(Treynor) -- In each of the past two seasons, Treynor boys soccer fell just short of the state tournament with back-to-back overtime losses in the substate finals.
This year, the Cardinals would not be denied.
For the second time in program history, Treynor (13-5) punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 4-1 win over conference rival Underwood (12-5) in Wednesday's Class 1A Substate 8 final.
“This group of boys was overdue for this,” Treynor head coach Jason McIntosh said. “I’m so excited for the 13 seniors we have on this squad and the rest of the crew. As everybody knows, we lost in the substate final in overtime the last two years, so I really feel like we could’ve been there three years in a row, so to get that monkey off our back just feels great.”
Sam Burmeister led the way for the Cardinals, burying two goals in the win.
“We’ve been waiting for this for the past three years, so I'm really excited,” Burmeister said. “This was the year. We have 13 seniors. So this was it. If we were gonna do it, this was the year, and we’re not done yet.”
Burmeister, who’s been Treynor’s most potent offensive threat all year, now has 33 goals on the season.
“[Burmeister] is a stud,” McIntosh said. “I’m excited to see what he does at the state level. He works hard, he’s involved in every play. I’m gonna miss having that kid on the squad, that’s for sure.”
The match’s first goal came just three minutes in when Burmeister cut in front of the net and fired the ball into the bottom left pocket to give his team a 1-0 lead.
After back-and-forth action for the ensuing 19 minutes, Corbin Wiggins hit Andrew Kellar on a picture-perfect crosser, which Kellar chipped into the bottom right corner of the net, past Underwood goalkeeper Brody Paxton, extending Treynor’s lead to 2-0.
The offensive onslaught from Treynor continued in the waning minutes of the first half, as Burmeister scored his second goal of the evening on a wild turnover exchange with Paxton in front of the net.
“We have a team [to score],” Burmeister said. “We’ve got a lot of team chemistry because we’ve had basically the same team the last three years. Everybody’s been working hard in the season and out of the season.”
The Eagles finally got on the board in the 43rd minute, but it wasn’t thanks to any of their players, as Burmeister scored an own-goal to make it 3-1 early in the second half.
Just 11 minutes later, though, Treynor answered with the dagger from Wiggins, who scored off another Underwood turnover.
With a comfortable lead, the Cardinals continued controlling possession for the final 20 minutes as they cruised to a 4-1 triumph.
Sans the own-goal, Treynor goalkeeper Nate Petersen maintained a clean sheet throughout the match and remained as stellar as ever between the pipes in crucial moments.
“[Petersen] is just calm and collected back there,” McIntosh said. “He makes the big saves when he has to. If you take out the big schools that we’ve faced, I think we’ve been scored on three times by 1A schools. So, we’re definitely taking our defense and riding him into the state tournament.”
With this win, Treynor now advances to the state tournament in Des Moines.
While the emotions of getting over the hump are undeniable, the Cardinals aren’t resting on their laurels.
“It’s business,” McIntosh said. “We’re going there to take care of business. It’s gonna be tough there for sure, but we’re not just happy that we got there. Our goal all season long has been to go there and to make some noise.”
Treynor will compete in the 2023 Iowa Boys Class 1A State Soccer Tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines next week. Brackets and matchups will be finalized Thursday morning.
View full video interviews with Burmeister and McIntosh below.