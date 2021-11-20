(KMAland) -- It was an amazing week of football in Cedar Falls and one that KMA Sports will never forget.
Three KMAland teams went to Cedar Falls this week with championship aspirations, and all three left with the ultimate prize.
Relive the sounds from the moments that brought home the first-ever state titles for Lewis Central and CAM and the unprecedented 13th crown for Harlan.
8-PLAYER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: CAM vs. Easton Valley
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Lewis Central vs. Cedar Rapids, Xavier