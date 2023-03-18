(KMAland) -- The best senior basketball players in KMAland meet in Council Bluffs tomorrow for the 2023 KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic.
It's always a great way to end a great basketball season.
This year will mark the fourth All-Star Basketball Classic. It started in 2018, but COVID cancelled the 2020 and 2021 installments of this beauty.
Let's take a look back at the previous three All-Star Basketball Classics.
2018 AT AHSTW
The first installment of this bad boy took place in Avoca. Amy McClintock (Sidney) and Devin Schoening (Thomas Jefferson) coached the girls teams. Derek Howard (Shenandoah) and G.G. Harris (AHSTW) led the boys teams.
In the girls game, Team McClintock raced to an early lead and never looked back. They led 48-36 at halftime and ultimately won 96-73. Maddie Hartley (Clarinda) took MVP honors after totaling 19 points and six rebounds. Kenzie Cunard (Logan-Magnolia) and Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had 18 points apiece, while Jessica Jackson (Shenandoah) was a beast on the boards with nine rebounds.
Sophia Peppers (Exira-EHK) and Karley Larson (Underwood) starred for Team Schoening in the loss with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
The boys game resembled a video game with a bevy of threes and dunks. Team Howard edged Team Harris 117-10. Team Howard led 51-50 at the half and then put up 66 points in the second half. That was fun.
Joe Weber (Boyer Valley) was MVP after posting 17 points, passing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds. Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) led the winning team in scoring with 24 points while Nate Mohr (Glenwood) recorded 18 points.
The performance that sticks out the most to me from that game came from the losing team. Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln) was all over the place with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Kolby Morrison (Logan-Magnolia) added 17 points and Dillion Rocha (Stanton) had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Mohr won the 3-Point Contest.
2019 AT FREMONT-MILLS
The girls game was a battle of Joes with Wollum (CAM) and Chapman (Treynor) leading the way. Curt Schulte (Glenwood) and Steve Raymond (Fremont-Mills) led the boys teams.
The girls game was a defensive-minded affair, which Team Chapman won 61-51. Alli Masters (Central Decatur) stuffed the stat sheet with 5 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists to earn MVP. Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) led Team Chapman with 11 points while Taylor Wedemeyer (Clarinda) added 10. Kayla Chapman (Treynor) and Alex Mohr (Denison-Schleswig) had nine points apiece.
Three-time KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) led Team Wollum with 11 points while Emily Newton (Diagonal) had nine points.
The boys game wasn't defensive minded. It was once again a barrage of 3-pointers and dunks. Team Schulte led 53-45 at the half and pulled away for a 102-81 win.
Christian Stanislav (Glenwood) took MVP honors after posting 21 points. He was one of six in double figures from Team Schulte. Isaac Birt (Red Oak), Tate Killeen (Audubon), Brett Sears (Harlan), Donnie Weis (Stanton) and Alex Best (Clarinda) also reached double figures. Kylan Smallwood (Creston) led Team Raymond with 15 points while Jared Gast (St. Albert) and Keegan Simons (Ar-We-Va) had 10 points apiece.
Seth Wineland (Lewis Central) won the 3-Point Contest.
2022 AT LEWIS CENTRAL
At long last, the All-Star Basketball Classic returned. Since the game was at Lewis Central High School, we felt it was only fitting Chris Hanafan (Lewis Central) and his son Conner (Clarinda) coached the girls game. Spencer Plank (Red Oak) and Chad Harder (Tri-Center) led the boys teams.
Father got the best of son in the girls game with a 59-43 win for Team Chris. Creston's Brianna Fields was MVP with 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Fun fact: Fields showed up just minutes before the game started and still took MVP honors. Impressive. Erison Vonderschmidt (Falls City Sacred Heart) had 12 points on Team Chris while Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr) dropped 11.
Madison Camden (Glenwood) led Team Conner with 16 points. Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) and Jaci Christensen (Audubon) scored nine points apiece.
The boys game didn't disappoint. Team Plank won a 100-98 thriller. This was the first year we extended invitations to the KMAland Missouri and Nebraska Players of the Year (if they are seniors). This meant the rest of KMAland got to watch Tony Osburn (Mound City). A 3,000-point scorer in high school, Osburn put on a show with 41 points.
KMA Sports knew how good Osburn was but it was awesome for everyone else to see it. His 41-point, 10-rebound, 7-assist explosion made him the easy choice for MVP.
Kaden Johnson (Red Oak) had 18 points while Connor Frame (Harlan) posted 13. Raydden Grobe (AHSTW) led Team Harder with 23 points. Zach Foster (Shenandoah) had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Drew Brown (Clarinda) totaled 16 points, Gabe Fuller (Southwest Valley) had 11 points and Carter Johnson (Stanton) added 10.
Camden was the 3-Point Contest champion.
2023 AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
This is going to be fun. Shelby Graves (Thomas Jefferson) and Ryan Coenen (Woodbine) lead the girls teams. Ricky Torres (Lewis Central) and Rowdy Evans (West Harrison) are in charge of the boys squads. You can listen to it on KMA 960 or watch it here.
RECORDS
Thanks to the expert stat-keeping of Ryan Matheny, I have created the "KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic Record Book." Here it is.
Individual Points
Girls -- 20: Sophia Peppers, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 2018
Boys -- 41: Tony Osburn, Mound City, 2022
Team Points
Girls -- 96: Team McCllntock, 2018
Boys -- 117: Team Howard 2018
Combined Points
Girls -- 169: Team McClintock/Team Schoening, 2018
Boys -- 227: Team Howard/Team Harris, 2018
Individual 3-Pointers
Girls -- 5: Karley Larson, Underwood, 2018
Boys -- 8: Tony Osburn, Mound City, 2022
Team 3-Pointers
Girls -- 11: Team McClintock & Team Schoening, 2018
Boys -- 19: Team Howard, 2018
Combined 3-Pointers
Girls -- 22: Team McClintock/Team Schoening, 2018
Boys -- 32: Team Howard/Team Harris, 2018
Rebounds
Girls -- 10: Alli Masters, Central Decatur, 2019
Boys -- 13: Zach Foster, Shenandoah, 2022
Assists
Girls -- 5: Natalie Rigatuso, Lewis Central, 2018
Boys -- 7: Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln, 2018 & Tony Osburn, Mound City, 2022
Steals
Girls -- 3: Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig, 2019
Boys -- 3: Isaac Birt, Red Oak, 2018 & Jerry Jorgenson, Treynor, 2019
Blocks
Girls -- 4: Alli Masters, Central Decatur, 2019
Boys -- 3: Trenton Drake, Southwest Valley, 2018 & Dillion Rocha, Stanton, 2018