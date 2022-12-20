(KMAland) -- The inseparable combo of Madelyn Deitchler and Konnor Sudmann lead the way for the Briar Cliff women's basketball program thus far.
Five years ago, the pair made Treynor one of the most dominant teams in KMAland. Now, they're helping Briar Cliff post a 9-4 start.
"We've had a good start to the year," Deitchler said. "We focus on playing our game with effort, attitude and consistency. We try to speed up teams, make them uncomfortable and control the game the best we can."
"We're feeling pretty good," Sudmann said. "We have the long Christmas break to get our legs back underneath us. We'll come back, hit it hard and keep doing what we're doing."
Sudmann leads the Briar Cliff offense with 19.7 points per game. She dropped 32 points in a win over Hastings last week.
"I was playing at the high post quite a bit," Sudmann said. "They were leaving me open, and my guards were getting the ball to me. I was knocking down shots."
For Sudmann, her role at Briar Cliff has altered over the years. She's become more of a post presence and takes pride in her defense.
"It's something I've really focused on and have been way better at than I was in high school," she said. "My role and position changed at college. I was more of a stretch-four playing more high-post or in the paint. I had to focus more on my mid-range than I did in high school."
Deitchler contributes 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
"Down low, I'm playing off of my guards," she said. "Konnor and I have always played so well together. That's created a lot of success in our offense so far."
The Chargers headed in the right direction and want to continue that when they return to action on December 31st against Avila.
Both Deitchler and Sudmann have areas where they hope to grow their game.
"I have to work on my free throws," Deitchler said.
"Coach always preaches consistency for four quarters," Sudmann said. "We're looking to get a consistent four quarters, not two or three."
Whatever the rest of the basketball season entails, Deitchler and Sudmann cherish the opportunity to play basketball together.
"We have a great connection," Sudmann said. "Knowing it's our last season together is bittersweet."
"Me and Konnor have played for 13 years," Deitchler said. "You can't fake chemistry. I love playing with her. She's one of my best friends."
Hear the full interviews with Deitchler and Sudmann below.