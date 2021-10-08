(KMAland) -- Western Iowa Conference officials released the bracket for next week's conference tournament on Friday.
Treynor is the top seed while Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Underwood are second, third and fourth respectively.
The tournament begins on Monday with a play-in game between IKM-Manning and Audubon, with the winner facing Treynor. The winner of that matchup draws either Underwood or AHSTW in the semifinals. The Underwood/AHSTW match takes place in Missouri Valley on Monday.
On the flip side, Missouri Valley hosts Monday's quarterfinal action and will face Logan-Magnolia while Tri-Center gets Riverside in Neola.
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday and the finals/consolation match are Thursday in Treynor.
KMA Sports will have live audio and video of the semifinals and finals next week on KMA-FM 99.1 and the KMA Sports YouTube Channel.
View the full bracket below.