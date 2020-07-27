(Des Moines) -- Treynor baseball went toe-to-toe with top-seeded, top-ranked and defending state champion Van Meter on Monday at Principal Park.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals (12-8), the Bulldogs found a two-out walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning by Jack Pettit to edge their way into the state semifinals with a 1-0 victory.
“These guys left every ounce of energy on the field today,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said, “and they played with their hearts. That’s all you can do.”
In a game that saw just three total hits, Treynor probably had the best chance to score prior to the eight. In the fifth frame, the Cardinals got their first hit of the game on a sun-aided single down the left field line by starting pitcher Drew Petersen.
Courtesy runner Owen Mieska moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Will Halverson and then to third on a passed ball strikeout. The strikeout of AJ Schiltz by Van Meter star Anthony Potthoff was on the 11th pitch of a terrific at bat, and the designated hitter also reached first on the play.
After Schiltz moved up to second on defensive indifference, Brock Wallace attempted a safety squeeze. However, Mieska was caught off third and got in a rundown that led to the second out of the inning. On the same play, Schiltz and Wallace both ended up on second before Wallace was tagged out in a rundown of his own.
“We were trying to scrap and get something across the plate there,” Coach Wallace said. “We had a couple baserunning errors that took us right out of the play. It happened so quickly, I’d have to take a look at the tape and see what actually was going on.”
The theory behind the play was indicative of what both teams tried to do throughout the game. That is, to scrap and find some way, somehow to score. And against pitchers Petersen and Nate McCombs for Treynor and Potthoff and Zach Pleggenkuhle for Van Meter it didn’t come easy.
Petersen went 6+ innings, struck out six, walked four, gave up just one hit and didn’t allow a single runner past second base. When he walked the leadoff batter in the sixth, McCombs came on and quickly retired seven in a row.
That streak took him into the eighth when catcher Bryce Cole reached on an error with one out for the Bulldogs (21-2), who are coached by Denison-Schleswig alum Mike Kennedy. Courtesy runner Chris Schreck moved to second on a bunt by Pleggenkuhle before Pettit’s hit down the right field line stayed just fair and stayed just out of the glove of the diving Quinn Navara to end the game.
“They played with every ounce of energy they had,” Wallace said. “I wouldn’t trade any of these boys for anybody in the world. I’ve got their backs for the rest of their lives.”
Van Meter’s Potthoff proved to be unhittable at times. He threw 6 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch count limit, struck out 13 and allowed just the one hit. Pleggenkuhle came on in relief and struck out four of the five batters he faced, allowing just one baserunner on an error.
While the loss stung immediately following the game, McCombs — one of six senior starters — expressed his pride in how the Cardinals played.
“(Van Meter is) really good,” McCombs said, “but I think we held our own. I think we proved we should have been a higher seed.”
“It was a good way to go out,” Petersen added. “It was a tough loss, but (this season) was worth it.”
McCombs and Petersen are joined in the senior class by Halverson, Wyatt James, Kristian Martens and Navara.
“All six of these guys are Treynor baseball,” Coach Wallace said. “They knew what it was going to take. Our ups and downs the first part of the season. Couple weeks ago, (Martens) steps up and sets us straight, and we caught fire. They’re Treynor baseball. That’s all I can say.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Wallace, McCombs and Petersen below.