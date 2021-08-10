(KMAland) -- We are 17 days away from the start of the football season.
You already know this, but KMA Sports plans to bring you the world's best high school football coverage with live updates from roughly 20 games a night. I hope you are as stoked about it as I am.
With the season looming, it's always fun to look at the upcoming matchups and highlight some that catch my eye.
So without further ado, 10 of the most intriguing KMAland football matchups. This year's list features one game from each of the first eight weeks of the regular season and two bonus games. Check it out.
Week 1: Lewis Central at Harlan
Yes, Yes and Yes. Harlan and LC have staged some doozies recently, including two last year. Harlan won both of them, the final of which secured their ticket to the dome.
Unlike recent years, there won't be any postseason implications when these two squads clash on August 27th, but that could make it all the more fun. Harlan *should* be the favorite to win Class 3A, while Lewis Central expects to be a contender in Class 4A.
This contest is guaranteed to have at least three future Division I players (LC's Brayden Loftin and Hunter Deyo and Harlan's Will McLaughlin) and two quarterbacks that like to chuck it all over the yard (Teagon Kasperbauer and Braylon Kammrad). It should be a treat.
Series History: Harlan leads 49-7
Last Meeting: 11/06/2020 -- Harlan won 21-14 (3A State Quarterfinal)
Week 2: Underwood at Clarinda
Would it surprise you if either one of these teams made a deep postseason run? Because it shouldn't.
I will die on the hill that Underwood was the third-best team in Class 1A last year, and it's hard to argue against that because their only losses -- to OABCIG and Van Meter -- were in the state championship game. They return a lot of pieces from that squad, so the expectations should be high.
As for Clarinda, Collin Bevins set the groundwork for consistency. The Cardinals also return a nice core from last year, and many of those pieces are coming off a state tournament trip in baseball. Success breeds success. This game could be a good measuring stick for how impressive Underwood could be. Or it could show us what we should expect from the Cardinals this season.
Series History: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: 09/08/2017 -- Clarinda won 27-14
Week 3: Mount Ayr at Riverside
If I were to rank these games, this might be the top one. I found Mount Ayr's placement in Class A District 7 intriguing. It should be fun to watch the Raiders go head-to-head with Riverside, St. Albert, Sidney, Southwest Valley, Earlham and AHSTW while getting acclimated with the new head coach Ryan Victor. But I'm sure it helps to have six All-District nods back.
Riverside, meanwhile, returns KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Austin Kremkoski and some other offensive playmakers. They have some question marks in the trenches, but the weapons are there to put the points on the board. Oh, and Kremkoski vs. Jaixen Frost should be fun.
Series History: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: 10/22/1999 -- Mount Ayr won 23-7
Week 4: Harlan at Glenwood
Glenwood had the defending 3A runners-up on the ropes last year with a 13-0 lead. Unfortunately, they suffered some devastating injuries in the second half, and Harlan came back.
As I said earlier, Harlan is likely the favorite to not only win their district but also for the state title. And they don't have to go through Glenwood because the Rams bumped up to Class 4A with the five-class transition.
Kasperbauer made his presence known last year, but don't sleep on Glenwood's Brock Sell. He was pretty darn impressive in 2020 before suffering a hand injury. Harlan/Glenwood usually entertains regardless of sport, so I don't expect this to different.
Series History: Harlan leads 48-3
Last Meeting: 9/11/2020 -- Harlan won 22-13
Week 5: CAM at Audubon
Spoiler: the next three on this list come from 8-Man District 10. Both of these squads were state quarterfinalists last season and could have been at the UNI-Dome.
Gavin Smith and Lane Spieker -- two members of the KMAland All-Everything Team -- are delightful to watch, and watching them go head-to-head will be fun.
I don't think it's crazy to say the path to Cedar Falls runs through whoever wins this game.
Series History: Audubon leads 7-4
Last Meeting: 11/08/2019 -- Audubon won 40-32 (8-Man State Quarterfinal)
Week 6: Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
This matchup was highly anticipated last year but didn't happen because of COVID. The Wheelers are relatively balanced and like to toss the pigskin, while Coon Rapids-Bayard prefers to run behind some big dudes. They lost some of those bodies from last year, but the skill players are still there.
Audubon will enter this game riding either a high or low after the CAM game. To say this game might mean something would be an understatement.
Series History: Audubon leads 6-0
Last Meeting: 10/04/2019 -- Audubon won 37-12 (Fun Fact: I covered this game just a few hours after getting hired full-time at KMA, one of the best days of my life.)
Week 7: CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Hi, it's these two teams again. This game could serve as a district championship game, or it could serve as an elimination game for the district title. We don't know.
CRB returns the third-most production in KMAland 8-Man football while CAM returns the fifth-most, so I expect this game to be high-level with athletes all over the field. I think it's safe to say it will be worth the price of admission in Coon Rapids on October 8th. That's my birthday, which is a big holiday for me (this is an inside joke, by the way).
Series History: CAM leads 3-2
Last Meeting: 10/18/2019 -- CRB won 32-26
Week 8: Riverside at Earlham
These two teams are no strangers to one another, having resided in the same district a few years ago. They staged an instant classic in 2018, which Riverside won 31-28. I like to refer to that game as Darrell Frain's introduction to the KMAland football scene.
Class A District 7 is anyone's game, and I wouldn't be surprised to see this be for the district championship.
If nothing else, this game will have implications on postseason seeding with the new 32-team playoff.
Series History: Earlham leads 5-1
Last Meeting: 10/18/2019 -- Earlham won 47-21
Extra: CAM at Fremont-Mills (Week 1)
We get two state quarterfinals rematches in the first week of the season!
F-M went to the dome last year at the expense of CAM's undefeated season. The table mays have turned heading into the matchup, though. Don't get me wrong, F-M will compete and be a threat to return to the dome, but replacing the likes of Seth Malcom and Cooper Langfelt is no easy task.
Meanwhile, CAM returns one of the state's best 8-man players -- Spieker -- and a lot of other production from last year's team. It's a chance for CAM to get some revenge and an opportunity for F-M to show they aren't going anywhere. Which one will prevail is the million-dollar question.
Series History: F-M leads 7-1
Last Meeting: 11/06/2020 -- F-M won 30-28
Extra: Fremont-Mills at Audubon (Week 3)
Man, F-M didn't pull any punches with their non-district slate, and I respect that. The 32-team playoff allows teams to be more aggressive with their schedule and know they should still make the postseason with the new format.
There is a *chance* F-M leaves this game sitting at 1-2 with a pair of tough losses. There's also a chance they exit Audubon at 3-0 and are still on top of the KMAland 8-Man world. Don't sleep on F-M quarterback Jake Malcom. He did some nice things last year and will likely see an increased workload with his brother gone. Malcom against Smith has me all sorts of excited.
With perennial powers like F-M and Audubon, you know this will be a doozy.
Series History: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: 09/06/2019 -- Audubon won 23-0