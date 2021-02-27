(Atlantic) -- Treynor’s bid for a 17th state tournament fell just short on Saturday with a 56-53 Class 2A substate final loss to Van Meter.
The Cardinals (19-5) saw an 11-point first-half lead vanish thanks to a 19-6 Van Meter run between the end of the second and beginning of the third periods.
“I don’t think we played our best basketball tonight,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker told KMA Sports. “We just kind of were back on our heels it felt like for most of the night. That was the most frustrating part.”
Treynor didn’t have many problems early as their red-hot shooting from Tuesday night carried over. The Cardinals jumped to an 8-2 lead to open the game and then used a hot start to the second stanza in pushing their lead up to 11.
Van Meter point guard Chris Schreck kept the game close, though, putting in a game-high 13 points during the first half. In the second half, Schreck found some big help from 6-foot-6 senior Taylor Birks and sophomore reserve Skyler Yazzie.
Birks had 11 of his 13 in the second half while Yazzie had seven of his nine in the final 16 minutes. Schreck would finish with 20 points, and Van Meter built multiple leads of seven points during the second half.
Still, Treynor would not go away. Down 49-42, Sid Schaaf banked in a 3-pointer. After a pair of Schreck free throws, Noah James scored on a rim run. Casey Trudo of Van Meter and Treynor’s Blake Sadr traded hoops to pull the Cardinals within 53-49 with 1:40 to play.
Van Meter missed a pair of free throws and each team had a turnover before Davin Rucker made his first hoop of the game, banking in a 3-pointer of his own to bring Treynor within one with 15.1 to go. Schreck split two free throws, and Tim Zimmerman was fouled on a layup attempt. The senior made the first and missed the second.
This time, Schreck made both free throws, and Zimmerman’s half-court heave was off to give Van Meter the win and their fifth state tournament.
Schaaf led Treynor with 16 points in the defeat while Zimmerman put in 14 and James added 10.
“I think there were a lot of people outside our program that probably didn’t think we were capable of the things we did,” Rucker said. “Our seniors deserve a lot of credit for that. They’d been waiting in the wings and were ready to prove themselves.”
The Cardinals that played for the final time included starters James, Sadr, Schaaf and Zimmerman and reserve Braden Larsen.
View a complete video interview with Coach Rucker below.