(Treynor) -- The Treynor boys track team opens the 2021 season in seven days, and they are anxiously awaiting.
"It's a long-awaited arrival," Coach Jeff Koenck said about the upcoming season. "We are excited to get back out there. The kids have been working hard and are ready to get the season going."
The Cardinals were loaded with senior talent last year and had lofty postseason goals before COVID-19 canceled the season.
"It was tough," Koenck said. "But it's a new year and a new season."
Koenck says his team isn't focusing on last year but rather the opportunity they have in front of them this season.
"We don't really want to dwell on it," he said. "We've tried to move past it. We want to do our best to move forward with the opportunities we have this year."
The Cardinals participated in a scrimmage meet at Underwood with Glenwood and Atlantic last week, which scrimmage allowed Koenck to see what he had to work with on his 24-man roster.
"Our numbers are a little down," he said. "This is my first time being below 30, but we do have a really strong group of sprinters."
Senior Sid Schaaf is the leader of Treynor's sprint lineup. Schaaf qualified for state in the 400-meter dash and hurdle events as a sophomore. He would have missed last season with an injury but is back with high goals.
"He definitely has a lot of talent in the hurdles and sprints," Koenck said about Schaaf.
Noah James qualified for state in 2019 in the high jump and dazzled during the offseason.
"He jumped 6-8 this summer," Koenck said. "He has some pretty lofty goals."
Braden Larsen, Todd Pedersen, Evan Smith and Jaxon Schumacher fill out the sprints/mid-distance events for the Cardinals. Junior Cole Dooley -- the reigning Western Iowa Conference cross country champion -- leads the distance events for Coach Koenck's team.
"He's done some good things early on," Koenck said about Dooley. "He's already run in some indoor meets."
The Cardinals open the season next Tuesday at Audubon. They will head to Dowling two days later.
"We want to work on the small things," Koenck said about their early-season approach. "We want to see the guys compete and get better every opportunity we have to get on the track."
The season-long goals for the Cardinals are the same every year.
"We really like our opportunity to get a few events to the Drake Relays," Koenck said. "We want to win the WIC regardless of what year it is, and from there, it's the state track meet to see what we can do in Des Moines."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Koenck.