(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament is slated to go down tomorrow in Red Oak.
Being the nerd I am, I feel it's only appropriate to dive into the history of this tournament.
Luckily, the fine folks at the Hawkeye Ten Conference have done fantastic record keeping, which saved me from having to spend an entire day building a database.
It's safe to say this year's tournament will not be normal. It's already had to change locations (Atlantic was originally supposed to host) and they are going to wrestle it in two different gyms the entire day. It's not ideal, but it's better than nothing, which should be the motto of the times we currently live on. Regardless, Steve Baier and I will have the call of the finals on KMA 960.
Now let's dive into the history of this fantastic tournament.
The Beginnings
According to records, the first Hawkeye Ten Tournament was held in 1972. Creston claimed the tournament title with three championships, including the first -- Jeff Abel at 98 pounds. Longtime Hawkeye Ten official Jim Bruck also claimed a conference title in 1972, doing so for Harlan at 105 pounds. Jim has been officiating for so long that I honestly figured he was an official for the first tournament.
Harlan dominated the next six tournaments with team titles from 1973 to 1978 and gave us our first three-time champion, Dave Muell, who claimed gold in 1973, 1974 and 1975.
Creston closed the decade the same way they opened it....with a title in 1979. They received golds from Terry Cooper and Devon Goetz at 98 and 105, but clearly had enough depth elsewhere to get the job done.
The 1980's
Atlantic was the first champion of the 80s' thanks to four individual championships.
Here's an interesting nugget -- there was no tournament in 1981 or 1982. I'm not sure why, but I imagine it had something to do with the weather. Instead, the coaches just made All-Conference selections.
The tournament returned in 1983 and Lewis Central claimed their first team title. They followed it up with another in 1984. Creston then repeated in 1985 and 1986. Glenwood was the champion in 1987, Creston returned to the top in 1988 and 1989 belonged to Lewis Central, who also gave us the first four-time champion in tournament history -- Doug Kjeldgaard.
The 1990's
Clarinda opened the decade with their first tournament title. Their 1990 crown was their first of four straight. Lewis Central followed Clarinda's four-peat with back-to-back in 1994 and 1995, only for Glenwood to three-peat in 1996, 1997 and 1998. LC closed out the decade by winning it in 1999.
The 2000's
Lewis Central was a powerhouse in the late 90s' early 2000s and they steamrolled to conference titles in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003. During that time, they won 28 individual titles, including nine in 2001. That's insane.
Glenwood stopped the madness in 2004 for their first of three consecutive titles. Clarinda snagged a team title in 2007 despite seven individual titles from Creston. Then the decade ended the way it closed -- with Lewis Central dominance, as the Titans were champs in 2008 and 2009.
The 2010's
Lewis Central continued their dominance in the early portion with titles in 2011 and 2012, but then the decade belonged to Creston. The Panthers matched Lewis Central's five-peat with one of their own, claiming trophies from 2012 to 2016. Atlantic stopped the streak in 2017, an insanely loaded Glenwood squad dominated in 2018, Atlantic found a way in 2019 and Creston/O-M won an incredibly exciting team race in 2020 for the right to enter this year's tournament as the defending champion.
Team Titles By School
Lewis Central leads the clubhouse with 14 team titles. Creston is now up to 12. Glenwood has eight, Harlan six, Clarinda five and Atlantic owns three. Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, St. Albert and Shenandoah have yet to win a team title.
Individual Titles by School
Lewis Central leads this clubhouse, too, the Titans lay claim to 151 individual champions. Creston/O-M has 113 Glenwood has 100, Harlan owns 70 titles while Atlantic-CAM has taken home 57 individual titles Clarinda, Shenandoah, Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert have 46, 37, 25, 11, four and one, respectively.
Each School's Most Recent Champion
Atlantic-CAM: Cale Roller (2020)
Clarinda: Crew Howard (2020)
Creston/O-M: Sam Chapman (2020)
Harlan: Carter Bendorf (2020)
Red Oak: Justin McCunn (2020)
Lewis Central: Tanner Higgins (2020)
Kuemper Catholic: Shea Parkis (2020)
Glenwood: Noah Carter (2019)
St. Albert: Wyatt Lewis (2014)
Denison-Schleswig: Jesse Preul (2010)
Shenandoah: Carroll Heitshusen (2010)
Four-Time Champions
There have been 19 four-timers. Ten of those came from Lewis Central. Eight of those aforementioned 19 champs also did so in four different weight classes.
Here are the four-time champs
Doug Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) -- 1986 to 1989
Tom Becker (Glenwood) -- 1988 to 1991
Rick Moreno (Glenwood) -- 1989 to 1992
Jeff Bellow (Lewis Central) -- 1991 to 1994
Adam Bendorf (Lewis Central) -- 1992 to 1995
David Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) -- 1993 to 1996
Matt Anderson (Shenandoah) -- 1995 to 1998
Tyler McGinnis (Shenandoah) -- 1997 to 2000
Chad Davis (Lewis Central) -- 1998 to 2001
Travis Paulson (Lewis Central) -- 1999 to 2002
Trent Paulson (Lewis Central) -- 1999 to 2002
Gabe Rostermundt (Lewis Central) -- 2000 to 2003
Brandon Mason (Lewis Central) -- 2001 to 2004
Jimmy Waters (Lewis Central) -- 2004 to 2007
Bryant Hummel (Clarinda) -- 2006 to 2009
Seth Esaias (Red Oak) -- 2009 to 2012
Jake Marlin (Creston/O-M) -- 2010 to 2013
Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M) -- 2014 to 2017
Chase McLaren (Atlantic-CAM) -- 2016 to 2019.
It's worth noting that the Kjeldgaards, Anderson, the Paulsens, McGinnis, Shiltz and McLaren were the ones to do it in four different weight classes. Unfortunately, there will not be a four-time champion this season.
Three-Time Champions
I don't have the time to dive into all 31 three-timers, but I can tell you that Clarinda's Austin Gutknecht and Glenwood's Trevor Anderson were the most recent ones when they claimed their third in 2018. Lewis Central's Taber Dominguez and Creston/O-M's Jackson Kinsella have a chance to join this list tomorrow.
Two-Time Champs
This tournament has had 94 two-time champs. Creston has 24 of them. Four wrestlers added their names to this list last year while Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) Brian Paul (Lewis Central), Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M), Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) and Crew Howard (Clarinda) could add their name to this list.
Ranked Wrestlers at Tomorrow's Tournament (via IAwrestle)
106: 2A No. 6 Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
120: 3A No. 6 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central), 2A No. 9 Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM)
126: 2A No. 8 Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 3A No. 11 Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central)
145: 2A No. 8 Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 2A No. 9 Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: 2A No. 5 Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM), 1A No. 8 Cael McLaren (St. Albert)
182: 2A No. 8 Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: 2A No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M), 2A No. 8 Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), 2A No. 11 Jesse Schwery (Harlan)
220: 2A No. 3 Crew Howard (Clarinda), 9. Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
Final Thoughts
I hope you enjoyed the history lesson. It's going to be fun. I think the team race is going to be tighter than most people probably think. Creston/O-M is certainly the favorite, but Clarinda and Glenwood are wrestling well at the moment while Harlan and Atlantic-CAM have a knack for making the most out of the conference tournament. Don't forget to hear all of tomorrow's action unravel on KMA 960. Enjoy!