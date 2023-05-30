(Des Moines) -- The 2023 season came to an end for Treynor boys soccer Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to Western Christian in the Class 1A state soccer tournament quarterfinals.
The No. 7 seed Cardinals (13-6) gave the No. 2 seed Wolfpack (13-2) all they could handle, but ultimately came up just shy of advancing to the semis.
“I just feel like we were really, really nervous and anxious,” Treynor head coach Jason McIntosh said. “It took 60 minutes for us to settle in. That’s frustrating from a coaching standpoint, because I do feel like we had the talent to compete and potentially win the game, but I feel like we were just a little timid.”
Treynor ended the day with a 9-6 advantage in shots-on-goal, but walked away empty-handed.
“We did have a lot of opportunities,” McIntosh said. “We didn’t capitalize on them or make them as good or strong as they could have been. I just feel like the nerves were the biggest factor there.”
Western Christian’s Kalen Hartbecke broke away off a turnover in the midfield and buried the match’s only goal in just the 10th minute of the contest.
An offensively sound, back-and-forth first half from both squads only produced that single goal, as each team tallied six shots in the first 40 minutes but failed to capitalize on any others.
Western Christian almost completely controlled possession in the open stretch of the second half, until Treynor ramped up the pressure.
“The last 20 minutes, the kids gave everything they got,'' McIntosh said. “I’m probably gonna have to carry a couple of these kids to the bus because they played their butts off, but unfortunately, we just turned it on a little too late.”
In the 70th minute, Western Christian’s Zachary Minderhoud appeared to have buried the dagger when he scored on another breakaway chance, but the goal was called back due to offsides, giving the Cardinals a small window to make a late charge.
In the end, it was the small details of the game in which the Wolfpack excelled to win the match.
“They just won every ball in the air,” McIntosh said. “They were just way more aggressive than we were as a team, and that kinda sets the tone. We just struggled with that.”
With 13 seniors on the roster, there’s no doubt Treynor will be in for some personnel turnover in 2024.
Still, now that the Cardinals have gotten a taste of the state tournament for the first time since 2018, they want more.
“It feels awesome [to be at state],” McIntosh said. “It feels awesome that we’re having this conversation in Des Moines and not back in Treynor or wherever else it could’ve been. At the end of the day, it’s tough to come up here and play the top eight and win it. Treynor’s goal is to win one up here and we have yet to do that… but you better believe we’re coming back next year. We’ve got five or six guys from this team that’ll be starting and kids lining up ready to play. We’ll be back.”
View the full video interview with McIntosh below.