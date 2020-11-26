(Treynor) -- When the Treynor boys basketball team opens the season, they will be replacing one of the most accomplished senior classes in program history.
Despite the uncertainty lingering around the season, Coach Scott Rucker is excited about the upcoming season.
"It's one of those years that is really fun as a coach because everything is new," he said. "It's been a lot of teaching. We are just working to get a little better every day."
Last year, the Cardinals finished fourth in Class 2A behind a dominant senior class consisting of Jack Tiarks, Jack Stogdill, Jon Schwarte, Luke Mieska, Quinn Navara and Craig Chapman. The sextet of seniors helped guide Treynor to two state tournament appearances in three years and left a lasting impact on the program. An impact Coach Rucker can see in his youthful team.
"Whenever you have a great class like we did, there is somebody behind there," he said. "We feel like we have had a lot of depth. These kids now are going to get their opportunity."
Sid Schaaf figures to lead the way for the Cardinals this season. Schaaf was a key cog in last year's team before a season-ending injury. Tim Zimmerman also saw quality time last year while classmates Noah James, Devin Vorthmann and Blake Sadr will also see enhanced roles in their senior season.
"Those kids have kind of been in the shadows," Rucker said. "They've got some playing time, but they are ready for the opportunity. We couldn't be more happy with the first week and the leadership they have had. Those guys have been great with us."
Juniors Davin Rucker, Thomas Schwartz, Ryan McIntyre and Todd Pedersen will also be contributors for the Cardinals this year.
"Offensively, we are trying to figure out how to put all of our pieces together," Rucker said. "And that's just going to take time."
The newness with his team leads Rucker to admit that he doesn't completely know his team's strengths and weaknesses at this moment.
"We are just trying to figure out who we are," he said. "I think we do have the potential to be really strong defensively, especially in the backcourt. We have some good athletes and guys that are really tough on the ball."
While there are some unknowns with this year's Treynor squad, one thing is almost certain -- they will be a much-improved team come February.
"We don't have to be, nor do we want to be really good, at this point," Rucker said. "I think we hope to develop into a team that is pretty complete. When you have a lot of new kids, you don't expect them to be in November what we want them to be in February when we want to be a really good team."
The Cardinals begin their season Tuesday against IKM-Manning. The complete interview with Coach Rucker can be heard below.