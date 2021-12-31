(Treynor) -- It might be a new lineup, but the success has been the same for the Treynor boys basketball team.
The Cardinals are 7-0 on the season with wins over Bishop Heelan, Missouri Valley, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, IKM-Manning and Riverside.
"In some ways, we are maybe ahead of our expectations," said Coach Scott Rucker. "Out of the gate, we played five games on the road, which is what we wanted for our young team. But we are far from a finished product. We haven't played as well as we can, but we hope to be a son of a gun by the middle of February."
Coach Rucker points to his team's defensive efforts as one of their strengths. The Cardinals have held opponents to 38.4 points per game. According to the BCMoore Rankings, Treynor has the No. 3 defense in Class 2A.
"We've been pretty good defensively," he said. "We watch films and poke a lot of holes in what we are doing defensively. That's probably the most impressive thing this group has done."
Rucker says this team is different from the Treynor teams of years past.
"We're just playing differently than we have probably since 2018," he said. "They've done a good job of adjusting to that and embracing how we have to win. We are figuring out our identity, but I couldn't be happier with how they embrace the way they want to play."
Senior Thomas Schwartz is the lone returning starter from last year's lineup.
Schwartz -- fourth on the team in scoring last year -- paces Treynor this season with 14.9 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field.
"Thomas has been good, but I think even he would tell you he has left some stuff out there," Rucker said. "We anticipate he will be really good in the second half."
Sophomore Jace Tams has been a pleasant addition to the lineup and averages 14.6 points per game at a 44% clip.
"It's no secret he can shoot," Rucker said. "Offensively, he can tilt the court. That's a great weapon for us to have."
Ethan Dickerson -- 6-foot-8 junior -- provides some height for the Cardinals and averages 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, and Davin Rucker, Karson Elwood, Ethan Konz and Steven Sausedo have also contributed.
The Cardinals are shooting 42% from the field, 30.2% from deep as a team, and average 56 points per contest.
"I think we have the potential to be a very good shooting team, but that hasn't quite translated yet," Rucker said. "We like the shots we are getting, but we need to be a little more efficient."
The Cardinals meet their toughest test to date on Monday when they host undefeated and state-ranked AHSTW.
The Vikings (6-0) have barely broken a sweat this season, winning their six games by an average of 36.5 points per contest. Coach G.G. Harris' team has three players averaging double figures: Brayden Lund (21.2 PPG), Raydden Grobe (16.8 PPG) and Kyle Sternberg (15.5 PPG). AHSTW should also be extra motivated because Treynor ended their season last year in the district finals.
"They are a monster," Rucker said. "We've had some good teams, and I'd put them against a lot of our great teams."
The seasoned head coach isn't afraid to admit that Monday's game is a daunting task for his team.
"I don't know if we are ready to go toe-to-toe with them," he said. "Nobody has at this point. They are super talented, play hard and run good stuff. We are excited to play them. We are just trying to get better, and we know we can get better when we play them. Can we claw out a win? That will take care of itself.
Trevor Maeder has the play-by-play Monday on KMA 960 and kmaland.com.
Check out the full interview with Coach Rucker below.