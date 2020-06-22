(KMAland) -- All the progress NASCAR has made towards shaking the terrible stereotype they have had for their entire existence was erased with a simple press release last night.
I was absolutely appalled when I was scrolling through Twitter last night and saw this press release from NASCAR --"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."
Let me stop you here -- if you don't have an issue with that statement from NASCAR -- I suggest you leave this page now because you're probably not going to like anything else I say.
If you are unaware of what that press release meant, I will fill you in. Bubba Wallace is the lone African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the 43 car and has been extremely outspoken and insightful lately in regards to racial tensions. Wallace then vocally expressed his desire for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events, which they did. Wallace's actions have led to widespread praise from many notable people including LeBron James, Alvin Kamara and Ice Cube. Sure, NASCAR has irritated some of the good ol' boys that ignorantly think the Confederate flag still belongs at races, but the positive reactions have far outweighed the bad, as it should. Also, it doesn't take a historian to understand the message that putting a noose in the garage of NASCAR's only African-American driver sends -- it's a racist one and there's no way around it.
When I first saw NASCAR's release last night, I didn't believe it. Then I checked my emails and saw the release from NASCAR. It was indeed true.
A few months ago Kyle Larson made a racist remark during a livestream of an IRacing event. I said then that I had never been more embarrassed to be a NASCAR fan. I feel like a broken record because now I have never been more embarrassed, angered and saddened to be a NASCAR fan.
NASCAR has forever had the reputation of being a sport sprinkled with racism. They were making progress. Larson suffered consequences for his mistake, they listened to Bubba when he spoke out about the Confederate flag, which should have been removed from NASCAR events way before it finally was.You could argue that NASCAR was being one of the most progressive sports in terms of combating racism. Now, none of that will mean what it should.
From here on whenever we think of the time NASCAR banned the Confederate flag or all the comments NASCAR has made about trying to be part of the solution, we'll remember that time some idiot planted a noose in the garage.
We obviously don't know who did this yet, or why. Maybe it was someone's sick version of a joke? Maybe it was someone who had racist intentions? We don't know, but I've noticed a common assumption from many NASCAR fans and it's not a good one.
It took all of about three seconds of me scrolling NASCAR Twitter to see that some of the comments were exactly what I expected -- a cesspool of stupidity -- with comments such as "This smells like a Hoax" or "Jussie Smollett 2.0".
Here's why that doesn't make sense.
1. Garage access is strictly limited at the moment. I understand that drivers are not even allowed in the garage.
2. ESPN's Marty Smith reports Bubba was unaware of the situation until after NASCAR had been notified by a member of Bubba's team -- Richard Petty Motorsports. Marty is well-connected within the sport and well-liked. If he says something, you can believe it.
3. What exactly would he gain from this? This is the same driver who lost a sponsorship because he rage-quit a video game. Bubba fabricating this situation would devalue all the good he's done so far and would most likely be a career-ending move. I don't see it happening, nor should any logical person.
If you're like me and truly are a diehard NASCAR fan, you are livid and saddened right now or at the very least upset. If you see no issue with this, but took issue with NASCAR banning the Confederate flag. Please get out of the sport. I think I speak for the entire NASCAR community when I say we don't want you here. Take your "This smells like a hoax," or "This is what NASCAR gets for banning the Confederate flag," blurbs elsewhere. There are groups where those types of comments are acceptable and NASCAR is not one of them.
I have zero doubt NASCAR will discover the person responsible for this. As I said, garage access is strictly limited right now to crew members, NASCAR officials and track officials. There are video cameras everywhere and NASCAR is as angry as I am. They will not let this quietly go away. They can't, the entire world is watching.
As for whoever is responsible for this, I've never been a giant fan of the so-called "cancel culture", but actions have consequences. NASCAR and its sponsors had to make an example of Larson when he "slipped" up and they will have no choice but to do the same to the sad soul that did this, whoever it may be. I hope they enjoyed their NASCAR career because it's probably going to be over really soon and it should be.
I still can't wrap my mind around this. NASCAR is the sport that made me fall in love with sports. I always knew the racist stigma that surrounded NASCAR. Maybe I just tried to downplay it. I think many of us did, but we can't now we must not now.
Nearly 10 hours later and this situation gets my blood boiling just as much as it did when I first saw it on Twitter last night. We have to be better than this and not let hate win. We are better than this... I hope.
Please email any questions, comments or concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com