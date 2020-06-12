(KMAland) -- We are 84 hours from the summer sports season beginning and it would be the understatement of the year to say I am excited.
I have not covered an event since March 12th. That will be 95 days in between events. That's way too long, but it ends next week, starting Monday with Clarinda/Shenandoah baseball on KMA 960. Here's our entire broadcast schedule next week.
Monday: AM -- Clarinda/Shen baseball (me), FM -- Clarinda/Shen softball (Derek)
Tuesday: FM -- Red Oak/Shen softball (me)
Wednesday: FM -- Griswold/Riverside softball (me)
Thursday: FM -- AHSTW/Treynor baseball (me)
Friday: FM -- Glenwood/St. Albert baseball (Derek)
It's going to be fun and so will the weeks after. The regular season is going to fly. Every game is going to mean so much more because there's so little of them. One hiccup hurt a team in the conference race or perhaps seeding come tournament time. There are so many intriguing games on the schedule, so I decided to scour through the schedules and pick the most intriguing games in the next three weeks. This list features what could be some salty pitching battles, games with conference implications and a few tasty non-conference matchups. Here they are -- the 15 most intriguing softball and baseball games between now and the Fourth of July.
June 15th: Harlan at St. Albert (baseball), Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (softball)
How about a pair of salty conference battles to start the season? Lewis Central is the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten, but Harlan and St. Albert are a close second. The winner of this one will put themselves in a much better situation to clinch at least a share of the conference title. St. Albert usually isn't the same team to start the season that they are at the end of the season, but they didn't have to deal with having many key contributors chasing a state track title this year and they return a lot from last year. Harlan has a few more questions left to be answered, but it's Harlan. Connor Bruck vs. Lance Wright would be a salty opening day duel.
Treynor is the defending Western Iowa Conference champ and went undefeated in conference action last year. However, the Cardinals lost many key contributors including KMAland Pitcher of the Year Sydni Huisman. I don't doubt the Cardinals will be fine, but I can't help but wonder if there will be some bumps along the way. Meanwhile, Logan-Magnolia returns one of the conference's top pitchers and some salty hitters. They gave a really good Treynor team some fits last year. The WIC is going to be a battle every night, whoever wins this one will have cleared one hurdle.
June 16th: Lewis Central at St. Albert (baseball), Glenwood at Creston (softball)
St. Albert was not given any breaks with the schedule during the first week. I'm sure they are fine with that, though. Lewis Central was the conference champ last year and has all the pieces in place to run it back behind the guidance of new coach Jim Waters. These two played twice last season with LC winning the first one by three and the second contest by four. This will be the first time either of these teams has to play on back-to-back nights. Will there be some fatigue? Will St. Albert start 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2? What will the Jim Waters' style of baseball look like at LC? These will all be answered on June 16th.
Glenwood's softball squad is in a unique spot. They have lots of experience coming back, but it's going to be hard to replace the pitching duo of Sydney Biermann and Brianna Gerhardt. Coach Kylee Stanton tells me they are going to rely on the likes of Taryn Bertini and Braden Liddick this season, that's a formidable duo, but will it be ready to take on the Creston bats? I guess we'll see. Creston was super young last season and all of their pitching came from eighth-graders or freshman. They also hit .332 as a team. Harlan is the favorite to win the conference, but if I had to pick a different team, it might be Creston.
June 17th: Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon (baseball), Griswold at Riverside (softball)
Wednesdays are unique for scheduling. This one gives us a pair of interesting non-conference showdowns. CRB dominated the Rolling Valley Conference last season and qualified for the state tournament. They return many pieces from that squad and are aiming to get back. Audubon bodes a testy trio of pitchers with the duo of Jackson Jensen, Skyler Schultes and Joel Klocke. However, this will be the Wheelers' third game in as many days and they play Treynor the night before, so who knows how many arms they will have available. This will be CRB's second game of the year, so they might be more rested.
Griswold and Riverside very well could win their respective conferences. Riverside blanked Griswold 10-0 last year, but Griswold is a year older and more experienced. Will it parlay into a closer game? I think so. I am so excited to call this one on KMA-FM 99.1 Wednesday night.
June 18th: AHSTW at Treynor (baseball), AHSTW at Treynor (softball)
Treynor would be a good place to watch some ball games on June 18th. AHSTW returns just about everything from last season and Sam Porter was pretty salty on the mound. Will get the call or will it be Clayton Akers for the Vikings? My guess is one of them starts against Tri-Center in the opener and the other goes against Treynor, but Jason Holst is way smarter than me (everybody is). Treynor, on the other hand, has the great problem of having about five guys they can lean on any given night. Whoever Treynor or AHSTW trots out, I expect this to be a low-scoring affair. I can't wait to enjoy this one from the air-conditioned confines of Treynor's clubhouse.
Remember earlier when I said WIC softball is going to be a treat? I could probably pick a game from the WIC every single night. I did not do that, but there is a good share of games from the WIC on this list. AHSTW lost very little production from last season and is not going to be an easy out while Treynor, as I mentioned earlier, is the defending champion but has holes to fill. This is a big game in the race for the WIC title.
June 19th: Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (baseball), Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (softball)
These might be interesting choices, but hear me out. Southeast Warren was the second-best team in the Pride of Iowa last season. They lost one of the state's best hitters in Colby Page, but they still have enough pieces to contend in the POI and perhaps for a bid at the state tournament. Mount Ayr returns a deep pitching staff consisting of Keelan Klommhaus, Isaac Grose, Dawson Swank and Briar Knapp. The Raiders' pitching staff should allow them to compete with anyone. If either one of these teams wants to dethrone Martensdale-St. Marys, they need to win this game.
We should have a slightly better idea of where Clarinda and Denison are by the end of next week. Denison graduated a legendary senior class that concluded their careers with the Monarchs' first trip to state in 25 years. They have some pieces that can step up and fill the void, but how much of a learning curve is yet to be determined. Clarinda gave Denison a battle last year, losing the two matchups 3-2 and 9-5. Clarinda is a year older and Denison is younger. Will that result in a key Hawkeye Ten win for the Cardinals? I wouldn't be surprised.
June 22nd: Tri-Center at Underwood (baseball), Griswold at Sidney (softball)
I did T-C/Underwood last year and it was a treat. It had WIC implications last year and will likely do the same again this year. Treynor and Underwood are the favorites in the WIC, but don't sleep on the Trojans. Personally, I'm hoping for a Kaleb Smith/Landon Nelson battle on the bump.
This game will also have conference championship implications. Sidney coach Kent Larsen told me weeks ago that he was picking Griswold to win the Corner. The Tigers did not have any juniors or seniors last year and they were only a few runs from beating Sidney and Fremont-Mills. The experience they have gained might make up for the few runs short they fell last season.
June 23rd: Lewis Central at Harlan (baseball), Underwood at Riverside (softball)
There's a good chance we could have a clear picture of the Hawkeye Ten title race by the 23rd. LC, Harlan and St. Albert will have all done battle already and if any of them come out of the first seven days of the season with two wins over the other, they will be in the driver's seat. Unless someone else steps up in the conference like Kuemper, Creston or Clarinda.
Another WIC battle. Underwood or Riverside could win the WIC and I wouldn't be surprised. Underwood and Riverside could finish fifth and sixth in the WIC and I wouldn't be surprised. This conference is so tough. This is another toss-up game. It will likely come down to a pitching duel between Ella Pierce and Kenna Ford. That sounds like fun.
June 24th: Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (baseball), Fremont-Mills at Lenox (softball)
Coon Rapids-Bayard has not lost a Rolling Valley Conference game since 2018. They are the favorite to run it back this year, but if there's someone likely to dethrone them, I'd say it's Woodbine. Both teams have some consistency in their lineup and stellar pitchers they can put on the bump. Personally, I hope to see a Layne Pryor/Kade Schlepp battle on the mound.
Lenox ended F-M's season last year. You don't forget about those sorts of things no matter how hard you try. The Tigers enter the season ranked in Class 1A behind perhaps KMAland's top returning pitcher -- TJ Stoaks. F-M returns their top six hitters from a year ago and three stellar pitchers -- Taylor Morgan, Kendall Reed and Malea Moore. This could be another fun pitching battle.
June 25th: Treynor at Underwood (baseball), Harlan at Shenandoah (softball)
A battle between two state-ranked teams with conference implications at stake? Yes, please. The last time Underwood and Treynor met, the Eagles sent KMA Sports Hall of Fame coach Bob Mantell into retirement. I'm sure Treynor has been thinking about the loss for almost an entire year. This is going to be fun. Both teams have a platoon of pitchers they can rely on, whoever they put out there will be fun.
This one might be a head-scratcher, but let me explain. Harlan is the defending Hawkeye Ten champ. They did lose the KMAland Coach of the Year Brooke Wilson and one of the area's best pitchers in Morgan Schaben, but they returned a lot, too. Plus, you are the champion until you're not. The Cyclones might be the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten, but it won't be easy. Shenandoah is one of my sleeper teams this season. They lost superstar Logan Hughes, but they return all their pitching, still have some power in the lineup and Aaron Burdorf seems to be a good coach. This could be a trap game for Harlan or a statement game for Shenandoah.
June 26th: Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys (baseball), Treynor at Atlantic (softball)
Mount Ayr/Martensdale-St. Marys is intriguing if for no other reason than how the basketball season ended -- Martensdale beat Mount Ayr in a substate final. I can't imagine that loss has set well with those kids, many of who also play baseball. MSM is the team to beat in the POI and perhaps the entire state, but there is the possibility for some hiccups, could this be the one?
As for Treynor/Atlantic softball, they have been two of the area's most consistent programs over the last few years. Those two played a weird game last year -- which Atlantic won 18-11. Neither team went with their ace and Atlantic plated two in the fifth and eight in the sixth to nab the victory. It would be crazy to anticipate a similar game, but I'll never complain about two of the area's best programs getting together.
June 29th: Clarinda at Red Oak (baseball), Missouri Valley at Riverside (softball)
I think Clarinda might surprise some people this year. They have some really good arms and lots of experience in the lineup. I would not be surprised to see the Cardinals in the top half of the Hawkeye Ten. As for Red Oak, the Tigers lost a lot of production. Coach Mark Erickson told me his team is ready, and excited, for the unknown. Well, they should know a lot more about themselves by then, and so should we.
I'll be honest, Riverside is my pick to win the WIC. My sleeper? That would be the Rick Barker-led Missouri Valley Lady Reds. AHSTW, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Lo-Ma, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood will have something to say about it, but this game could go a long way in painting a clearer picture in the WIC title race, or it can make it even blurrier. What do I know? I've only been doing this four or five years.
June 30th: Tri-Center at Treynor (baseball), Underwood at AHSTW (softball)
I'd say the odds of both these matchups having conference championship implications are pretty good. Tri-Center Coach Max Kozeal told me that he feels pitching will be his team's strength, they just need to shore up some hitting. I imagine they will have by this point. Will it be shored up enough to work through any one of the beasts Treynor wheels out there? Possibly, but I don't know.
I was supposed to do Underwood/AHSTW last year, but Mother Nature was mean and the game was canceled on my way to Avoca. Both teams should be much better this year. I know I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but this game could have implications in the WIC title race. Underwood will likely put Ella Pierce in the circle and AHSTW can roll with either Kailey Jones and Ally Meyers and be in a pretty good spot. This will be fun if Mother Nature lets it happen this year.
July 1st: Underwood at Kuemper Catholic (baseball), Logan-Magnolia at Harlan (softball)
If you've made it this far, first off -- thank you. Second -- you probably know Underwood is going to be really good. The Eagles return a lot from a state-qualifying team last year and have one of the area's best hurlers -- Landon Nelson. It would surprise nobody if they are back in Des Moines. However, there's a good chance they have to get by Kuemper to get there. I've talked a lot about Lewis Central, Harlan and St. Albert in the Hawkeye Ten, but don't sleep on Kuemper. They return six of their top eight hitters and were really young last year. This could be a precursor to a potential postseason battle.
The Lo-Ma/Harlan softball battle is an intriguing non-conference battle that both teams could try to use as a postseason primer. Non-conference games this late in the season are intriguing because there can be a lot of strategies used in this game. Maybe neither team throws their ace, maybe they do and we get a pitching battle, maybe the bats light up, maybe this game is a battle of the Hawkeye Ten and WIC champs. I don't know the answer to those questions, but I do know this should be a salty battle.
July 2nd: St. Albert at Clarinda (baseball), Creston at Atlantic (softball)
This game could determine some movement in the Hawkeye Ten. I personally think Lewis Central, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert and Clarinda will probably be in the top half of the Hawkeye Ten. I imagine both teams will be much better in July than they were in June. This game is sneaky.
Actually, this is a doubleheader. I imagine only one of them counts towards the conference standings, but I have no idea. Whichever one of these (or both?) that counts as the conference game is the one I'm referring to. Could this game decide who wins the conference? I'd say there's a good shot. Plus, Creston's young pitching staff will be much more experienced come July 2nd. This will be fun.
July 3rd: Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys (baseball), Underwood at Atlantic (softball)
This first game might not appear on the surface to make much sense, but it does to me. I think Bedford is the wild card in the Pride of Iowa. Brennan Sefrit throws strikes, Jordan Perkins does a little bit of everything and Dylan Swaney gets on base. Derek said it best - the Bulldogs will be a much better team come tournament time. As for Martensdale-St. Marys, we know what they are -- a state title contender. However, I liken this game to their defeat at the hands of Nodaway Valley last year. All it takes is one really good pitching performance, some timely hits and a little luck for an upset. I'm not saying it will happen, but I'm not saying it won't.
Underwood/Atlantic could very well resemble 2019 Treynor/Atlantic. They could put Ella Pierce and Olivia Engler in the circle and we could get a 3-2 game or they could rest them in a little bit and let the offenses shine. Either way, the talent is there and this should be a good, fun game to end the regular season.
There you have it, 30 regular-season games that have me super pumped for the baseball/softball season. I'm as excited as you, but also nervous about the unknown and risks of this season. Let's just get it over with.
Please feel free to send any questions, comments and concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com