in Southwest Valley, Sidney and Riverside as I mentioned above and you have a crapshoot in this district. Southwest Valley was my pick, but I'd be lying if I said I'm super confident in it.
9. Who will win 8-Man District 7?
I think this district likely comes down to three teams -- Fremont-Mills, CAM and East Union. East Union returns a ton of talent, but Fremont-Mills has the best player in the district (Seth Malcom). However, I don't think I'd want to try to tackle CAM's Lane Spieker and they return a good share, too. There's also a chance Lenox, Stanton, Bedford, East Mills or Griswold don't play spoiler. This district is going to be an absolute battle and I can't wait to see how it plays out. I picked F-M to win it, but I'm prepared to be wrong. Some key dates to remember -- September 11th (East Union at CAM), September 18th (Fremont-Mills at East Union) and October 2nd (Fremont-Mills at CAM). Actually, you should watch this district every week.
10. What will this season's playoff format look like?
The Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped some surprising, but necessary football news when they announced a seven-game regular season with everyone qualifying for the playoffs. Sure, some clowns that missed the point and viewed it as everyone getting a "participation trophy". That's just silly talk. The RPI system would have made it impossible to have a season if teams had to miss games. This was the only way.
However, I'm curious how it will work. Will they format it like basketball and announce "district assignments"? Will the coaches seed the teams? Will they just base it off geography and go from there? I don't know and I'm not sure the IHSAA does either. I guess we will find out, hopefully.