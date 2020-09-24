(Falls City) -- Treynor alum Emma (Fiene) Ebel is in her first year as head volleyball coach at Falls City Sacred Heart.
The former multi-sport Cardinals standout played volleyball at Nebraska Wesleyan for a year before injuries forced her to focus on studying education and coaching. The married mother of one then found a job at Falls City Sacred Heart. After four years coaching junior high, she’s now the head coach of the Irish varsity program.
“They’re scary good at times,” Ebel said of her team. “They tend to get in their own way a little bit. I’ve only got one senior, but she’s a great leader. There are nine juniors each bringing their own roles and are very athletically-gifted.”
That has proven itself on the volleyball court with 11 wins in 14 matches this season. The Irish are ranked No. 3 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state Class D-2 rankings.
“I think it was helpful coming from excellence is expected and excellence is achieved culture (at Treynor),” Ebel said. “I’ve been lucky to be a part of this program. They’ve had a lot of success in the past and in a lot of sports, but I think what excites me the most is my love for the game, and they’ve had a lot of success without a lot of volleyball IQ.
“Being able to come into a program that is naturally gifted and has been year in and year out and really teach them that volleyball knowledge has been fun and exciting.”
Ebel is also the daughter of a former coach. Her mother Janet was highly successful at Treynor, leading the volleyball program to 13 state appearances and 446 wins in 20 years as the co-head coach or head coach.
“I think (our styles) are definitely similar and in a lot of ways identical,” Ebel said. “I was very lucky to play for her and have her as a mentor as a coach and as a mom. She has taught me a lot about the dos and don’ts. I think I’m blessed with having her in my corner because whenever I feel frustrated or get stuck she’s definitely someone I rely on a lot.”
Falls City Sacred Heart is back in action Thursday evening at Lewiston. Listen to the complete interview with Ebel below.