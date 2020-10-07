(Treynor) -- The Treynor cross country teams have had successful seasons and hope to parlay those into a strong showing at the upcoming Western Iowa Conference Meet.
"So far, so good," Coach Chaley Hempel said. "I think we have been slowly moving towards each of our goals. Some kids on the lower-end of our team have improved each and every week. I'm looking forward to continuing that trend as the end of the season rolls around."
Hempel -- a KMA Sports Hall of Fame athlete during her time at Treynor -- inherited the program in 2020 following the retirement of Coach Dan Schleisman. It's safe to say Hempel's first year at the helm has been far from normal, but she and her team are adjusting.
"A lot of the kids, especially the kids that were out for track and soccer this year, just really wanted to compete," Hempel said. "That was very helpful for me because sometimes it's hard to get people excited for cross country. They try to take every meet and practice as it comes to them."
The Cardinals qualified for state as a team last season on the boys' side, but was forced to replace their No. 1 runner Derrick Thompson, who graduated. Junior Cole Dooley has filled into the role nicely and is currently ranked No. 9 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"He's changed over the year completely," Hempel said. "I think his state appearance last year really kicked him into gear. He's gotten really into it and taken extra time to get in workouts. I think he has sights set on state."
Mason Yochum has also been a stellar runner with lofty goals while John Ross Beiderman, Miles Nichols, Ryan Bach, Brady Coffman and Ryder Davidson have been in the lineup.
On the girl's side, they've been led by the emergence of sophomore Clara Teigland, who has run really well in her rookie cross country campaign and is currently ranked No. 15 by the IATC.
"She's just one of those people that hates losing so much," Hempel said of her sophomore star. "It's pretty entertaining to watch her. She just doesn't have an off-button. We are really excited about her going forward.
While Teigland is a rookie to cross country, she has run track in years past and had some success. However, Coach Hempel admits Teigland's immediate success is at least a bit surprising.
"I'm a little surprised," Hempel said. "I've coached her in track and she shows this sprinter mentality. Then she comes out for cross country with a totally different mindset, and is successful. It's surprising to a point, but if you've ever met Clara, she doesn't like losing, so it's really not that surprising."
Carrisa Spainer, Kasey Lang, Camille Karr, Mira Dreyer, Josie Davidson and Claire Yochum have also been contributors for Treynor this season.
The Cardinals are currently resting and preparing for Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet, which will take place in Missouri Valley. This year's WIC meet figures to be a doozy with many competitive teams on each side. Coach Hempel hopes her team can be among them.
"I have high goals that we will place in the top two on both sides," Hempel said. "And I have high hopes for Clara and Cole that they both place in the top three."
Trevor Maeder will be in Missouri Valley next Monday, providing reports. The complete interview with Coach Hempel can be heard below.