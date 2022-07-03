(Treynor) -- The Treynor baseball team used eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to oust Shenandoah and set up another Treynor/Underwood postseason clash.
The Cardinals (14-10) pulled away from Shenandoah (5-21) with a strong close for a 13-3 win in a Class 2A District 15 first-round game on KMA 960 Saturday.
"Postseason baseball is win or go home," Treynor head coach Scott Wallace said. "You can't take anybody lightly. That was our approach today. Records don't mean anything at this point."
"I think we played great," junior standout Jaxon Schumacher said. "We started slow, but the intensity picked up. When they put some pressure on us, our runs started coming in, and we played our game."
Treynor's offense posted 13 hits from eight different players on Saturday.
"The last couple of nights, we've worked on barreling balls up and being selective with our pitching," Wallace said. "That stood out to me tonight."
AJ Schiltz starred in Treynor's lineup with two hits, two runs scored and a team-high five RBI.
"I think we played great team baseball," said Schiltz. "We had a lot of guys swinging the bats well. We were finding the pitches we could. We're getting hot at the right time."
Schiltz had one RBI on a sacrifice in the first, two on a single in the second, another on a single in the third, and added a fielder's choice RBI in the fifth.
"Lately, I haven't seen the ball well," he said. "Coach Wallace emphasizes keeping it simple. I've shortened up my swing. It's nothing crazy. I'm just hitting the ball well now."
Schumacher added three hits, doubled, drove in a run and scored another. Andrew Kellar plated three runs on one hit, and Mason Yochum contributed two hits, two runs scored an RBI. Kaden Snyder, Brady Coffman and Charlie Schrage added a hit and an RBI apiece for the Cardinals.
Treynor scored three runs in the first and added two more in the second, and Shenandoah sandwiched one run in the second.
The Mustangs found a rhythm in the third inning with a pair of runs to cut the deficit to 5-3. However, they failed to take the lead after leaving the bases loaded.
Shenandoah's third inning success prompted Coach Wallace to make a pitching change from the starter, Schrage, to Schumacher.
"I was not expecting to come in," Schumacher said. "Charlie got put in a tough spot. We knew we needed to get out of that. Putting me in was a great idea by Coach Wallace. I couldn't let them get any more runs. I just had to shut them down."
Schumacher's bullpen appearance stifled Shenandoah in the fourth and fifth innings, and Treynor's offense posted five runs in the fourth and prematurely ended the contest with three runs in the fifth.
"The momentum was going their way (in the third)," Wallace said. "We had to do something. I didn't want to have to do that (the pitching change), but it paid off."
Schrage and Schumacher each finished with two strikeouts. Schrage allowed six hits and one earned run over three innings, and Schumacher surrendered only one hit in two innings.
Jade Spangler and Cole Scamman each had two hits for Shenandoah, and Dalton Athen and Gage Herron drove in runs. The Mustangs bid farewell to two seniors -- Logan Dickerson and Michael Reed.
With the win, Treynor gets a third chance at Western Iowa Conference rival Underwood when they face the WIC regular season champion in Clarinda Tuesday night.
Tuesday's meeting marks the third time Treynor and Underwood have squared off in a postseason contest during the 2021-22 school year.
Treynor hopes for a result different from the outcomes of the postseason battles in girls basketball and girls soccer.
The baseball programs have staged their own postseason clashes recently. The two schools met in 2018 and 2019, with Treynor winning the former and Underwood claiming the latter en route to state qualifications.
The Eagles also have the 2-0 edge this year after a 9-1 win on June 7th and a 10-2 victory on June 23rd.
"We have to be intense," Schumacher said. "We can't settle for anything less than a win. We need to do everything right and play a good team ball game."
"It's going to be a tough one," Wallace said. "Underwood is a phenomenal program. We're expecting to go toe-to-toe with them. We'll see what happens on Tuesday."
Derek Martin has the call from Clarinda Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full interviews with Schumacher, Schiltz and Coach Wallace below.