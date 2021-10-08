Western Iowa Conference NEW
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Western Iowa Conference officials released the bracket for next week's conference tournament on Friday.

Treynor is the top seed while Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Underwood are second, third and fourth respectively. 

The tournament begins on Monday with a play-in game between IKM-Manning and Audubon, with the winner facing Treynor. The winner of that matchup draws either Underwood or AHSTW in the semifinals. The Underwood/AHSTW match takes place in Missouri Valley on Monday. 

On the flip side, Missouri Valley hosts Monday's quarterfinal action and will face Logan-Magnolia while Tri-Center gets Riverside in Neola. 

The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday and the finals/consolation match are Thursday in Treynor. 

KMA Sports will have live audio and video of the semifinals and finals next week on KMA-FM 99.1 and the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. 

View the full bracket below. 

Download PDF 2021 WIC VB Tournament

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.