(Treynor) -- The Treynor baseball team is ready to attack a new season.
For the Cardinals, this season brings promise as many contributors return from last year's squad.
"We feel good with the season so far," said Treynor Coach Scott Wallace. "With the overlap of the spring sports season, we did not play last week to allow the spring sports to compete in the postseason. The players have been at practices when available, and we are doing what we can."
The Cardinals went 14-12 last season with only one senior in the lineup. Coach Wallace feels their numbers and experience should pay dividends this season.
"Depth will be number one," Wallace said. "Pitching-wise, we have done a lot of work. We are sitting pretty good. Last year was a growing-pain season, so we took some lumps, but the confidence is through the roof."
Jaxon Schumacher leads the charge for Treynor this year.
The junior hit. 548/.646/1.151 with 35 RBI and seven home runs last season. Schumacher also had success on the mound with a 4-2 record, 2.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings of action.
"He put in a lot of time during the offseason," Wallace said. "He has learned to work both sides of the plate and has developed into a role model."
Elsewhere at the plate, Kaden Snyder hit .391 with 23 RBI, AJ Schiltz posted a .352 average with 17 RBI, Payton Chapman smacked .317 with 11 RBI, and Mason Yocuhm managed a .286 average with 11 RBI.
On the mound, Brady Coffman returns after posting a 3-2 record with a 2.71 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 31 innings last season. Snyder, Schiltz, Andrew Kellar and Charlie Schrage are also back after seeing some quality innings on the hill a year ago.
"We had younger kids thrown out there last year," Wallace said. "Our depth this year should benefit."
Their returning offense coupled with the experienced pitching leaves Wallace optimistic this season.
"The kids have put in some good time in the cages," he said. "All around, I have high expectations this year."
With the usual high expectations for Treynor baseball comes their typical mentality: one play, one out at a time.
"We still have that 21-out mentality," Wallace said. "That's going to be big. I like these guys to compete at all levels. If we compete every night, we should have a good run set up for late in the season."
Treynor opens their season on Tuesday against Kuemper Catholic. Check out the full interview with Coach Wallace below.