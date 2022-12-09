(Treynor) -- Both Treynor basketball teams posted impressive performances in a sweep of Logan-Magnolia Friday night.
GIRLS: Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32
A dominant third quarter and a suffocating defense guided the 2A No. 5 Cardinals (4-0, 3-0) to a 54-32 win over Logan-Magnolia (3-2, 2-1) in a pivotal Western Iowa Conference clash.
"We knew it would be a tough fight," Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. "They're a team that doesn't make mistakes. Tonight, they didn't shoot well, which played in our favor. I thought our pressure bothered them a little bit. Overall, the girls gave a great effort."
"This is a big win for us," Senior Alexa Schwartz said.
The Cardinals led 11-5 after one quarter and grew their lead to 27-15 heading into halftime.
Treynor started the third quarter with the first 17 points, growing their lead to 44-15 and holding Logan-Magnolia scoreless for the first five minutes. The dominant start to the second half was all the Cardinals needed to notch another conference win.
"We preach the third quarter," Chapman said. "That third quarter was fun. We wanted to win the first three minutes, and they took it to heart."
Schwartz highlighted Treynor's offensive efforts with 15 points. The junior also grabbed 13 rebounds. Clara Teigland added 14, and Jozie Lewis cracked double figures with 10 points.
"When shots go in, the energy goes up, and everybody is more confident," Coach Chapman said.
While the offense was efficient, Treynor's defense put them in good situations throughout the night, with multiple turnovers that led to transition buckets.
"We always preach breaking point," Teigland said. "We know we have to find theirs. We found theirs tonight."
"We worked on our press in practice," Schwartz said. "It really made them uncomfy."
Mya Moss dropped 11 points for Logan-Magnolia, while Ava Goldsmith added 10 points. The Panthers (3-2, 2-1) return to action on Tuesday night against Underwood.
With the win, Treynor cements themselves as one of the favorites in the WIC, along with Underwood.
"I've been worried about this game for a couple of weeks now," Chapman said. "I think we're two of the top three or four teams in the conference. It's nice to get a little space. Now, we'll keep trucking."
Treynor's next game is Monday against Red Oak.
Check out full interviews with Schwartz, Teigland and Coach Chapman below.
BOYS: Treynor 61 Logan-Magnolia 18
In the nightcap, it was wire-to-wire dominance for the Cardinals (3-1, 3-0) in their 61-18 win over Logan-Magnolia (1-4, 0-3).
"We did some good things," Coach Scott Rucker said. "They were short-handed, so we were just trying to make sure we got a little better."
The Cardinals' victory was never in doubt. They led 20-7 after one quarter and took a 42-9 lead into halftime. The Cardinals utilized their comfortable lead to give many reserves quality playing time.
While Treynor's offensive execution was more than enough for a dominant win, the ever-perfectionist Rucker had plenty to dissect after the win.
"We probably need to do a better job finishing," Rucker said. "We didn't shoot as well as we normally do. When we communicate, we can be a good basketball team. We were OK to start, but then that fell off. We're just trying to get better."
Ethan Dickerson played a role in Treynor's quick start, accounting for 10 first-quarter points.
"I did pretty well posting up and sealing-up the outside guy on their 2-3 zone," Dickerson said. "I think I've grown on offense a little bit."
Jace Tams posted nine points, while Alec Lovely added eight.
Grant Hughey came off the bench in relief effort to drop a team-high 11 points.
Nicio Adame paced Logan-Magnolia's lineup with six points. The Panthers return to action on Tuesday against Logan-Magnolia.
As for the Cardinals, they've won three in a row after a season-opening loss to Bishop Heelan.
"I think we have a lot of stuff to get better at," Rucker said. "That's the way it should be. We don't want to be a finished product. I like the trajectory that we're headed, though."
Treynor's next game is a pivotal WIC meeting with Tri-Center on Tuesday. Check out the full interviews with Dickerson and Coach Rucker below.