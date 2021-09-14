(Treynor) — Following a 2-1 start to the season, the Treynor football team is set to kickoff district play on the road at West Monona.
The Cardinals bounced back from a week two loss to Tri-Center with a 20-13 win over Clarinda in overtime last week.
"It was kind of like a heavyweight boxing match," said Treynor Head Coach Jeff Casey. "It was just two physical teams just slugging it out back and forth. We got to overtime and I couldn't believe either team was still standing here. Luckily, we came out on top."
Through the first third of the season, the defense has led the way for Treynor, surrendering just under 10 points per game. The Cardinals have forced five turnovers and have registered 23 tackles for loss.
"We've really focused on keeping things simple defensively and just letting our athletes be athletes," said Casey. "We just tell them to go play football. We don't want them thinking too much. We haven't overloaded them with stuff. We give them scouting reports and some tendency things, but we're trying not to do too much and just using our speed and athleticism."
Up next for Treynor is a district-opener against West Monona. The Spartans are 0-3 to start the year, but have managed around 300 yards of offense per game.
"They're going to be different than what we've seen," said Casey. "They are going to do some different things and throw the football more than what Clarinda did and even more than Tri-Center or St. Albert. There's some different formation sets that we'll have to get lined up to."
"We haven't played in the regular season in about five years, but we have been scrimmaging them the last few years in the preseason," said Casey. "I think 2019 was the last time we did that, so we're somewhat familiar. It's just getting lined up right, reading our keys and knowing what they are trying to accomplish."
On offense, the Cardinals have had success spreading the wealth between Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher and Kaden Miller, who all have at least 119 yards on the ground.
"We took a step back this week and added a few things that we had done a few years ago and hadn't been doing since," said Casey. "In the first half last week, we were rolling, but we just didn't get very many possessions. In the second half, Clarinda adjusted and slowed us down nicely. We've just got to be clean in what we do, take care of the football -- we're still turning it over more than I'd like -- so we have to clean that aspect up."
Keith Christensen will be in Onawa Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Casey below.