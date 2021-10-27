(Sioux City) -- Treynor put up a valiant effort, but it wasn't enough to prevent them from becoming Western Christian's 29th consecutive victim.
The 2A No. 12 Cardinals' quest for their first state tournament berth since 2018 fell short at the hands of the team that beat them in that year's state quarterfinal, dropping in four sets (25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17) in a Class 2A regional final at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School on Wednesday evening.
"To say we're proud would be an understatement," said Treynor Coach Kara Huisman. "It's not easy to take a set from Western Christian."
Treynor hung with Western Christian in the first set but couldn't survive a late push. The Cardinals led early in the second set, but Western Christian pulled away late to take it 25-17.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair with 14 ties, and Treynor ultimately took the set 25-23, extending their season and handing Western Christian only their fourth dropped set in their previous 40.
"These kids continued to battle," Huisman said. "That set was as fun of a game as I've seen in a while. They didn't want their season to end."
However, the magic was short-lived in the fourth as Western Christian never trailed en route to a 25-17 victory, securing their 39th state tournament berth in program and 21st consecutive.
The Wolfpack's height presented problems for Treynor, led by the combo of Abby VerBurg and Stella Winterfeld, who accounted for 18 kills apiece off 44 assists from Jaylin VanDyken.
"You can put up the perfect defense against them, and they are just so powerful they find holes," Huisman said. "If there is not a hole, they create one. Sometimes their swing beats your defense, and that's what happened. There's a reason why they continue to go to the state tournament."
Western Christian (38-5) has not lost since a September 11th hiccup to Boyden-Hull and drew the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, where they will face Beckman Catholic on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
The loss closes Treynor's season at 28-8. Kailey Rochholz and Maddie Lewis posted eight and seven kills in their final prep matches. Keelea Navara, Brooklyn Sedlak, Keely Smith, Natalie Simpson, Emma Stock and Emma Flathers also donned the Treynor jersey for the last time.
"The hardest thing for them is to know that is the last set they played together," Huisman said. "But I think if you asked them, they would say it was worth it. They made it as interesting as they could."
Check out the full interview with Coach Huisman below.