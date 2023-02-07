(Treynor) -- For a fifth straight season, Treynor swept the season series with rival Underwood.
Timely shooting and stellar defense led the Cardinals (14-6) to a 63-56 win over the Eagles (17-3).
“I thought it was a gritty win,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker. “Both teams played really hard, both teams did some good things, both teams did some things they probably would want back. It definitely was a playoff-style game and we’re fortunate to come out on top.”
Junior guard Jace Tams led the way for Treynor.
“In the first half we started out well defensively,” Tams said. “In the second half it dropped off but the offense picked up. We stayed aggressive, stayed in the passing lanes, opened up our offense in transition and everything just started clicking.”
Underwood jumped out to an 18-13 lead in the first quarter thanks to a series of steals leading toi transition buckets.
That advantage didn’t last long for the Eagles, though, as their offense went stagnant to the tune of a seven-minute scoring drought, allowing Treynor to go on a 14-0 run and take a 27-23 lead into halftime.
“We practice defense a lot,” Tams said. “When we get good energy, our defense is top-notch sometimes. We feed off energy to get our defense going, it makes everything come together.”
As the second half got underway, the Cardinals ramped up the intensity on defense even more, completely shutting down Underwood’s halfcourt offense and forcing the Eagles into desperation heaves at the end of the shot clock.
“That's who we are,” Rucker said. “We haven’t always embraced that, but I think that we do understand now what it takes for us to be successful and how hard we have to work, and it starts on the defensive end.”
Treynor’s defensive success was due in large part to the presence of 6-foot-7 big man Ethan Dickerson, who racked up boards and blocks throughout the evening.
“[Dickerson] does so much,” Ruicker said. “He can control the paint on both ends. His game has come so far. Last year he was just a tall guy. This year, he’s a tall guy who can change shots and block shots… he’s really a force inside.”
Tams eventually took the game over in the fourth quarter, using his skills on the dribble-drive to get clean looks inside and get to the free-throw line.
“My teammates were setting screens for me, I’d catch the ball in rhythm,” Tams said. “Most [three-pointers] weren’t falling, but I have that in my game where most people try to take that away, so it’s easier to go by.”
With this win, Treynor improved to 36-1 in its last 37 matchups with Underwood, which includes a current streak of 13 straight.
As the regular season wraps up and the postseason rapidly approaches, the Cardinals look to remain diligent in their preparation for each game.
“[We just want to] win one,” Rucker said. “Just win one and then figure it out from there.”
Treynor travels to Greene County for its final regular season game Thursday.
View full video interviews with Tams and Rucker below.