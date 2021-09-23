(Oakland) -- Treynor cruised in the first and second sets, then overcame an emotional third-set loss to edge Western Iowa Conference volleyball foe Riverside in four sets Thursday night.
"I think last year we might not have shaken that off," Coach Kim Barents said about the win. "But the girls are fighters."
Cardinals' 25-14, 25-9, 30-32, 25-17 win was their 14th overall and fifth in WIC action.
"We came in thinking we were going to sweep," said senior Madeline Lewis. "We worked hard and prepared, but that third set got us. We decided to pull through and shut it down in the fourth."
"We knew they were going to be scrappy," said junior setter Emma Flathers.
Class 2A No. 13 and KMA 1A/2A No. 2 Treynor had little trouble in the first two sets, using a 9-2 run to stretch a 9-8 lead to 18-10 in the first set. They also cruised in the second set with a 6-0 spurt that stretched a 12-7 lead to 18-7 en route to the impressive 25-9 win.
"I thought we played well in set two," Barents said. "We need to play like that more often."
"We came out with great energy," Flathers said about the second set.
Riverside wasn't ready to go home, though. The Bulldogs settled in during the third set and took their first lead at 20-19. They held a 24-22 lead, but Treynor fought back with three straight points to take a 25-24 lead. Treynor and Riverside then tied at 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 before Riverside finally ended the marathon set with two consecutive points. When the dust cleared, the set had 14 ties and eight set-point situations.
"In set and one and two, we moved the ball around," Barents said. "We got complacent in the third, and they played hard. They had a lot of energy and deserved to win that one."
The Cardinals (14-5, 5-0) tallied the first two points of the fourth, but Riverside soon found a rhythm and took a 7-5 lead, but a hitting violation on Riverside gave Treynor a 9-8 lead, and the Cardinals never looked back, holding off the Bulldogs' comeback attempt to take the set, 25-17.
Lewis sparked Treynor's four-set victory with a stellar finish and closed the contest with a team-high 13 kills, many of which came from the middle of the floor.
"I knew that spot was going to be open," she said. "I knew they were going to cover me short, so I knew I had some other spots open. I've been working in practice to get that line shot down."
Ella Tiarks controlled Treynor's front line with six kills and three blocks while Natalie Simpson and Kira Horton added five winners apiece.
Flathers engineered the offense with 25 assists.
"I have great hitters. So I can mix the ball around," Flathers said. "That helps."
"We have a wide range of girls that can take over the game," Barents said about her offense. "It just depends on which one can step up each night."
Veronica Andrusyshyn paced Riverside's offense with 10 kills while Ayla Richardson passed out 20 assists and Madison Baldwin shoveled 11 digs.
The Bulldogs (16-7, 2-2) return to action on Tuesday against Missouri Valley.
Treynor's victory keeps them tied for first in the WIC alongside Mo. Valley. The Cardinals face the Lady Reds next Thursday, but not before a Tuesday tilt with Audubon.
"We think we are capable of winning the WIC and going far," Lewis said. "I think some people are going to be surprised."
While Lewis didn't shy away from the Cardinals' goals, Coach Barents wants her team to stay grounded.
"We take it game-by-game and day-by-day," she said.
Click below to view full interviews with Lewis, Flathers and Coach Barents.