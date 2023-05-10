(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Golf Course played host to the Class 2A sectional golf tournament Wednesday, where Van Meter and Treynor advanced as teams and Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler, as well as Clarinda’s Caden Butt and Kort Neal, qualified for districts individually.
Treynor’s Ethan Konz carded a 73 (+3) to win the tournament and help propel his team to the next round of postseason action.
“Didn’t start off great, but the rest of the front nine went pretty well and I ended up even,” Konz said. “I struggled a little bit on the back nine but was only three over, so it went pretty well today.”
After a double bogey on the first hole, Konz played the rest of the round one over par en route to a dominant victory over the rest of the individual field.
“I just tried to make bogey at worst,” Konz said. “I hit some really bad drives and I just tried to get it up on the green and make bogey from there so there wasn’t too much room for other people to come in and make it closer than it needed to be.
With Konz leading the way, Treynor received solid scores from the rest of their lineup. Bradley Stock (81), Aaron Ehmke (84) and Luke Matthews (86) also contributed to the Cardinals’ effort.
“I'm so proud of the guys and the way they were able to go ahead and just put together a round,” Treynor boys golf head coach Rob Wilkie said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re paired with or what your number is. We had a couple guys out there who were struggling today, but knowing that their teammates would pick them up and be able to get through to the next round, that’s huge. That’s what being a team is all about.”
Finishing in the top two at the sectional meet means the Cardinals punched their ticket to Carroll Country Club, where they will compete in the district tournament Monday with a chance to go to state.
“State is the goal,” Wilkie said. “We said that WIC was the first date that was circled on our calendar and we got through that one with a win, now we got through sectional as we wanted to. Next week, we just wanna finish in the top two, advance to state and see what we can do from there.”
Spangler’s round of 78 earned him runner-up honors and pushed him through to districts as well.
“It all went pretty good,” Spangler said. “I hit some shots I shouldn’t have, which got me in trouble sometimes, but I managed to get out of it. All throughout the round I just tried to stay focused and hit good shots. It turned out pretty well for me.”
Fresh off a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten Championships and playing on his home course, Spangler was confident entering Wednesday’s tournament.
“Home course advantage is always what you want,” Spangler said. “I just know where to hit the ball and what to do with it. It just felt good. I got some pretty good up-and-downs for pars and birdies and that really helped me out.”
Now, Spangler has an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in his career. To do so, he’ll need to finish in the top two again next week.
“It’s kind of the same thing as here: stay out of my head, stay focused, focus on the next shot and hopefully shoot well,” Spangler said.
Neal and Butt of Clarinda both shot 80 Wednesday and qualified due to the fact that Konz was on a qualifying team. Both players will compete in Carroll Monday.
Click below to view full results from Wednesday’s sectional meet in Shenandoah, as well as full interviews with Konz, Spangler and Wilkie.