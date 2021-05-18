(Treynor) -- The Treynor boys track team figures to be the favorite to win the Class 2A state championship at this week's state meet.
The Cardinals made themselves the favorite by securing 16 state qualifications at their host state qualifying meet last Thursday.
"It's always fun when you can stay home and try to qualify for Des Moines," Coach Jeff Koenck said.
Koenck also says his team entered the day with the expectation to qualify 16 events.
"That's how we had it written up," he said. "That's probably never happened before, but we knew we had a chance to get a lot of events there. The boys showed up and performed. It was a good night."
The Cardinals qualified for state in all seven relays -- 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, distance medley, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle.
"We have some guys that are talented individuals, but this speaks to the group of kids that we have," Koenck said about their relays. They have continued to progress."
Piecing together a lineup like Treynor's is similar to putting together a 1000-piece puzzle.
"It was a challenge to put together the district lineup," Koenck said. "We laid out what Des Moines looked like and wanted to make sure our guys would have enough rest. We wanted to make sure that we placed our kids in the relays so they could be at their best."
Individually, Treynor received state qualifications from Josh Clark (100), Cole Dooley (1600, 3200), Blake Sadr (shot put, discus), Noah James (400 hurdles, high jump) and Sid Schaaf (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles).
Schaaf and James particularly have high goals for this week. Schaaf owns the 2A-best time in the 110 and 400 hurdles while James ranks second in the 400 hurdles and high jump.
"They are great leaders and great kids," Koenck said. "I'm looking for them to go out on a high note and perform at a high level."
The Cardinals enter the state meet as one of the favorites to win the Class 2A title. While that's certainly the goal, they are trying to drown out the noise.
"We know what we are capable of doing," Koenck said. "We have to basically be perfect and have some luck. We can't listen to the chatter that we are the favorites because nothing is guaranteed. You have to go down there and take care of business."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) and Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Des Moines this week. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Koenck.