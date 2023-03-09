(KMAland) -- A Treynor alum joined his dad in playing a part in winning a state championship last week.
Craig Chapman, a 2020 graduate of Treynor and son of Cardinals girls basketball coach Joe Chapman, is an assistant coach for the Class 2A state champions from Dike-New Hartford.
“My dad played Dike-New Hartford at the state tournament (in 2021), and he got to talking to (Dike-New Hartford girls basketball coach Bruce Dall),” the younger Chapman told KMA Sports. “He told Coach Dall that I went to school at Northern Iowa and would love to get into coaching. One thing led to another.”
Chapman says he met with Coach Dall and was presented with the opportunity to join the staff, all while continuing his elementary education studies. In his second year with the program, Chapman has juggled coaching and school.
“During this second semester, I would have class Monday, Wednesday and Friday from about 9 to 2,” he said. “I came back and had a quick lunch, and then I would have to be at the school for practice from 3 to 5. On game days, that was about 3 to 9, usually.”
While the juggling could sometimes get a bit hectic, Chapman says he’s just blessed to have the opportunity to continue to learn from Coach Dall.
“He’s one of the all-timers,” Chapman said. “He got his fourth state title (last week) and his 500th win (this year). It’s just special to be a part of monumental moments with him, along with the staff. It’s me and three others. We get along real well and bounce ideas off each other. The girls are really special. Their work ethic (is great), all the way from the varsity level to the freshmen.”
Chapman’s duties with the Dike-New Hartford staff are focused on the developmental levels through the regular season.
“I practice plan for the freshman and JV teams, and then I coach them and do substitutions,” he said. “The in-game coaching is a lot of fun to get that experience. On the varsity side, I did a lot of scouting from film and coaches meetings. Then during games, I do kind of whatever Coach Dall needs. He does a good job of letting me get my input in.”
Dike-New Hartford entered another state tournament as the No. 1 seed, rolling to a 68-34 win over Aplington-Parkersburg in the quarterfinals before a 61-56 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan in the semifinals and a 64-49 triumph over Central Lyon in the championship.
“We knew it was going to be a battle going down there,” Chapman said. “Fortunately for our staff and for our girls, it wasn’t our first rodeo. We knew going down there was a business trip. We had one goal and took it one game at a time. The girls played their hearts out, and it all come down to them executing. They put the ball in the basket and played as a team.”
While Chapman continues to enjoy his time at Dike-New Hartford, he is focused on continuing his elementary education studies with an aim toward teaching and continuing to coach in the future.
“I sure do love basketball,” he said. “(Coaching basketball) and to have my own program down the road somewhere is the goal right now.”
Listen to much more with Chapman in the audio file linked below.