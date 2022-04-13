(Treynor) -- The Treynor boys golf team has produced some strong results in their early performances of the 2022 season.
Coach Thad Nelson's team has yet to lose after winning the IKM-Manning Invitational on Saturday and opening their Western Iowa Conference slate with a win over Underwood.
"I'm pleased with how the guys have played so far," Nelson said. "It's been a challenging spring, but our guys have done a nice job. This is a group that wants to improve. We have a lot of seniors that want to be great leaders. And a group of underclassmen that want to learn. It's been fun to watch."
The Cardinals' biggest strength has been their consistency throughout the lineup.
"We are getting great consistency from our top four guys," Nelson said. "Whether in tournament, duals or practice, those four are playing at a high level. I know what I'm going to get from those four."
Ethan Konz (38.95), Ryan Konz (41.95), Gabe Travis (42.45) and Ryan McIntyre (42.95) pace the Cardinals with stout 9-hole adjusted averages.
"When you compare us to other programs, I feel our ability to hit the ball longer than some teams provide chances to score well," Nelson.
And the success of this year's squad comes after replacing two of last year's top three scorers -- Joey Konz and Dawson Goss.
"Any time you lose two four-year letter winners, you don't know what it's going to look like," Nelson said. "But we have a group that loves golf. They played a lot this summer."
Sophomore Ethan Konz is a budding star in the Cardinals lineup and continues to impress Coach Nelson daily.
"He's as talented as any guy in the state," Nelson said. "Any day we go out, we feel we have the best guy on the course. He understands the game well. Sometimes, you forget he has that youth in him. There are still places he can grow and improve, and that's the exciting part. To see his growth is exciting."
Aaron Ehmke and Brady Coffman have also been in Treynor's lineup this season.
The Cardinals have the pieces to contend for a Western Iowa Conference and make a postseason push.
"We want to see continued growth," Nelson said. "I like the practice habits, and that's where it begins. You don't shoot great scores in meets and tournaments without preparing yourself. Once the courses shape up and the weather turns around, we can clean some things up and provide ourselves with some chances to score."
Treynor returns to action on Thursday at the Jester Park Invitational in Granger. Check out the full interview with Coach Nelson below.