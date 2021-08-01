(KMAland) -- Another year is in the books, so it's time to reflect.
Rather than twiddle our thumbs or hand out awards for sports that ended their season six months ago, KMA Sports will do a lot of reflecting on the year that was over the next few weeks -- with countdowns of the top teams and athletes.
With that reflecting comes a tradition of mine -- a recap of my favorite moments.
Every year, I keep a tally on every event I covered from the first (Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley football) to the last (Lisbon vs. St. Albert in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal). This year, I had a presence at 132 events. Some were more memorable than others, but I cherished each one of them (as we should all do in today's world). It was a wild year, but one full of unforgettable moments, so without further ado, let's dive into my 15 moments from this year.
DISCLAIMER: These are only from events I covered, if you feel a moment should be on here, but isn't. It's probably because I did not cover it.
No. 15: A thrilling start to the year -- Event #1, August 21st -- Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley Football
How about this to start the season? I LOVE week zero games and am kind of sad that it doesn't look like I will get to see one this year.
This was a weird game. For one, we all remember what things were like in August. Just being able to do a football game was a blessing in itself, but the game was also intriguing. Neither team could find the end zone in the first half, and you could tell both teams were sloppy, but it was a defensive masterpiece.
Nodaway Valley -- who would later post one of their best seasons in quite some time -- converted on a 4th & goal with less than four minutes left to take a 15-14 lead.
Southwest Valley, not known for a fast-paced offense, went into hurry-up mode and maneuvered to midfield. However, the prospects of winning looked bleak when a holding penalty negated a first down and set up 3rd & 16. This forced the Timberwolves to call their only passing play of the second half, and it worked when Brendan Knapp struck Isaac Currin for his lone reception of the game and a go-ahead 47-yard score.
This game had late-game heroics, high drama and an unlikely hero. Yeah, I call that a good start to the year.
No. 14: A unique John J. -- Event #59/60, January 22nd & 23rd -- 66th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament
There were a lot of unique things about the 2020-21 season. But few were as unique as the format of the 66th John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
COVID-19 prompted tournament officials to change the format. See, traditionally, the complete tournament is over two days. This year, it split into two different tournaments. The lightweights wrestled on Friday and the heavier weights on Saturday.
On Friday, Mount Ayr's Bryce Shaha and Riverside's Jace Rose earned their fourth and third John J. titles, respectively while Central Decatur's Logan Jones won the 145-pound bracket with an upset "pin" over Red Oak's Dawson Bond in a controversial finish.
Saturday's portion of the event featured something I saw at many wrestling meets this season -- dominant performances from Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) and Crew Howard (Clarinda). It also featured a thrilling team race, which Creston ultimately won, edging Winterset by four points.
The 66th annual occurrence of one of my favorite events had some thrilling moments and a lot of adaptation. I can't wait for the 2022 version, but I wouldn't be sad to see it in a normal format.
No. 13: Lenox nearly completes a comeback for the ages -- Event #72, February 24th -- Lenox vs. Exira-EHK (at Winterset) -- Class 1A Girls Basketball Regional Final
There were so many storylines heading into this game, but these two stood out to me.
1. Lenox entered this contest in the midst of one of their best seasons in nearly a quarter-century with a talented and experienced senior class.
2. Exira-EHK was such a feel-good story in 2021. They only had eight players on their roster and lost their star -- Tatum Grubbs -- with a torn ACL. However, that didn't prevent the Spartans from posting an undefeated regular season.
I was pretty pumped heading into this game and clearly, Exira-EHK was, too.
The Spartans broke the game open in the second quarter and took a 41-21 lead into halftime. It looked as if Coach Tom Petersen's team would coast to Des Moines, but Lenox had other plans, posting a 33-13 run to knot the game at 54. However, Exira-EHK held on and finished the game on a 12-2 run to win it.
The drama of this game, the resiliency of both teams and the atmosphere in that packed Winterset gym was something else.
No. 12: Nodaway Valley suffers heartbreak -- Event #79, March 6th -- Nodaway Valley vs. Maquoketa Valley -- Class 2A Girls State Semifinal Basketball
State tournament games hit differently. When a KMAland team wins, we feel their excitement. And when they lose, it can be deflating. This was definitely the case.
First off, what a year it was for the Nodaway Valley girls basketball program. They were a well-oiled machine all season and entered the state tournament laser-focused. That was evident when they dispatched North Linn to set up this matchup with Maquoketa Valley.
The Wolverines found themselves down 10 in the second half but slowly chipped away.
They tied it in the final minute when Macy Kuhns -- the heart and soul of Nodaway Valley's defense -- came through with one of the most remarkable foul-and-one's I have ever seen.
The craziness wasn't done. A foul put Maquoketa Valley at the free-throw line, which gave them the lead, and Nodaway Valley was unable to get a shot off, ending their season in one of the wildest, most heart-breaking final few minutes of basketball imaginable.
No. 11: A conference title decided by the final race -- Event #95, May 6th -- Hawkeye Ten Track Meet at Carroll.
Covering track meets is fun. Conference track meets are even more fun, and conference track meets with tight team races are even more exciting.
On the girls side, Glenwood held off a late Harlan surge for their third consecutive conference title and sixth in the last seven seasons, but this meet makes the list because of the thrilling team race on the boys side.
Glenwood and Lewis Central were neck-and-neck all night, but Glenwood stretched their lead to 21 halfway through the meet and looked as if they might be well on their way to the conference crown.
But LC stormed back and took a one-point lead heading into the final race -- the 4x400. Both teams had used all of their horses, and LC finished one spot ahead of Glenwood to win the conference crown. The excitement and energy around that final race were awesome.
LC Coach Matt Argotsinger is typically a grump (kidding), but he was pretty happy that night.
No. 10: Seth Malcom's career day comes in a shootout -- Event #33, October 30th -- Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Mary's -- 8-Man First Round Playoffs
This game was fun with a capital F. This season was the perfect storm for Martensdale-St. Marys. They moved down to 8-Man, and returned their roster almost intact from a squad that finished around .500 the year before. The Blue Devils were a touchdown waiting to happen in 2020 with Jack Franey spinning the pill all over and guys like Troy Holt and Carson Elbert making things look easy.
Enter Fremont-Mills.
The Knights -- a perennial 8-Man power -- might be the best example of how the 2020 football season went. They missed three weeks of the season because of COVID and COVID protocols, which means they only played four regular-season games in a shortened season.
This wasn't your grandpa's Fremont-Mills team either. Sure, the Knights preferred to run the ball, as they always do, but Jake Malcom wasn't afraid to chuck the pigskin -- which was evident the week before when he tossed five touchdowns over Woodbine.
Martensdale-St. Marys raced to an early 22-8 lead, but F-M made some defensive adjustments and scored the half's final 22 points, the final of which came on a Seth Malcom punt return as time expired (one of the most insane plays I've ever seen).
His brother, Jake, had a dazzling touchdown run of his own and F-M was able to hold off MSTM and move to the quarterfinals.
Seth Malcom's final stat line: 29 carries for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Oh, and this might not be the only time F-M makes this list.
No. 9: Glenwood comes so close -- Event #81, March 8th -- Glenwood vs. Ballard -- 4A Girls State Basketball Championship Game
There are few things more exhilarating in a broadcaster's life than a championship game. You are just more focused, more driven, and also maybe a little more nervous. Coming into this game, I was 0-for-3 in calling state championship games involving our area teams. I really thought this team, Glenwood, the best girls basketball team I've ever watched with my own eyes, would be the one to get it done.
The Rams hardly broke a sweat in previous state tournament wins over Wahlert and North Scott. They had shooters all over the floor and even off the bench. I honestly expected the Rams to have little trouble with Ballard. A team known more for trying to turn back basketball 50 years rather than lighting up the scoreboard like Glenwood.
But there are no style points in basketball, and Ballard showed that. They hung around all game. When you do that, you never know what might happen. Maybe you hit an NBA-range three-pointer in the final minute to take the lead, which is what happened, dashing the Rams' title dreams and leaving this broadcaster feeling all types of emotions.
I felt terrible for Elle Scarborough, Jenna Hopp, Madison Camden and Coach Brian Rasmussen during our postgame interviews. They were crushed but still treated me with the utmost respect. That's what I choose to remember about the game rather than the heartbreaking finish.
No. 8: Essex wins one for the little guys -- Event #93, May 4th -- 2021 Corner Conference Track Meet at Griswold
As a Villisca native, the Corner Conference will always own a special place in my heart. Conference bragging rights might not mean anything in the high-uppity CIML, but it's a big deal in smaller conferences, especially here in KMAland.
I think it's safe to say that Essex athletic programs have gone through some tough times, which is a sign of the times we now live in, but I know their athletes have worked just as hard and sacrificed just as much as anyone, which made this event stick out to me.
I'll be honest I did not have the Essex girls on my radar to win the Corner Conference Girls Track Meet. Sidney entered with the previous five titles. And although the Cowgirls were extremely young this year, I expected it to come down to them and Fremont-Mills. But Coach Jasmine Glasgo's team had other plans. The Trojanettes came through and stole points in multiple spots, which set up the upset championship.
It had been quite some time since Essex had won a conference title in any sport and their first in track since Coach Glasgo was a freshman in 2010. The excitement I saw around the program that day is why I got into the business.
No. 7: State Wrestling in a Quarantine -- Event #69, February 17th, 18th and 19th -- 2021 State Wrestling Tournament
I really would have preferred this one not be on the list, but it had to.
If you are unaware, here is the backstory: Three weeks before state wrestling, my fiancee (now wife) and I hosted a dinner with some friends such as Ryan Matheny, Derek Martin, their lovely spouses and a few other fine folks. We cooked spaghetti, played games and had laughs into the wee hours of the night. It was awesome. Unfortunately, that awesomeness went away when one of the people in attendance began to show COVID symptoms a few days later.
There's no way around this: it was a lapse in judgment on my part. I should have known better than to put myself and many others at risk during a busy time of the year and in a time where COVID cases were ramping up in Page County.
A few days after the first person showed symptoms, my fiancee, Gentry, started to show symptoms and tested positive (I never got tested but showed symptoms and still haven't recovered my sense of smell). Gentry's positive COVID test put us into quarantine, a little over a week from the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament.
I was bummed. We had a backup plan, but this is my favorite event of the year. Having to spend it locked in a room staring at a computer made me sad, but I decided to make the most of it. We turned the room that my mother hopes eventually becomes a nursery into my command center with three televisions, two IPads, two computers and all the recording equipment I needed to do my job remotely.
You probably didn't notice much change in our coverage, and that was my goal. The wrestlers chasing their dreams worked way too hard for our coverage to take a backseat because of my stupidity. I hope I didn't disappoint.
I think this event is a perfect microcosm of this past year for many of us. It wasn't ideal, but I, like many, found a way to improvise and make the most out of an unfortunate situation.
By the way, the spaghetti was pretty good, but not worth the hassle.
No. 6: The Reisz brothers experience joy (and agony) -- Event #69, February 20th -- 2021 State Wrestling Tournament
Thankfully, Page County Public Health cleared me to break out of quarantine on the 20th, which meant I could come up for the final day of state wrestling.
The main story surrounding championship Saturday, at least in KMAland, was the Reisz brothers -- Wyatt and Briar.
Briar, the oldest, reached the finals as a freshman, sophomore and junior, only to see his opponent get their hand raised each time. Coming into the 2021 State Tournament, only one wrestler had ever gone 0-4 in state championship matches. Briar seemed determined not to add his name to the list with dominant wins to punch his ticket to the state finals. I know broadcasters are supposed to be neutral, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't at least slightly pulling for Briar.
He and Maxwell Magayna (Columbus Catholic) put on a doozy of a match. Unfortunately, Reisz fell just moments shy of that elusive state title. I can't even imagine the pain Briar felt. But a lot of kids would trade places with him in a moment. Many people will remember him for the state-final shortcomings, but I'll choose to remember how gracefully he always handled the media after those heartbreaks.
As for Wyatt, the sophomore quietly went about his business as a sophomore and ended it with a state championship, which came by avenging his only two losses on the season (to Cullen Koedam of West Sioux). There was nothing flashy about Wyatt's state title run, but it was brilliant. Oh, and it all started when he won a wrestleoff in the Lo-Ma mat room weeks prior.
No. 5: Clarinda baseball goes back to state -- Event #131, July 20th -- Clarinda vs. Panorama (at Council Bluffs) -- 2A Substate Baseball Final
It's always cool to see area teams punch their tickets to the state tournament. And Especially when a team does it for the first time in quite some time, which the Clarinda baseball team did last month.
Ryan Matheny & I said it all year: the Cardinals' style -- one that relies on stout pitching and a stingy defense -- was going to make them dangerous come postseason. I'm not saying either one predicted they would make the state tournament, but they did. And what a run they had.
It started with brilliant pitching from Michael Shull in a district semifinal win over Treynor. Cooper Neal followed Shull's gem with one of his own in a district final win against Underwood and put the Cardinals one win away from state for the first time since 2005. Their opponent? 2A No. 3 Panorama.
The Panthers raced to an early 2-0 lead, and I feared the Cardinals' postseason brilliance had run out. But Logan Green made me look silly and roped a three-RBI knock in the third inning to give Clarinda a 4-2 lead. Some stout defense and stout pitching from Michael Shull and Wyatt Schmitt down the stretch punched the Cardinals' first ticket to state in 16 years.
This is one of my favorite state qualifying broadcasts in my young career, right up there with the Harlan/Denison buzzer-beater in 2020.
No. 4: Peyton Pogge calls her shot -- Event #102, May 22nd -- 2021 State Track & Field Championships
"Trevor, I told you I was going to go 4-for-4."
That's what Tri-Center's soft-spoken Peyton Pogge told me moments after she won four state championships in three days.
See, when I interviewed Pogge after her state qualifying meet. I asked her about her goals for the state meet, and she didn't pull any punches. She wanted to be perfect, but that's easier said than done.
Pogge started her championship quest by cruising to a title in the 3000, then ran one of the most insane 800-meter legs in the history of the world to guide her team to the title in the distance medley.
The Wichita State commit entered the final day of state track with the 800 and 1500 still left on her slate. She didn't have much trouble with the 800, but it's her 1500 title that will always stand out to me.
The skies opened just before the race, and it was pouring. I was miserable watching it under the awning of a bench in the end zone of Drake Stadium, so I can't imagine what running it felt like. And the race had dramatics, too, as Pogge ran down Addison Parrott (Danville) to claim her fourth title of the weekend.
Pogge's high school career was full of ups and downs, with injuries and illnesses sandwiched between the bliss of state championships. It was awesome to see her come out of her shell and be the dominant force that many of us knew was possible since her freshman season.
No. 3: F-M dethrones a champion in a forgotten classic -- Event #36, November 12th -- Fremont-Mills vs. Don Bosco (at UNI Dome) -- 8-Man State Semifinal
The classic 8-Man State Semifinal that nobody talks about.
It's a shame this game had to follow the video-game style shootout that was Montezuma/Remsen, St. Marys because it had as much drama and was way more realistic.
Don Bosco entered this game with sights set on their second consecutive state title, and fourth in five years. Oh, they were also a 32-point favorite in BCMoore's computer system.
Well, Seth Malcom didn't care about any stinkin' computers. The Nebraska commit put together another beastly performance, doing so this time with 293 yards and four scores -- one of which was a 74-yard scamper that gave his team the decisive lead.
The defense was nasty, too, holding dynamic quarterback Cael Frost to 170 yards below his rushing average. F-M shocked the state in a game that had just as much drama as the one before it, even if it didn't break multiple state records. It's hands down my favorite football broadcast of my young career.
No. 2: The shot of Leyton Nelson's life -- Event #65, February 5th -- Tri-Center at Treynor Boys Basketball
Sports are awesome. I really felt that when I left Treynor on this cold February night.
Two of the top teams in KMAland had just staged an absolute doozy right before my eyes, and I couldn't believe what I saw.
Treynor and Tri-Center entered this contest as two of the top three teams in the WIC, and you just knew this guy was going to have conference implications. Treynor won the early-season matchup and had beaten Tri-Center in each of the last eight tries heading into this one, but the Trojans were playing some darn good ball coming in. I expected a treat, and I got one.
The first half leaned towards a shootout with 59 total points. Both teams hit a lull in the second half, but Tri-Center eventually ballooned their lead to 10. But Sid Schaaf wasn't ready to be done.
In overtime, both teams struggled offensively. And Tim Zimmerman broke a 53-53 tie with four seconds left, giving Treynor a 55-53 left.
And here's where Leyton Nelson became the hero.
As you can tell, I was excited. It was an improbable shot to end an incredible game. I've replayed the game's final 30 seconds in my head many times, and it's always just as exciting as when it happened live. Like I said, sports are awesome.
No. 1: Underwood shocks the state, claims title -- Event #102, May 22nd -- 2021 State Track & Field Championships
My favorite moment from this past year is one I wasn't even supposed to cover.
I should probably thank Turner Martin and the Clarinda Junior A's for this one.
See, state track is to Derek what state wrestling is to me. I had resigned myself to the notion I would never get to cover state track, but Derek's eldest son had a baseball tournament. And he wanted to be there for it. I wasn't going to pass up one of the greatest spectacles in high school sports, especially when a pair of Western Iowa Conference schools were fixing to duke it out for a state title.
Treynor and Underwood had gone at it all year. Usually, with Treynor getting the upper hand. But Coach Tyler Ridder's squad put together a perfect three-day stretch in Des Moines -- led by an out-of-this-world performance from Brayden Wollan. The Eagles did just enough to edge their friendly foe by six points for the first state title in program history.
It was fun going into the final races knowing a KMAland team would bring home a state title but having no clue which one.
These two squads might have spoiled me in my first experience covering state track. Selfishly, I kind of hope Turner has a baseball during state track next year, too.
One Final Note
There were highs and lows this year, but we got through it. Words cannot describe how thankful I am for everyone that followed myself, and all of us at KMA Sports through the wild 2020-21 season. Like many of you, we were thrown challenges and tried to overcome them. I hope we didn't disappoint.
Only 26 more days until football season!