(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball returns to the state tournament for the 13th time and the fourth consecutive year later this week.
The Irish (32-2) enter the Class D2 tournament as the No. 1 seed and will play Thursday at 9:00 AM against Exeter-Milligan (20-10).
“There’s definitely something special (going on),” Ebel said. “I’ve got a really special group on my hands here, and I think they can accomplish something amazing that hasn’t been done here at Sacred Heart for a very long time.”
Coach Ebel – a Treynor alum – is referring to adding to the Sacred Heart collection of state championships. The Irish won state titles in 1997 and 2006. Since then, their record at state has been 3-5. However, it was virtually this same group that claimed two of those victories last season on their way to a third-place finish.
The reigning KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year and senior Erison Vonderschmidt leads the way with 4.7 kills per set and a terrific .374 hitting efficiency. Olivia Eickhoff (1.9 kills per set), Rachel Magdanz (1.9) and Taylor Frederick (1.7) have also been key hitters while Magdanz (5.1 assists per set) and Delanie Witt (4.0 APS) have teamed to brilliantly work the 6-2 offense.
Lauren Malone leads the team with 5.1 digs per set, and Vonderschmidt (4.0), Emma Frederick (2.9), Magdanz (2.4) and Witt (1.6) have also been key in that statistical category. Additionally, Vonderschmidt leads the team with 52 total blocks.
“We talk a lot about small goals,” Ebel said. “Obviously, our end goal is championship Saturday, but we’ve taken our season and broken it down into small chunks. Our first goal was to win every Saturday tournament. Then it was to win Pioneer Conference. Then it was to win out of our subs and our district, and now here we are.”
Ebel says they’ve counted down the last 14 days of practice preparing for what they hope is a three-day run through the state tournament in Lincoln.
“We’ve got three left, we leave Wednesday night and then our next goal is one day at a time at state,” Ebel said. “They’ve got nothing to prove because people have already seen it. Now, it’s just time to do the work. If they show up and do the work, they’re capable of doing a lot of great things.”
Sacred Heart’s first opponent is familiar as they picked up one of their 28 wins over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves at the MUDECAS Tournament on September 16th.
“They’ve got a stud that plays in the middle for them,” Ebel said. “It could be a competitive game, but I really expect it to be a win for us. We’ve got a job to get done, we’re putting our hours in and hopefully that’s how things work out.”
If they’re able to keep winning, Sacred Heart would continue to fill that 9 AM time slot with a semifinal meeting against either Stuart or Wynot and then the 9 AM championship match at the Devaney Center would come against one of St. Francis, Anselmo-Merna, Maywood-Hayes Center or Diller-Odell.
“We’re pretty fortunate in our height and our firepower,” Ebel said. “As long as we don’t get in our own way, we have every weapon that we need to make it to that championship on Saturday. On the flip side with that comes a lot of discipline in the backcourt. Defense is something I’ve tried to hone in on this season, and they’ve done a great job with. We really have focused on the fundamentals and as long as we execute I definitely think Saturday is a possibility.”
Hear much more from Ebel from Monday’s Upon Further Review in the interview below.