(Treynor) -- Treynor puts on an offensive clinic to advance to district final with a 80-44 win over Red Oak on KMA 960.
Treynor could not have gotten off to a better start in this game. Jumping up quick on the Tigers 14-0 where every loose ball seemed to bounce in the way of the Cardinals and the rim seemed two miles wide.
“We obviously got off to a good start. I thought we were pretty locked in defensively to take them out of some things they wanted to do,” head coach Scott Rucker said.
Red Oak wouldn’t back down though. The Tigers cut the lead to single digits at the end of the first quarter and got it to 26-21 at around the four minute mark in the second.
“We all knew that we let off the gas. We were like we’ve got to put our foot back on the pedal and grind these boys out,” senior Sid Schaaf said.
Treynor did just that. The Cardinals closed the half on a 19-6 run to go into the locker room with a 45-27 lead. Schaaf led the way for Treynor with 21 first half points, a large part of that was getting steals and easy layups.
“I’ve been really focused on my defense. Over the last two practices I’ve really worked on getting in the passing lanes and working on ball screens and it showed in today's game,” Schaaf said.
Treynor used that momentum to close the half into the 3rd quarter. Tim Zimmerman started to hit shots from outside as he finished the game with 22 points along with Schaaf’s 23 to lead the Cardinals. Even on such a strong offensive performance coach Rucker is still looking to improve.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet. We feel like we can continue to play better, but we are way better than we were at the beginning of the year, we probably weren’t a very good basketball team at the beginning of the year,” Rucker said. “At the same time it doesn’t matter this time of year, you start the next one and we are going to go and play 0-0.”
Treynor went on to win by an 80-44 final and improves to 18-4 on the season. Red Oak ends their season with a 10-12 record.
This now sets up for a third matchup between Western Iowa Conference rivals AHSTW and Treynor on KMA-FM 99.1 on Tuesday night. These two teams split in the regular season by a combined 7 total points in both games.
“They’re a really good team and we’ve developed a rivalry with them,” Schaaf said. “It’s going to be a really exciting game and I’m looking forward to it.”
