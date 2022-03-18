(Treynor) -- The defending Class 2A state runner-up enters the 2022 boys track seasons with many of the same pieces that brought them success this past season.
However, putting the pieces together for a big postseason push is the top priority for Coach Jeff Koenck's Treynor squad.
"We are excited to get going again," Koenck said. "We had a few weeks of practice under our belt."
The Cardinals won eight meets last year and claimed the Western Iowa Conference title before falling just shy to conference foe Underwood at state.
"We were pretty dominant last year, but that's not necessarily our focus this year. We want to be better every day than we were the day before."
Treynor did lose two four-time medalists from last year's squad: Noah James and Sid Schaaf.
Todd Pedersen, Payton Chapman, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher, Cole Dooley, Noah Nelson and Karson Elwood return after contributing for the Cardinals at state last year.
Pedersen was key in many relays and claimed four state medals, Dooley, Elwood and Chapman contributed to a fourth-place 4x800 team, Dirks joined Schaaf and James on the championship shuttle hurdle relay squad and Schumacher took fourth in the sprint medley relay.
"We have 10 guys back with state experience, and six took home some hardware. We bring back a lot of experience. That's showing in practices."
Koenck also expects James Huisman, Kyle Moss and Nolan Waterman to step into the lineup.
"As we get into the outdoor meets, we'll place kids where they should be and try to get the younger kids as much experience as possible," Koenck said. "The kids are confident and have the experience. They know the expectations we have in the program. We'll find the points when we need to."
The Cardinals have been perennial state championship contenders in the last five years. They hope to be in that position again in May, which begins with the Western Iowa Conference on May 3rd. The Cardinals have won the last two WIC Meets.
"The only team goal we've talked about is winning WIC," he said. "Our biggest goal is to three-peat at WIC."
Treynor's outdoor season begins on March 29th at Audubon. Check out the full interview with Coach Koenck below.