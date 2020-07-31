(KMAland) -- What a year.
There's no other way to put it then simply that. It's been a wild year, no matter how you look at it. While this statement could be true for the 2020 calendar year, I'm referring to the year that was the 2019-20 high school sports year, which ran from August through July.
Last year, I covered 101 events and decided to write about them when the season was over.
A lot has changed since then - I graduated college, became a full-time member at KMA and bought a house. However, one thing did not change -- my passion to cover as many events as I physically could. I'm always trying to better myself, so I did that last year with the goal of doing 102 events this year. At first, I didn't think it was possible, then I was on pace to blow by the goal, then it looked as if the coronavirus would stop my quest by canceling all sports until the end of time, but we got there, we actually got well past that number.
But this isn't about all me, this is about the memories, moments and people along the way. After all, that's what makes this so dang exciting.
So let's get down to it, my top 15 favorite moments/memories from the 118 events I covered during the 2019-20 season.
DISCLAIMER: These are events that I covered, so if you feel something should have made this list, but didn't, it's probably because I did not cover it.
No. 15: Event #95, March 12th, 2020 -- Treynor vs. Camanche -- Class 2A 3rd Place Boys Basketball
This is on the list for all the wrong reasons. I think I can speak for many when I say the severity the coronavirus would have on life as we knew it snuck up on me. I will admit that I initially downplayed the virus to a certain degree. I viewed it as something that wouldn't reach me, people I care about or things I love. I was wrong and this is when I began to realize that.
The night before, the NCAA announced that their upcoming championships would be held without fans, then less than 24 hours later, announced that all spring sports championships had been canceled while the NBA also suspended their season. Oh, and this all happened while I was in the middle of calling the Class 2A Third-Place Game between Treynor and Camanche.
The game itself was just a game, but I'll never forget the feeling I had going into that day. A sense of nervousness and uncertainty was in me for sure. When I walked out of the arena, I had no idea of when/if I would see another sporting event this year, which makes this game even more memorable. In terms of the basketball game itself, I couldn't help but feel for Treynor. The Cardinals had entered the tournament with championship aspirations but ran into a buzzsaw against North Linn in a semifinal. They had to play in a consolation game a mere 15 hours after having their dreams crushed and I can't help but wonder how that impacted them. Their battle with Camanche was entertaining, but Camanche won 77-66. Here's my recap from that game. If only I knew this would be the last time I'd see live sports for 95 days.
No. 14: Event #61, January 16th, 2020 -- Stanton at Southwest Valley basketball
This one is on here more for selfish reasons than anything else. I grew up in Villisca. I went to many games in that gym and watched people broadcast games in that gym for many, many years. When Villisca combined with Corning in 2013, I wondered if I'd ever get that opportunity. Lo and behold, I did. It was a neat experience for me to park at the house I grew up in, walk across the street and call a basketball game.
The games were solid, too. Stanton edged Southwest Valley 49-34 in the girls game behind freshman Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens while the boys relied on Carter Johnson and Tyler Peterson to get the victory in the gym of their fiercest former Corner Conference foe. Two quality games in a gym I never really thought I'd get to do a game in meant a lot to me, so it makes the list.
No. 13: Event #96, June 15th, 2020 -- Clarinda at Shenandoah baseball
At long last, sports were back. The spring season (or lack thereof) was a painful wait. We spent the better part of a month sitting around and waiting for more clarity. The cancellation of the season on April 17th felt like the dagger on the 2019-20 sports season. I just didn't feel optimistic. I had people ask me multiple times if I thought baseball and softball would happen and my answer varied. I think I said yes the majority of the time, but I'm not sure I believed myself when I told them I thought we would see sports again. Then Governor Reynolds gave the green light and I anxiously awaited June 15th.
Much like Treynor/Camanche, this game had a weird feeling, at least to me. However, this felt like a good weird. I was at a venue, covering a game for the first time in three months and it was the most amazing feeling in the world. I had a pretty good game, too.
Jakob Childs and Blake Doyle put on a pitching clinic with neither giving an edge, the difference was Shenandoah finding just one more timely baserunner than the Cardinals could, which proved to be the decisive factor in the 1-0 victory. This game could have been 99-0 and I wouldn't have cared because sports were back, but having a game of this caliber right out the gate was amazing.
No. 12: Events #87, 88 and 89, February 28th and February 29th, 2020 -- Three playoff games in a 24-hour span
Postseason brings out the best and worst in me. I'll admit that. I love postseason sports because it creates chaos and weird situations. I also get grouchy during the postseason because it creates chaos and weird situations, but it's worth it every single time.
As you probably know, we cover a ton of schools, which means we have tons of postseason games. It's not uncommon for Ryan, Derek and I to do five games in a week during the tournament trail. Well, I actually did eight in one week. It started off with a game on Monday, followed by a doubleheader on Tuesday and solo contests on Wednesday and Thursday. However, it's Friday and Saturday that takes the cake.
I started the weekend by traveling to West Des Moines for a Class 4A substate semi between Lewis Central and Dowling, which Dowling won 50-23 (btw, the CIML is not for me).
Following that, I stayed the night in majestic Cameron, Missouri and drove to Gower where East Atchison's girls were playing East Buchanan in a district final with a 1 p.m. tipoff. East Buchanan was just too much for the Wolves and eventually won a state title.
Following that game, I jumped back in the car and made the two-hour drive to Creston, where Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr were set to play a Class 1A boys substate final. This game was an absolute treat with the two-teams trading punches (not literally) in a jam-packed and raucous gymnasium. The Blue Devils held off Mount Ayr down the stretch to earn their first trip to state.
So in total, I drove from Shenandoah to Des Moines to Cameron to Gower to Creston and back to Shen in the span of approximately 30 hours to see three games with serious playoff implications. My voice was a little tough Sunday morning, but it was worth every dang moment of it. I hope to do it again sometime.
No. 11: Events #103, 104, 105, 106 and 107, June 29th, June 30th, July 2nd, July 3rd and July 6th -- A fun week of games
You know what's more exciting than three games in a 24-hour span? How about five nail-biting games in a span of a week, which is what I had during this week of the high school baseball/softball season.
The fun eight-day span started in Harlan on June 29th, where the top two teams in the Hawkeye Ten -- Harlan and Atlantic -- played a heckuva softball game. Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler was fantastic in the circle while Emily Brouse homered early in the contest to keep her team in the contest. This game had massive conference title implications that ended with a clutch hit from Jada Jensen -- who came in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.
Twenty-four hours later, I had a unique baseball game between Southwest Valley and Lenox. Southwest Valley raced to an early 4-2 lead, but Lenox mounted 14 runs in two innings to take the 16-6 victory in a game that lasted two-and-a-half hours.
Following a night off, I had another softball dandy, this time between Logan-Magnolia and Riverside. This game also went down to extras with Riverside walking it off courtesy of a hit from their No. 9 hitter Chiara Rains to give the Bulldogs the 6-5 victory, which allowed them to finish WIC play unbeaten.
The next night I had another pitcher's duel -- this time between Engler (Atlantic) and Underwood's Sierra Fox, who was starting in place of an injured Ella Pierce. Fox went toe-to-toe with Engler, but fell just short, as Atlantic won 2-1. All three runs in that game were scored on bases-loaded walks.
My final game of this exciting leg was another Stanton/Southwest Valley contest, this time in baseball. Southwest Valley led throughout the game, but Colton Thornburg put the Vikings on his shoulders and propelled them to victory. He homered early in the game and then hit a walkoff double in the eighth inning to give Stanton the thrilling victory.
Some broadcasters go years without extra-inning games. I had three in a seven-day span along with two other highly-entertaining games. This week made me realize just how good I really have it.
No. 10: Event #26, October 26th -- Missouri State Softball -- Maysville at Platte Valley
Softball in October? Why the heck not. I was still at Northwest at the time and living in Bedford when Derek asked me if I was down to cover a Saturday afternoon softball contest in Conception Junction, Missouri. It wasn't just any contest, but a state quarterfinal between Maysville and Platte Valley. This game had everything. A massive comeback, high-drama and a head-scratching coaching decision that somehow worked.
Platte Valley raced to a 5-1 lead, however, Maysville rattled seven unanswered in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-5 lead. Maysville took a 9-7 lead into the seventh when Platte Valley started to gain some momentum by getting their first two runners on. They eventually loaded the bases with two outs when Maysville's coach made a decision that still baffles me.
She decided to intentionally walk the batter(!) with the bases loaded to score a run and cut their lead to 9-8 with the bases still loaded. Platte Valley's Kaylin LeMaster grounded out on the next play to end the game, but that still shouldn't justify the head-scratching decision. I overheard the coach (whose name I can't remember) tell her team "I'm glad that worked, otherwise I might have been fired."
I still can't figure out a logical reason for that decision and probably never will, yet it worked.
No. 9: Event #114, July 20th, 2020 -- Class 2A Softball Regional Final -- Underwood at West Monona
I love any chance to call a game, but there's just something special about a game with stakes. I LOVE regional or district finals, or anytime a team or athlete has a chance to punch their ticket to a state tournament. It takes so much work to get there and it's awesome to see the emotion they display when they get there.
I was fortunate enough to have a doozy of a Class 2A regional final in Onawa between Underwood and West Monona. The Eagles had started the year as strong as anybody, but fizzled slightly down the stretch, only to turn things around when the postseason began. Meanwhile, West Monona dominated teams throughout the season behind Lexi Lander -- who led the state in strikeouts.
The atmosphere of this game was incredible and the Eagles did what nobody could do all year, and got to Lander early and often to plate eight runs while their pitcher Ella Pierce out-dueled Lander in this treat of a game. It was so awesome to see the emotion and excitement of Underwood's faithful as they held on for the 8-5 victory to punch their ticket to state for the first time since 2004. You can check out my recap from that game here.
No. 8: Event #69, February 1st, 2020 --Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament
This was my fifth Hawkeye Ten tournament and I will say it was by far the most entertaining. I don't know that it was as laced with superstars as it has been in year's past or heavy-hitting teams, but Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Lewis Central and Red Oak all entered the meet as potential championship contenders.
The team battle was insane with the lead changing many times. It looked for awhile as if Red Oak was going to shock their hometown crowd with a conference title, but Creston managed to do just enough to pull away and edge Atlantic for the title by 14 points while Atlantic (2nd), Lewis Central (3rd) and Red Oak (4th) were separated by just 7.5 points.
There were also great matches such as Johnathon Erp (Red Oak)/Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) in the 120 pound semifinal and Brian Paul (Lewis Central) beating Garon Wurster (Creston) in sudden-victory of the 132 pound finals. I love entertaining wrestling and that day was full of it....and some good soup. Here's my story from that exciting day.
No. 7: Event #111, July 15th, 2020 -- Class 2A Softball Regional Quarterfinal -- Treynor at St. Albert
I think there's a very good chance this game means a lot more three or four years from now. This was a treat of a game between a pair of young teams going in different directions.
Treynor was coming off a state tournament run a year ago behind a dominant senior class led by KMAland Pitcher of the Year Sydni Huisman. We knew there would probably be some growing pains for the Cardinals, but Sydni's sister Jadyn stepped into the circle and made the transition a rather smooth one for the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, St. Albert put together an impressive rebuild. They were 4-29 in 2019 and entered this contest with Treynor at 7-10. Think about that, they played 16 fewer games and had three more wins. That's impressive. A large part of their success was because of eighth-grade pitcher Alexis Narmi, who continued to improve as the season went along.
I imagine Huisman and Narmi will have more fun pitching battles in the years to come. If they're anything like this one, we will be spoiled. The eighth-graders went back and forth while their offenses continued to trade the lead. Treynor tied it at 4 in the seventh and St. Albert failed to walk it off, sending it to the eighth.
When we got to extras, Narmi clamped down and then delivered on offense, driving in the game-winning RBI for St. Albert's first postseason win in a decade.
It was one of the most entertaining baseball/softball games I've ever seen and I feel like I might get to see more of those in the future. That's exciting.
No. 6: Event #37, November 14th, 2019 -- 8-Man State Semifinal -- Remsen, St. Mary's vs. Audubon
My first experience at the UNI Dome presented me with a fun game. Remsen and Audubon had met earlier in the season with Remsen pulling off the 26-25 victory behind a late two-point conversion. However, Audubon flipped the script this time with a 39-28 victory.
This game was interesting because it was almost like two different games. The first half was a track meet with 48 combined points while the second half was more of a defensive battle with the Wheelers doing everything in their power to hold off Remsen. I just remember Skyler Schultes being all over the place and running over people on his way to 205 yards while also tossing two scores.
Sean Birks showed some onions, too, with a fake field goal followed by a fake punt that resulted in a touch. It was just 48 minutes of incredible football for junkies like me.
No. 5: Events #39, 41 and 44, November 15th, 23rd and 30th -- Mound City runs in it back
It was a wild season for 8-man football in Missouri. The usual perennial powers such as Worth County, Stanberry and North Andrew were younger than they have been in year's past while newcomers such as East Atchison, Pattonsburg and Southwest Livingston that flexed their muscle throughout the season. However, it was a blue blood that prevailed, but it was not easy.
Mound City entered the season as the defending state champion and probably the favorite to repeat, but they suffered some bumps in the road. They were blown out by Southwest Livingston early in the season, then lost to East Atchison in a shootout to enter the postseason at 7-2.
They got another shot at East Atchison and flexed their muscle with a nasty defense that kept East Atchison's potent offense grounded.
Up next was a semifinal showdown with Drexel, where the Panthers put together one of the most dominant performances I've ever seen. They scored 38 points in the first half and routed Drexel 52-6 behind four scores from TJ Hopkins. The victory moved the Panthers into a state game, where a rematch with Southwest Livingston awaited them.
The Wildcats were no match for the Panthers, who shattered state records on their way to an 82-38 victory behind 11 rushing touchdowns and 485 rushing yards while throwing zero passes on their way to a second consecutive title. It was the impressive stretch of postseason games I can ever recall. Tip of my cap to Coach Taylor Standerford, who has won two titles in two years as a head coach.
No. 4: Event #92, March 7th, 2020 -- Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship, Lewis Central vs. North Scott
This was the first time in my young career that I got to broadcast a state championship game and it was fun as I could have hoped, even if it didn't end the way Lewis Central would have liked.
It was a miraculous week for the Titans, who used some late-game heroics to get to the championship game courtesy of Delaney Esterling's buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals against Ballard and a triumph in their third try over Glenwood.
Defending champion North Scott awaited the Titans led by the dynamic duo of Grace Bofelli and Presley Case. The Titans gave the defending champs all they could handle, but just couldn't overcome a cold night from beyond the arc (they shot 4/27 from deep). I found this ironic and cruel because the three-ball was such a large part of how they got to the state finals.
The thing that impressed me the most in this game was the Titans' fight. They trailed by one after one quarter, then got down by 15, only to battle back and bring it within five multiple times. The shots just didn't fall, which they had to against a team like North Scott. It was still a fun game, though.
No. 3: Event #82, February 19th through February 22nd -- 2020 State Wrestling Tournament
The busiest, most exhausting and exciting four days of my year did not disappoint again. I absolutely love state wrestling and the chaos that comes with it. This year, we had 96 wrestlers from 34 different schools to cover. Forty of those 96 wrestlers took home hardware, here were some of the highlights.
-- What a tournament for Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers. The junior entered the tournament unranked at 1A-120, lost his first match and then battled back and did not lose again until his third-place match. Personally, you could make an argument that his accomplishment was just as impressive as winning a state title because he won three consecutive elimination matches to reach the medal stand.
-- Riverside's Jace Rose was a pleasant surprise at 1A-113. The sophomore put himself in the semifinals and came up just a few points shy of making the championship. I look for him to be a title contender next year.
-- It was another tough finals loss for Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz, who narrowly lost the title at 1A-152, but the way he handled it afterwards still impresses me. Here's to hoping he can finally get it done this year.
-- Underwood had a pair of hammers that propelled them to a team trophy. Remember the name Gable Porter because you're probably going to hear it a lot over the next few years. Nick Hamilton also claimed a state title, but it sounds like we won't get to see a repeat, because he's apparently transferring out of state.
-- The future is bright for Mount Ayr. They brought four wrestlers to Des Moines-- Drew Ehlen, Jaydon Knight, Trae Ehlen and Bryce Shaha -- and they left with four medals. Plus, they all come back next year, so look for more hardware.
Lastly, I feel as if our coverage was the best it's ever been. I can promise you I'll do everything in my power to do even better next year. Here's some of the stuff from that week in case you're feeling nostalgic.
No. 2 Event #32, November 2nd, 2019 -- State Cross Country = a strong showing for the WIC
I'm not sure if you know this, but we have some good cross country runners in this area, particularly in the Western Iowa Conference, that showed in the Class 1A race at the state meet.
The WIC had the individual champion and two of the top three teams.
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge dominated all season long and was able to do so in the state meet for her first title. She won every race she ran in last year. You read that right. And she's back this year.
While Pogge dominated the individual race, Logan-Magnolia dominated the team race behind medalist performances from Taylor Sporrer and Kylie Morrison.
I think it's safe to say Pogge entered the 1A race as the favorite and Lo-Ma entered as the team-favorite, but how about AHSTW? They entered the race as the eighth-ranked team and they took home a trophy by finishing third. It was impressive, and surprising, but awesome to see. Some other highlights.
-- The 1A Boys race was littered with KMAland runners, highlighted by a 1-2 finish from Josh Baudler (Nodaway Valley) and Noah Jorgenson (Sidney) while Bennett Heisterkamp (St. Albert) and Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren) also took home some hardware.
-- How tough is Trey Gross? The Harlan runner overcame an earlier-season bout with appendicitis to finish seventh. That takes some serious guts.
-- The weather was pretty nice for Fort Dodge in November, can we please have that again this year?
No. 1 Event #90, March 2nd, 2020 -- Class 3A Boys Basketball Substate Final, Connor Frame breaks the hearts of Denison-Schleswig
This is hands-down the best basketball game I've ever seen in my life and I'm not sure it's one many saw coming.
This 3A bracket was loaded with Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Winterset and Atlantic to name a few. Winterset entered the postseason ranked third and the presumptive favorite while Glenwood and Harlan were likely viewed as the second and third best teams.
Well, Denison shook the whole thing up when they upset Winterset in a semifinal while Connor Bruck went off to lead Harlan past Glenwood, and into a substate showdown with Denison, arguably their fiercest rival.
This game was full of ups and downs. Denison took the lead, then Harlan, then Denison again. They just kept going back and forth until Harlan created some separation, extending their lead to seven with 1:33 remaining.
However, Charlie Wiebers balled out in that game and pioneered a Denison comeback and they tied it at 57 with 7.1 seconds remaining.
Then, the genius that is Harlan Coach Mitch Osborn called timeout, and drew up a play. I'm not sure it went the way they had planned, but it worked. Hear for yourself.
Connor Frame was perhaps the unlikeliest of heroes. He had not made a field goal the entire night...until it was time to crush the hearts of the fine folks in Denison and Schleswig. What a game.
The 2019-20 sports year was quite the journey. Thanks to all of you who tolerated me along this ride, here's to doing it again in 2020-21!
